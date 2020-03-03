YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 12,286 new cases, 91 deaths in the last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Union health minsitry on Tuesday said that India registered 12,286 coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,11,24,527. The new cases were 20.78 per cent lower than Monday's count. The country's toll rose to 1,57,248 after 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:01 PM, 2 Mar
    Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP, K Keshava Rao takes his first dose of Covidー19 vaccine at a hospital in Hyderabad.
    12:49 PM, 2 Mar
    Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi receives the first shot vaccine at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh
    12:27 PM, 2 Mar
    Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat witness an upsurge in daily new cases. States have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of Covid-19. No new Covid-19 Fatality reported in 19 States/UTs in the last 24 hours: Govt of India
    12:16 PM, 2 Mar
    Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Smt Nutan took the coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday. The health minister took the vaccine shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.
    12:03 PM, 2 Mar
    Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah takes his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.
    10:50 AM, 2 Mar
    Arunachal reports first COVID-19 case after two days, tally rises to 16,837
    10:05 AM, 2 Mar
    The total number of vaccinated now stand at 1,48,54,136
    9:49 AM, 2 Mar
    India reports 12,286 new COVID-19 cases, 12,464 discharges and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
    9:37 AM, 2 Mar
    BJP MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away in Medanta Hospital, Delhi-NCR last night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment here.
    9:05 AM, 2 Mar
    A total of 21,76,18,057 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 1st March 2021. Of these, 7,59,283 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
    9:02 AM, 2 Mar
    No one died of the coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours a first since March 22 last year, the state Health Department said on Monday.
    8:09 AM, 2 Mar
    US vaccine developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it had completed Phase II enrolment for a mid-to-late stage US trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and expects to report data early in the second quarter.
    12:09 AM, 2 Mar
    All sections of people are struggling to earn a living following the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, as many people have lost their jobs and means of livelihood.
    12:09 AM, 2 Mar
    "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced, days before the country embarked on a COVID vaccination drive, that Delhiites would be given free vaccine shots if the BJP government at the Centre failed to do so. He should honour his promise now," Kumar said.
    12:09 AM, 2 Mar
    Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his "promise" of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.
    11:28 PM, 1 Mar
    "Vaccination has started in 48 govt institutions and 44 private institutions here. We are also allowing walk-in registrations," Somesh Kumar, Telangana Chief Secretary
    11:27 PM, 1 Mar
    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves received made in India 40,000 doses of vaccines today.
    9:54 PM, 1 Mar
    It has prompted an appeal for anyone without a result from a coronavirus test on February 12 or 13 to come forward immediately by calling on helpline: 119.
    9:54 PM, 1 Mar
    The missing person infected with the highly-transmissible variant is understood to have used a home testing kit, but did not complete the registration form properly.
    9:54 PM, 1 Mar
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that a "massive effort" was underway to track the spread of a new Brazilian variant of COVID-19 detected in the country, as health officials issued an appeal for an unidentified person who had tested positive for it to come forward.
    9:09 PM, 1 Mar
    Karnataka reports 349 new COVID19 cases, 324 discharges and 5 deaths today
    9:09 PM, 1 Mar
    Delhi reports 175 new COVID19 cases, 105 recoveries and one death today, as per the Delhi government
    8:05 PM, 1 Mar
    Those who couldn’t get registered on CoWIN and are not able to access the Internet can go to any centre and opt for walk-in vaccination facility. They just have to carry their identity proof with them: RS Sharma, Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccine
    8:04 PM, 1 Mar
    After the first shot of the vaccine, a provisional certificate will be given and then a final certificate will be issued after the second dose. The certificate will also be available digitally on the Aarogya Setu app and digital locker: Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccine
    8:04 PM, 1 Mar
    Around 17 lakh people have registered today since the morning. The figure can be 35 lakh, if we consider that two people have registered using the same phone number. The CoWIN system is operating well & hasn't faced any glitches: RS Sharma, Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccine
    8:03 PM, 1 Mar
    No glitch in CoWIN right from the start. Some people had spread misinformation that there is CoWIN app. Later, we specified that there is no such app. Registration can be done on Aarogya Setu app & CoWIN portal: RS Sharma, Head, Empowered Panel on Covid vaccinations
    7:46 PM, 1 Mar
    Maharashtra reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department
    7:41 PM, 1 Mar
    Addressing the ''Namaskar Africa'' virtual event hosted by industry body Ficci, Rahul Chhabra -- Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs -- also urged Indian firms to leverage the advantages presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) that came into effect from January 1 this year.
    7:41 PM, 1 Mar
    COVID vaccine supplies from India have landed in at least six African nations and millions of doses are committed for UN health workers and peacekeepers on a grant basis, a top official said on Monday.
    7:24 PM, 1 Mar
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. He was vaccinated by Medanta Hospital doctors.
