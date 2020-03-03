Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, June 23: 312 deaths and spike of 14,933 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.

Positive cases in India stand at 440215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,011 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Infections have now spread to 98 of the country's 112 poorest rural districts, up from 34 on April 15, according to the report from NITI Aayog. Nearly 2,250 new cases were added in those districts.

Meanwhile, after Supreme Court granted permission to hold Rath Yatra yesterday, the annual chariot festival in Puri, Odisha begins amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Not more than 500 people are allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order.

