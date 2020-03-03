YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and appealed to those who are eligible to follow suit.

    "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!," said the prime minister on Twitter as he kick-started the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India.

    PM Modi

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:32 AM, 1 Mar
    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Odisha Assembly Dispensary.
    10:45 AM, 1 Mar
    The nationwide drive to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities, begins today.
    10:14 AM, 1 Mar
    Vaccination drive begins across India for people above 45 years of age with comorbidities.
    9:33 AM, 1 Mar
    The total cases are- 1,10,96,731, Total discharges: 1,07,86,457, Death toll: 1,57,157, Active cases: 1,68,627 and total vaccination so far are 1,43,01,266.
    9:15 AM, 1 Mar
    India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 11,288 discharges and 106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
    8:55 AM, 1 Mar
    Hospital chiefs are urging ministers to expand the NHS’s supply of beds in intensive care units, which have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year.
    8:05 AM, 1 Mar
    As Maharashtra breached the 8,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, the Hingoli district administration on Sunday imposed a weeklong lockdown till March 7.
    11:16 PM, 28 Feb
    Chennai tests over 2 lakh symptomatic patients for Covid-19 via fever clinics
    11:15 PM, 28 Feb
    I do not want to impose lockdown in the state but 'majboori' is also something. People must wear masks and avoid lockdown: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on increasing COVID19 cases in the state
    11:11 PM, 28 Feb
    Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31
    11:11 PM, 28 Feb
    Maharashtra reported 8,293 new cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours
    11:11 PM, 28 Feb
    Bihar government to bear the cost of vaccination in private hospitals
    11:10 PM, 28 Feb
    "The number of doses planned to be administered decided by respective State/UT Government for a Vaccination Cycle. Total vaccination slots for a vaccination cycle should not exceed the target number of Doses".
    11:10 PM, 28 Feb
    Registration for next phase of vaccination on Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9:00 am on 1st March 2021
    11:10 PM, 28 Feb
    At present, Delhi has a total of 1,335 active cases. The national capital currently has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.16 per cent.
    11:10 PM, 28 Feb
    Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University issues notification for further reopening of the campus in phased manner
    11:09 PM, 28 Feb
    Iran health ministry says virus deaths cross 60,000 mark
    11:09 PM, 28 Feb
    Vaccine for seniors at 18 private, 5 govt hospitals in Bengaluru
    11:09 PM, 28 Feb
    New Zealand's Auckland begins second Covid-19 lockdown.
    11:09 PM, 28 Feb
    Schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes here to remain closed till 14th Mar, due to the rise in cases. No public movement expect essential services allowed between 11pm to 6am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol
    6:31 PM, 28 Feb
    Covid Vaccination in Bangladesh crosses 31.10 lakh with 1.25 lakh people vaccinated in last 24 hrs. Death toll due to Coronavirus- 8408 with 8 deaths & 385 new cases in the last 24 hrs. Number of infection 5.46 lakh, recovered 4.96 lakh. Recovery rate 90.98 % says DGHS
    3:21 PM, 28 Feb
    The Philippines is due to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region.
    3:06 PM, 28 Feb
    Tokyo reported 329 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, national broadcaster NHK said, for a slight decrease from the prevous day's figure of 337.Japan lifted a state of emergency in six prefectures a week earlier than scheduled, although the curbs stay until early March in Tokyo and three other prefectures.
    3:06 PM, 28 Feb
    Telangana reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and one related death taking the total tally of cases to 2,98,807 and the toll to 1,634 respectively, the state government said on Sunday.
    2:07 PM, 28 Feb
    Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men''s high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was recently held in Dubai.
    2:07 PM, 28 Feb
    Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and shifted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.
    1:33 PM, 28 Feb
    Schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes here to remain closed till 14th Mar, due to the rise in COVID19 cases. No public movement expect essential services allowed between 11pm to 6am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 Mar: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol
    1:29 PM, 28 Feb
    The new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK in December. It is hugely more transmissible than the virus''s previous version, BBC reported.
    1:29 PM, 28 Feb
    Pakistan government has warned people to follow COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and get vaccinated as the country has confirmed the presence of the UK strain of novel coronavirus.
    12:06 PM, 28 Feb
    Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, TN, WB, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, MP, Gujarat and J&K to ascertain reasons for the surge in cases & coordinate with the State Health Departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures: GoI
