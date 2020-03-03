YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 14,264 new cases in past 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

    The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:40 AM, 21 Feb
    767 autorickshaw drivers booked for violating social distancing norms in Maharashtra
    10:40 AM, 21 Feb
    Russia has registered its third Covid-19 vaccine CoviVac, following Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Saturday.
    10:40 AM, 21 Feb
    Another 10,406 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,105,675, according to official figures released on Saturday.
    10:39 AM, 21 Feb
    United Nations on Saturday thanked India for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers and appreciated efforts to strengthen COVAX Facility for ensuring equitable access to vaccines for all.
    10:39 AM, 21 Feb
    Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, an official said on Sunday. The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,014, the official said.
    10:39 AM, 21 Feb
    Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, takingthe totaltally of cases to1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
    11:34 PM, 20 Feb
    Lockdown and restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in some parts of Maharashtra. Officers didn't give us permission to hold meetings due to rising cases of COVID-19, that is why we couldn't go there: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
    11:33 PM, 20 Feb
    "Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (to enforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is no point in enforcing night curfews," he said at a panel discussion.
    11:33 PM, 20 Feb
    According to task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi, promotion of "double masking" (wearing two layers of face covering) and formation of micro-containment zones could be effective. Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying uptick in infection numbers this month.
    11:32 PM, 20 Feb
    A senior member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force said that lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacy in countering the spread of the virus.
    11:32 PM, 20 Feb
    Karnataka reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 and5 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,47,736 and the death count to 12,292.
    11:32 PM, 20 Feb
    Over 2.8 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, according to data shared by officials. Out of these, more than 1.31 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.53 lakh frontline workers, as per the data.
    11:32 PM, 20 Feb
    In a meeting convened as part of the preventive plan, in-charge Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary issued directions for putting in place required measures to avert the spread of coronavirus in the Valley, the spokesman said.
    11:31 PM, 20 Feb
    Strengthening the preventive measures against COVID-19 in the wake of the rising cases in some states of the country, authorities in Kashmir on Saturday ordered that inbound travellers will not be allowed to leave the airport in Srinagar until their test report is received. The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go, an official spokesman said.
    9:43 PM, 20 Feb
    “It is a very complicated issue and we should handle every case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in several states, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensure the spread of the virus is contained,” Gangakhedkar said.
    9:43 PM, 20 Feb
    “If anyone is under the illusion that the COVID-19 phase will end anytime soon, then they are mistaken. The coronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely to affect all of 2021,” he said.
    9:42 PM, 20 Feb
    Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research, called the outbreak situation “complicated”.
    9:42 PM, 20 Feb
    An epidemiology and communicable diseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around all through 2021.
    8:34 PM, 20 Feb
    Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 3 deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    8:34 PM, 20 Feb
    Maharashtra reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
    6:56 PM, 20 Feb
    For frontline workers, a total of 36,11,670 vaccinations has been done till date: Union Health Ministry
    6:56 PM, 20 Feb
    1,08,38,323 total COVID vaccination conducted till Feb 20, 6pm. Of which, vaccination of the healthcare workers is 72,26,653. The first dose has been given to 63,52,713 and the second dose has been given to 8,73,940 beneficiaries: Union Health Ministry
    6:29 PM, 20 Feb
    Ward officials with their teams will monitor COVID situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs. Buildings will be sealed if 5 or more persons found COVID positive. Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres: Mumbai Mayor
    6:22 PM, 20 Feb
    "They are authorised to do this job. Police should look for such people & take action," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
    6:22 PM, 20 Feb
    Maharashtra: A viral video shows people at Mumbai's Juhu beach manhandling marshals deployed by BMC to keep an eye on people violating COVID rules.
    6:22 PM, 20 Feb
    Andhra Pradesh reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and 70 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
    4:20 PM, 20 Feb
    Covid-19 cases have increased by 37 percent in Mumbai as the state capital recorded 823 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in infections since December.
    3:54 PM, 20 Feb
    Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country on Saturday.
    3:02 PM, 20 Feb
    "In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state," the Centre said.
    2:25 PM, 20 Feb
    Five states- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases, the Centre said on Saturday adding that the surge comes after cases had begun to dip during November and December.
    X