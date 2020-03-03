Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 14,264 new cases in past 24 hours

Daily Covid-19 cases up for 4th consecutive day as India records 14,264 new infections

New Delhi, Feb 21: Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Newest First Oldest First 767 autorickshaw drivers booked for violating social distancing norms in Maharashtra Russia has registered its third Covid-19 vaccine CoviVac, following Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Saturday. Another 10,406 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,105,675, according to official figures released on Saturday. United Nations on Saturday thanked India for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers and appreciated efforts to strengthen COVAX Facility for ensuring equitable access to vaccines for all. Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, an official said on Sunday. The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,014, the official said. Lockdown and restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in some parts of Maharashtra. Officers didn't give us permission to hold meetings due to rising cases of COVID-19, that is why we couldn't go there: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait "Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (to enforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is no point in enforcing night curfews," he said at a panel discussion. According to task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi, promotion of "double masking" (wearing two layers of face covering) and formation of micro-containment zones could be effective. Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying uptick in infection numbers this month. A senior member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force said that lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacy in countering the spread of the virus. Karnataka reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 and5 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,47,736 and the death count to 12,292. Over 2.8 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, according to data shared by officials. Out of these, more than 1.31 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.53 lakh frontline workers, as per the data. In a meeting convened as part of the preventive plan, in-charge Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary issued directions for putting in place required measures to avert the spread of coronavirus in the Valley, the spokesman said. Strengthening the preventive measures against COVID-19 in the wake of the rising cases in some states of the country, authorities in Kashmir on Saturday ordered that inbound travellers will not be allowed to leave the airport in Srinagar until their test report is received. The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go, an official spokesman said. “It is a very complicated issue and we should handle every case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in several states, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensure the spread of the virus is contained,” Gangakhedkar said. “If anyone is under the illusion that the COVID-19 phase will end anytime soon, then they are mistaken. The coronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely to affect all of 2021,” he said. Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research, called the outbreak situation “complicated”. An epidemiology and communicable diseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around all through 2021. Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 3 deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Maharashtra reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department For frontline workers, a total of 36,11,670 vaccinations has been done till date: Union Health Ministry 1,08,38,323 total COVID vaccination conducted till Feb 20, 6pm. Of which, vaccination of the healthcare workers is 72,26,653. The first dose has been given to 63,52,713 and the second dose has been given to 8,73,940 beneficiaries: Union Health Ministry Ward officials with their teams will monitor COVID situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs. Buildings will be sealed if 5 or more persons found COVID positive. Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres: Mumbai Mayor "They are authorised to do this job. Police should look for such people & take action," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Maharashtra: A viral video shows people at Mumbai's Juhu beach manhandling marshals deployed by BMC to keep an eye on people violating COVID rules. Andhra Pradesh reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and 70 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 cases have increased by 37 percent in Mumbai as the state capital recorded 823 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in infections since December. Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country on Saturday. "In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state," the Centre said. Five states- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases, the Centre said on Saturday adding that the surge comes after cases had begun to dip during November and December. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.