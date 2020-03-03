YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India records 13,742 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: With 13,742 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,10,30,176, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,26,702, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

    The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,56,567 in the country with 104 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:32 PM, 24 Feb
    The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.39 per cent, the official said.
    12:07 PM, 24 Feb
    Three more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the toll to 6,246, he said.
    11:37 AM, 24 Feb
    Thane has added 463 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,667,an official said on Wednesday.
    11:02 AM, 24 Feb
    The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. One more person recuperated from the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the state to 16,776, he said.
    10:52 AM, 24 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last five days, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.
    10:38 AM, 24 Feb
    The Central government - which will begin the second phase of vaccination in mid-March - will give priority to people aged sixty and above and those who have comorbidities for longer duration, Dr Suneeta Garg, an advisor to Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) said.
    9:46 AM, 24 Feb
    With a spurt in coronavirus cases in five states, Delhi will make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative Covid test report from Friday, sources said.
    9:32 AM, 24 Feb
    Schools in Telangana reopened today for classes six to eight after 10 months of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    9:16 AM, 24 Feb
    Delhi to make negative Covid RT-PCR test report must for people arriving from 5 states from Saturday till March 15: sources
    9:08 AM, 24 Feb
    South Korea reported 440 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 88,120.
    8:46 AM, 24 Feb
    Personnel who will be posted on Kumbh Mela duty are being vaccinated against COVID-19.
    8:09 AM, 24 Feb
    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 1.19 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
    12:00 AM, 24 Feb
    Total vaccination stands at 1,17,64,788. Among these, 68% healthcare workers have been administered 1st dose & 62% healthcare workers have been administered 2nd dose. A little over 41% of the frontline workers have been administered the 1st dose: Health Ministry
    12:00 AM, 24 Feb
    The cumulative positivity rate is 5.19%. This is declining continuously. Positivity rate - cumulative as well as weekly & daily - is declining across the country: Rajesh Bhushan
    12:00 AM, 24 Feb
    Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Delhi Cantt to be closed by next week due to dwindling number of patients: ITBP DG
    11:59 PM, 23 Feb
    39 students, 5 employees of hostel test positive in Maharashtra's Latur city
    11:59 PM, 23 Feb
    Punjab govt orders curbs on indoor, outdoor gatherings from March 1
    11:59 PM, 23 Feb
    Night curfew imposed in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra till March 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases: Police
    11:59 PM, 23 Feb
    Rajasthan reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and 87 recoveries today, as per State Health Department
    11:59 PM, 23 Feb
    Made in India COVID-19 vaccines were dispatched to Ghana from Mumbai, Maharashtra earlier today.
    11:59 PM, 23 Feb
    Madhya Pradesh reported 248 new COVID-19 cases, 200 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours
    4:15 PM, 23 Feb
    Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 8am to 3pm everyday for the public. To implement the lockdown, 2,000 personnel of the Amravati city police and other security forces have been deployed.
    3:42 PM, 23 Feb
    Maharashtra's Amravati has been under a week-long lockdown from 8pm on Monday amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the city. The curfew will continue till 6pm on March 1.
    3:29 PM, 23 Feb
    In the last 20 days, COVID-19 cases have been rising here. To reduce crowds, a night curfew imposed in 2 areas and few villages declared as containment zones: Shailesh Naval, Collector, Amravati.
    2:40 PM, 23 Feb
    800 to 900 samples from Maharashtra and Kerala - two of the five states that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in the recent days - have been sent for genome sequencing in the last one month, top sources in the Union Health Ministry said.
    2:27 PM, 23 Feb
    Thane has reported 479 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in Maharashtra district to 2,61,204,an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five more people died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,243, he said.
    1:47 PM, 23 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease.
    1:28 PM, 23 Feb
    The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
    1:11 PM, 23 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past four days, a health department official said on Monday.
    12:56 PM, 23 Feb
    Two more persons hailing from the Puducherry region succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 665.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X