Coronavirus LIVE: Shah meets Kejriwal, LG Baijal to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

New Delhi, June 14: India recorded another fresh spike in terms of reported cases. 11,929 cases were reported nationwide along with 311 deaths.

Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the country's coronavirus tally, recorded a surge of 1,380 new cases and 69 deaths. The total number of cases in the state capital now stands at 56,831, including 2,113 deaths.

Newest First Oldest First Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal & CM Arvind Kejriwal along with members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID19. Odisha detects 186 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 3909: State Health Department Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Ministry of Home Affairs, for meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over #COVID19 situation in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/N8INlGBjUe — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Ministry of Home Affairs, for meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over COVID19 situation in the national capital. Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrives at Ministry of Home Affairs, ahead of MHA's review meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal over COVID19 situation in the national capital. Rajasthan reports 131 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 12532 and 286 respectively: State Health Department Orders to set up 20,000 new COVID19 beds in the national capital in the next one week. Hotels to have 4000 beds, banquets halls to have 11000 beds and nursing homes to have 5000 beds: Delhi Government Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approves a new set of rules, making violation of safety and physical distancing measures in the Capital punishable with fines. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on residents for not maintaining physical distancing, not wearing face masks in public and at workplaces and spitting and consuming tobacco in public places. Repeat offenders will have to pay Rs 1,000 as fine. Germany reports 247 new cases. With this, the country’s tally is now 186,269, according to Reuters. 311 deaths and highest single-day spike of 11,929 new #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare A total of 253 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana today taking the tally to 4,737. The death toll now stands at 182. Ladakh recorded the highest single-day spike of 198 coronavirus cases today, taking the total tally cases in the Union territory to 437, officials said as a strict lockdown was reimposed June 30 in Kargil which has the most active cases. 35 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Gautam Budh Nagar today, taking the total number of active cases to 359. A total of 12 patients have succumbed to the infection till date. 60 more COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 523, including 70 recovered and 453 active cases: State Health Department The Covid-19 tally in West Bengal reached 10,698 today after 454 new cases were registered. The total number of infections include 4542 cured/discharged and 5693 active cases. The death toll is now at 463 after 12 fatalities were reported. 517 new positive COVID19 cases & 33 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,079, of which 15,891 are cured/discharged. The death toll is at 1449: State Health Department 415 COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6749, including 2803 recovered/discharged, 3868 active cases & 78 deaths: State Health Department We have controlled the spread of coronavirus in the state to a great extent. If around 200 cases are reported daily, then almost the same number of patients are being cured every day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI. Haryana Government has decided to conduct examinations of students studying in final year in the universities, colleges and technical education institutions of the state from July 1 to 31, 2020. The results of these exams will be declared by August 7, 2020: Haryana Government The parks' buffer zone will remain open during monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said in a statement. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen National Parks in the state from Monday for domestic travellers, following the Centre's guideline to bring normalcy in a phased manner. The Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 5,676 today after 222 new cases were recorded. The death toll increased by two to 82. A total of 225 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha today, taking the state's tally to 3,723. The cumulative total includes 2,594 cured/recovered and 1,116 active cases. The death toll stands at 10. Maharashtra recorded 3,427 new coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and the death toll to 3,830, according to latest health bulletin. The Covid-19 tally in Tripura crossed the 1000-mark as 37 people tested positive for the infection today, taking the total number of cases to 1,001. A total of 308 more coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 6,824 which includes 3,092 active cases and 3,648 cured/discharged. The death toll reached 84, as per the latest health bulletin. Himachal Pradesh has a total of 493 coronavirus cases. The tally includes 177 active cases, 299 recovered cases. The death toll stands at six. Government of Delhi has allowed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's facility of COVID19 testing to be restored: Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Health Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, DG ICMR and other related conveyance of the Empowered Groups. The meeting also took stock of situation in different states and union territories including Delhi. The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.