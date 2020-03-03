  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Shah meets Kejriwal, LG Baijal to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 14: India recorded another fresh spike in terms of reported cases. 11,929 cases were reported nationwide along with 311 deaths.

    coronavirus

    Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the country's coronavirus tally, recorded a surge of 1,380 new cases and 69 deaths. The total number of cases in the state capital now stands at 56,831, including 2,113 deaths.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:43 AM, 14 Jun
    Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal & CM Arvind Kejriwal along with members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID19.
    11:42 AM, 14 Jun
    Odisha detects 186 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 3909: State Health Department
    11:42 AM, 14 Jun
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Ministry of Home Affairs, for meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over COVID19 situation in the national capital.
    11:42 AM, 14 Jun
    Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrives at Ministry of Home Affairs, ahead of MHA's review meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal over COVID19 situation in the national capital.
    11:42 AM, 14 Jun
    Rajasthan reports 131 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 12532 and 286 respectively: State Health Department
    11:41 AM, 14 Jun
    Orders to set up 20,000 new COVID19 beds in the national capital in the next one week. Hotels to have 4000 beds, banquets halls to have 11000 beds and nursing homes to have 5000 beds: Delhi Government
    9:44 AM, 14 Jun
    Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approves a new set of rules, making violation of safety and physical distancing measures in the Capital punishable with fines. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on residents for not maintaining physical distancing, not wearing face masks in public and at workplaces and spitting and consuming tobacco in public places. Repeat offenders will have to pay Rs 1,000 as fine.
    9:44 AM, 14 Jun
    Germany reports 247 new cases. With this, the country’s tally is now 186,269, according to Reuters.
    9:25 AM, 14 Jun
    311 deaths and highest single-day spike of 11,929 new #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:27 PM, 13 Jun
    A total of 253 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana today taking the tally to 4,737. The death toll now stands at 182.
    9:12 PM, 13 Jun
    Ladakh recorded the highest single-day spike of 198 coronavirus cases today, taking the total tally cases in the Union territory to 437, officials said as a strict lockdown was reimposed June 30 in Kargil which has the most active cases.
    9:11 PM, 13 Jun
    35 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Gautam Budh Nagar today, taking the total number of active cases to 359. A total of 12 patients have succumbed to the infection till date.
    8:57 PM, 13 Jun
    60 more COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 523, including 70 recovered and 453 active cases: State Health Department
    8:39 PM, 13 Jun
    The Covid-19 tally in West Bengal reached 10,698 today after 454 new cases were registered. The total number of infections include 4542 cured/discharged and 5693 active cases. The death toll is now at 463 after 12 fatalities were reported.
    8:37 PM, 13 Jun
    517 new positive COVID19 cases & 33 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,079, of which 15,891 are cured/discharged. The death toll is at 1449: State Health Department
    8:34 PM, 13 Jun
    415 COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6749, including 2803 recovered/discharged, 3868 active cases & 78 deaths: State Health Department
    8:33 PM, 13 Jun
    We have controlled the spread of coronavirus in the state to a great extent. If around 200 cases are reported daily, then almost the same number of patients are being cured every day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI.
    8:13 PM, 13 Jun
    Haryana Government has decided to conduct examinations of students studying in final year in the universities, colleges and technical education institutions of the state from July 1 to 31, 2020. The results of these exams will be declared by August 7, 2020: Haryana Government
    8:00 PM, 13 Jun
    The parks' buffer zone will remain open during monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said in a statement.
    8:00 PM, 13 Jun
    The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen National Parks in the state from Monday for domestic travellers, following the Centre's guideline to bring normalcy in a phased manner.
    8:00 PM, 13 Jun
    The Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 5,676 today after 222 new cases were recorded. The death toll increased by two to 82.
    8:00 PM, 13 Jun
    A total of 225 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha today, taking the state's tally to 3,723. The cumulative total includes 2,594 cured/recovered and 1,116 active cases. The death toll stands at 10.
    7:58 PM, 13 Jun
    Maharashtra recorded 3,427 new coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and the death toll to 3,830, according to latest health bulletin.
    6:53 PM, 13 Jun
    The Covid-19 tally in Tripura crossed the 1000-mark as 37 people tested positive for the infection today, taking the total number of cases to 1,001.
    6:44 PM, 13 Jun
    A total of 308 more coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 6,824 which includes 3,092 active cases and 3,648 cured/discharged. The death toll reached 84, as per the latest health bulletin.
    6:43 PM, 13 Jun
    Himachal Pradesh has a total of 493 coronavirus cases. The tally includes 177 active cases, 299 recovered cases. The death toll stands at six.
    6:43 PM, 13 Jun
    Government of Delhi has allowed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's facility of COVID19 testing to be restored: Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
    6:43 PM, 13 Jun
    The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Health Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, DG ICMR and other related conveyance of the Empowered Groups.
    6:43 PM, 13 Jun
    The meeting also took stock of situation in different states and union territories including Delhi.
    6:42 PM, 13 Jun
    The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.
    coronavirus india

