Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Mar 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and appealed to those who are eligible to follow suit.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!," said the prime minister on Twitter as he kick-started the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Odisha Assembly Dispensary. The nationwide drive to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities, begins today. Vaccination drive begins across India for people above 45 years of age with comorbidities. The total cases are- 1,10,96,731, Total discharges: 1,07,86,457, Death toll: 1,57,157, Active cases: 1,68,627 and total vaccination so far are 1,43,01,266. India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 11,288 discharges and 106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Hospital chiefs are urging ministers to expand the NHS’s supply of beds in intensive care units, which have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year. As Maharashtra breached the 8,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, the Hingoli district administration on Sunday imposed a weeklong lockdown till March 7. Chennai tests over 2 lakh symptomatic patients for Covid-19 via fever clinics I do not want to impose lockdown in the state but 'majboori' is also something. People must wear masks and avoid lockdown: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on increasing COVID19 cases in the state Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31 Maharashtra reported 8,293 new cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours Bihar government to bear the cost of vaccination in private hospitals "The number of doses planned to be administered decided by respective State/UT Government for a Vaccination Cycle. Total vaccination slots for a vaccination cycle should not exceed the target number of Doses". Registration for next phase of vaccination on Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9:00 am on 1st March 2021 At present, Delhi has a total of 1,335 active cases. The national capital currently has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.16 per cent. Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University issues notification for further reopening of the campus in phased manner Iran health ministry says virus deaths cross 60,000 mark Vaccine for seniors at 18 private, 5 govt hospitals in Bengaluru New Zealand's Auckland begins second Covid-19 lockdown. Schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes here to remain closed till 14th Mar, due to the rise in cases. No public movement expect essential services allowed between 11pm to 6am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol Covid Vaccination in Bangladesh crosses 31.10 lakh with 1.25 lakh people vaccinated in last 24 hrs. Death toll due to Coronavirus- 8408 with 8 deaths & 385 new cases in the last 24 hrs. Number of infection 5.46 lakh, recovered 4.96 lakh. Recovery rate 90.98 % says DGHS The Philippines is due to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. Tokyo reported 329 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, national broadcaster NHK said, for a slight decrease from the prevous day's figure of 337.Japan lifted a state of emergency in six prefectures a week earlier than scheduled, although the curbs stay until early March in Tokyo and three other prefectures. Telangana reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and one related death taking the total tally of cases to 2,98,807 and the toll to 1,634 respectively, the state government said on Sunday. Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men''s high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was recently held in Dubai. Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and shifted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday. Schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes here to remain closed till 14th Mar, due to the rise in COVID19 cases. No public movement expect essential services allowed between 11pm to 6am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 Mar: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol The new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK in December. It is hugely more transmissible than the virus''s previous version, BBC reported. Pakistan government has warned people to follow COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and get vaccinated as the country has confirmed the presence of the UK strain of novel coronavirus. Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, TN, WB, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, MP, Gujarat and J&K to ascertain reasons for the surge in cases & coordinate with the State Health Departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures: GoI Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.