Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 12,286 new cases, 91 deaths in the last 24 hours
New Delhi, Mar 02: Union health minsitry on Tuesday said that India registered 12,286 coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,11,24,527. The new cases were 20.78 per cent lower than Monday's count. The country's toll rose to 1,57,248 after 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
1:01 PM, 2 Mar
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP, K Keshava Rao takes his first dose of Covidー19 vaccine at a hospital in Hyderabad.
12:49 PM, 2 Mar
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi receives the first shot vaccine at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh
12:27 PM, 2 Mar
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat witness an upsurge in daily new cases. States have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of Covid-19. No new Covid-19 Fatality reported in 19 States/UTs in the last 24 hours: Govt of India
12:16 PM, 2 Mar
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Smt Nutan took the coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday. The health minister took the vaccine shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.
12:03 PM, 2 Mar
Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah takes his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.
10:50 AM, 2 Mar
Arunachal reports first COVID-19 case after two days, tally rises to 16,837
10:05 AM, 2 Mar
The total number of vaccinated now stand at 1,48,54,136
9:49 AM, 2 Mar
India reports 12,286 new COVID-19 cases, 12,464 discharges and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
9:37 AM, 2 Mar
BJP MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away in Medanta Hospital, Delhi-NCR last night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment here.
9:05 AM, 2 Mar
A total of 21,76,18,057 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 1st March 2021. Of these, 7,59,283 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
9:02 AM, 2 Mar
No one died of the coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours a first since March 22 last year, the state Health Department said on Monday.
8:09 AM, 2 Mar
US vaccine developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it had completed Phase II enrolment for a mid-to-late stage US trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and expects to report data early in the second quarter.
12:09 AM, 2 Mar
All sections of people are struggling to earn a living following the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, as many people have lost their jobs and means of livelihood.
12:09 AM, 2 Mar
"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced, days before the country embarked on a COVID vaccination drive, that Delhiites would be given free vaccine shots if the BJP government at the Centre failed to do so. He should honour his promise now," Kumar said.
12:09 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his "promise" of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.
11:28 PM, 1 Mar
"Vaccination has started in 48 govt institutions and 44 private institutions here. We are also allowing walk-in registrations," Somesh Kumar, Telangana Chief Secretary
11:27 PM, 1 Mar
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves received made in India 40,000 doses of vaccines today.
9:54 PM, 1 Mar
It has prompted an appeal for anyone without a result from a coronavirus test on February 12 or 13 to come forward immediately by calling on helpline: 119.
9:54 PM, 1 Mar
The missing person infected with the highly-transmissible variant is understood to have used a home testing kit, but did not complete the registration form properly.
9:54 PM, 1 Mar
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that a "massive effort" was underway to track the spread of a new Brazilian variant of COVID-19 detected in the country, as health officials issued an appeal for an unidentified person who had tested positive for it to come forward.
9:09 PM, 1 Mar
Karnataka reports 349 new COVID19 cases, 324 discharges and 5 deaths today
9:09 PM, 1 Mar
Delhi reports 175 new COVID19 cases, 105 recoveries and one death today, as per the Delhi government
8:05 PM, 1 Mar
Those who couldn’t get registered on CoWIN and are not able to access the Internet can go to any centre and opt for walk-in vaccination facility. They just have to carry their identity proof with them: RS Sharma, Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccine
8:04 PM, 1 Mar
After the first shot of the vaccine, a provisional certificate will be given and then a final certificate will be issued after the second dose. The certificate will also be available digitally on the Aarogya Setu app and digital locker: Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccine
8:04 PM, 1 Mar
Around 17 lakh people have registered today since the morning. The figure can be 35 lakh, if we consider that two people have registered using the same phone number. The CoWIN system is operating well & hasn't faced any glitches: RS Sharma, Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccine
8:03 PM, 1 Mar
No glitch in CoWIN right from the start. Some people had spread misinformation that there is CoWIN app. Later, we specified that there is no such app. Registration can be done on Aarogya Setu app & CoWIN portal: RS Sharma, Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccinations
7:46 PM, 1 Mar
Maharashtra reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
7:41 PM, 1 Mar
Addressing the ''Namaskar Africa'' virtual event hosted by industry body Ficci, Rahul Chhabra -- Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs -- also urged Indian firms to leverage the advantages presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) that came into effect from January 1 this year.
7:41 PM, 1 Mar
COVID vaccine supplies from India have landed in at least six African nations and millions of doses are committed for UN health workers and peacekeepers on a grant basis, a top official said on Monday.
7:24 PM, 1 Mar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. He was vaccinated by Medanta Hospital doctors.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.