    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: 312 deaths and spike of 14,933 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.

    Positive cases in India stand at 440215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,011 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Infections have now spread to 98 of the country's 112 poorest rural districts, up from 34 on April 15, according to the report from NITI Aayog. Nearly 2,250 new cases were added in those districts.

    Meanwhile, after Supreme Court granted permission to hold Rath Yatra yesterday, the annual chariot festival in Puri, Odisha begins amid COVID-19 pandemic.

    Not more than 500 people are allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:44 AM, 23 Jun
    As per the Supreme Court's order, COVID-19 test was conducted for all 'sevayats' (priests) at Puri's Jagannath Temple. One sevayat has tested positive, he is not allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra, says Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena.
    10:39 AM, 23 Jun
    OperationSamudraSetu: Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat arrived in Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) today, carrying 198 Indian citizens who were stranded in Maldives. All the passengers were screened and their luggage was disinfected, upon arrival.
    10:38 AM, 23 Jun
    With 62,655 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 2,233 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 36,602 patients have recovered.
    10:16 AM, 23 Jun
    A total of 9,071,984 people across the world have been infected by the coronavirus disease so far while the death toll from the infection has reached 4,71,554.
    10:04 AM, 23 Jun
    With 1,35,796 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 6,283 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 67,706 patients have recovered.
    9:51 AM, 23 Jun
    Hajj to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Press Agency.
    9:40 AM, 23 Jun
    PM Narendra Modi extends his greetings on the beginning of Rath Yatra, says may the journey brings in happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of people.
    9:30 AM, 23 Jun
    Odisha: Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri earlier today. Rath Yatra is being carried out today in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid COVID-19 pandemic. Not more than 500 ppl allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order.
    9:23 AM, 23 Jun
    Iqbal Singh Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner launched the ‘Mission Zero’ Rapid Action Plan to combat coronavirus (Covid-19) by flagging off 50 mobile dispensary vans yesterday.
    9:14 AM, 23 Jun
    China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing.
    9:06 AM, 23 Jun
    "Stop playing with human lives. It will not serve any purpose to seal a few areas. If you care for the human lives in Bengaluru, shut down the city totally for 20 days. Else, Bengaluru will become another Brazil. People's lives are more important than the economy," former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy tweeted.
    8:58 AM, 23 Jun
    Despite BMC's orders that deaths should be reported by hospitals within 48 hours, data reconciliation continues in Mumbai.
    8:46 AM, 23 Jun
    US President Donald Trump believes that China is responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 4.56 lakh people globally and over 1.22 lakh in the US, his spokesperson said.
    8:36 AM, 23 Jun
    Bulgaria on Monday ordered residents to wear protective face masks again at all indoor public places after the Balkan country recorded its highest weekly rise in novel coronavirus cases.
    8:27 AM, 23 Jun
    "Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid19 and are undergoing treatment," Karnataka Education Minister tweeted on Tuesday.
    8:19 AM, 23 Jun
    Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra...May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19: President Kovind
    8:10 AM, 23 Jun
    Panic spread across Gujarat’s political spectrum on Monday after senior Congress leader and two-time state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki tested positive for COVID-19.
    11:31 PM, 22 Jun
    Even the Chief Minister took the COVID19 test which turned out to be negative. Our government is showing all the data to the public: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar
    11:30 PM, 22 Jun
    42 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, 63 people recovered and discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2140, including 11 deaths and 1469 recovered and discharged.
    11:30 PM, 22 Jun
    390 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,025. A total of 5916 people have recovered/discharged till date. The total death toll rises to 169.
    10:35 PM, 22 Jun
    An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.
    10:15 PM, 22 Jun
    Review regarding reopening of schools to be done on 31st July. Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    10:15 PM, 22 Jun
    Final year/semester results of final yr students of UG courses & fourth-semester students of PG courses to be declared on basis of highest marks obtained in previous years/semesters. Those who want to improve their marks can opt for offline exams, dates will be announced: MP CM
    10:15 PM, 22 Jun
    First and second-year students of undergraduation courses and second-semester students of postgraduation courses to be promoted to the next year or semester on the basis of previous year's/semester's performance or internal assessment: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    10:14 PM, 22 Jun
    WHO emphasizes that dexamethasone should only be used for patients with severe or critical Covid-19 under close clinical supervision. No evidence this drug works for patients with mild disease or as a preventive measure, and it could cause harm: Director-General
    10:10 PM, 22 Jun
    Jitendra Singh said medical curriculum will have to adapt itself in the post COVID-19 era as there is going to be a renewed focus on the study and management of infectious diseases.
    10:08 PM, 22 Jun
    As many as 175 new Covid-19 positive cases, 200 recoveries and 6 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 12,078 including 9,215 recovered and 521 deaths: Government of Madhya Pradesh
    9:48 PM, 22 Jun
    Delhi reports 2,909 new cases and 58 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 62,655 including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 2,233 deaths and 23,820 active cases.
    9:47 PM, 22 Jun
    1128 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total number of positive cases rise to 67,635 including 34119 recovered/discharged cases, 29781 active cases and 3735 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    9:26 PM, 22 Jun
    As many as 3,721 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths and 1,962 discharged cases have been reported in Maharashtra today. The number of total cases rises to 1,35,796 including 67,706 recovered cases, 6,283 deaths and 61,793 active cases.
