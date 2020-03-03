Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths in last 24 hours

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Mar 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and appealed to those who are eligible to follow suit.
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!," said the prime minister on Twitter as he kick-started the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India.
