Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 23: 312 deaths and spike of 14,933 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.
Positive cases in India stand at 440215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,011 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Infections have now spread to 98 of the country's 112 poorest rural districts, up from 34 on April 15, according to the report from NITI Aayog. Nearly 2,250 new cases were added in those districts.
Meanwhile, after Supreme Court granted permission to hold Rath Yatra yesterday, the annual chariot festival in Puri, Odisha begins amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Not more than 500 people are allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order.
10:44 AM, 23 Jun
As per the Supreme Court's order, #COVID19 test was conducted for all 'sevayats' (priests) at Puri's Jagannath Temple. One sevayat has tested positive, he is not allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra: Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena pic.twitter.com/cFqcViEF25
As per the Supreme Court's order, COVID-19 test was conducted for all 'sevayats' (priests) at Puri's Jagannath Temple. One sevayat has tested positive, he is not allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra, says Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena.
10:39 AM, 23 Jun
#OperationSamudraSetu: Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat arrived in Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) today, carrying 198 Indian citizens who were stranded in Maldives. All the passengers were screened and their luggage was disinfected, upon arrival. pic.twitter.com/kY5tINE6Ne
OperationSamudraSetu: Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat arrived in Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) today, carrying 198 Indian citizens who were stranded in Maldives. All the passengers were screened and their luggage was disinfected, upon arrival.
10:38 AM, 23 Jun
With 62,655 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 2,233 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 36,602 patients have recovered.
10:16 AM, 23 Jun
A total of 9,071,984 people across the world have been infected by the coronavirus disease so far while the death toll from the infection has reached 4,71,554.
10:04 AM, 23 Jun
With 1,35,796 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 6,283 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 67,706 patients have recovered.
9:51 AM, 23 Jun
Hajj to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Press Agency.
PM Narendra Modi extends his greetings on the beginning of Rath Yatra, says may the journey brings in happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of people.
9:30 AM, 23 Jun
Odisha: Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri earlier today. #RathYatra is being carried out today in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid #COVID19 pandemic. No more than 500 ppl allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order pic.twitter.com/DbKaCJEMdG
Odisha: Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri earlier today.
Rath Yatra is being carried out today in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid COVID-19 pandemic. Not more than 500 ppl allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order.
9:23 AM, 23 Jun
Iqbal Singh Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner launched the ‘Mission Zero’ Rapid Action Plan to combat coronavirus (Covid-19) by flagging off 50 mobile dispensary vans yesterday.
9:14 AM, 23 Jun
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing.
9:06 AM, 23 Jun
"Stop playing with human lives. It will not serve any purpose to seal a few areas. If you care for the human lives in Bengaluru, shut down the city totally for 20 days. Else, Bengaluru will become another Brazil. People's lives are more important than the economy," former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy tweeted.
8:58 AM, 23 Jun
Despite BMC's orders that deaths should be reported by hospitals within 48 hours, data reconciliation continues in Mumbai.
8:46 AM, 23 Jun
US President Donald Trump believes that China is responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 4.56 lakh people globally and over 1.22 lakh in the US, his spokesperson said.
8:36 AM, 23 Jun
Bulgaria on Monday ordered residents to wear protective face masks again at all indoor public places after the Balkan country recorded its highest weekly rise in novel coronavirus cases.
8:27 AM, 23 Jun
"Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid19 and are undergoing treatment," Karnataka Education Minister tweeted on Tuesday.
8:19 AM, 23 Jun
Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha.
May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy.
Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra...May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19: President Kovind
8:10 AM, 23 Jun
Panic spread across Gujarat’s political spectrum on Monday after senior Congress leader and two-time state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki tested positive for COVID-19.
11:31 PM, 22 Jun
Even the Chief Minister took the COVID19 test which turned out to be negative. Our government is showing all the data to the public: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar
11:30 PM, 22 Jun
42 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, 63 people recovered and discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2140, including 11 deaths and 1469 recovered and discharged.
11:30 PM, 22 Jun
390 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,025. A total of 5916 people have recovered/discharged till date. The total death toll rises to 169.
10:35 PM, 22 Jun
An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.
10:15 PM, 22 Jun
Review regarding reopening of schools to be done on 31st July. Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
10:15 PM, 22 Jun
Final year/semester results of final yr students of UG courses & fourth-semester students of PG courses to be declared on basis of highest marks obtained in previous years/semesters. Those who want to improve their marks can opt for offline exams, dates will be announced: MP CM
10:15 PM, 22 Jun
First and second-year students of undergraduation courses and second-semester students of postgraduation courses to be promoted to the next year or semester on the basis of previous year's/semester's performance or internal assessment: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
10:14 PM, 22 Jun
WHO emphasizes that dexamethasone should only be used for patients with severe or critical Covid-19 under close clinical supervision. No evidence this drug works for patients with mild disease or as a preventive measure, and it could cause harm: Director-General
10:10 PM, 22 Jun
Jitendra Singh said medical curriculum will have to adapt itself in the post COVID-19 era as there is going to be a renewed focus on the study and management of infectious diseases.
10:08 PM, 22 Jun
As many as 175 new Covid-19 positive cases, 200 recoveries and 6 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 12,078 including 9,215 recovered and 521 deaths: Government of Madhya Pradesh
9:48 PM, 22 Jun
Delhi reports 2,909 new cases and 58 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 62,655 including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 2,233 deaths and 23,820 active cases.
9:47 PM, 22 Jun
1128 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total number of positive cases rise to 67,635 including 34119 recovered/discharged cases, 29781 active cases and 3735 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
9:26 PM, 22 Jun
As many as 3,721 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths and 1,962 discharged cases have been reported in Maharashtra today. The number of total cases rises to 1,35,796 including 67,706 recovered cases, 6,283 deaths and 61,793 active cases.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
