    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 10,584 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Feb 23: With 10,584 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,10,16,434, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,12,665, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

    The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,56,463 in the country with 78 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    2:40 PM, 23 Feb
    800 to 900 samples from Maharashtra and Kerala - two of the five states that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in the recent days - have been sent for genome sequencing in the last one month, top sources in the Union Health Ministry said.
    2:27 PM, 23 Feb
    Thane has reported 479 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in Maharashtra district to 2,61,204,an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five more people died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,243, he said.
    1:47 PM, 23 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease.
    1:28 PM, 23 Feb
    The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
    1:11 PM, 23 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past four days, a health department official said on Monday.
    12:56 PM, 23 Feb
    Two more persons hailing from the Puducherry region succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 665.
    12:41 PM, 23 Feb
    Puducherry logged 28 fresh cases of coronavirus and two related deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 39,628
    12:17 PM, 23 Feb
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will review the COVID-19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday. The review process will take place at 3 pm today.
    11:34 AM, 23 Feb
    Amid a worrying resurgence of coronavirus cases in several states, including Maharashtra, the mayor of Mumbai was seen distributing face masks to people at a famous market in the city this morning.
    10:46 AM, 23 Feb
    Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states, to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand.
    10:21 AM, 23 Feb
    India reports 10,584 new COVID-19 cases, 13,255 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    10:13 AM, 23 Feb
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting today with BMC Commissioner and officials, to review the COVID19 situation.
    9:50 AM, 23 Feb
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a phased plan on Monday to end England's COVID-19 lockdown, offering a "cautious" approach to try to prevent a return to wholesale restrictions that have hobbled the economy.
    9:31 AM, 23 Feb
    Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributes masks in Dadar vegetable market as COVID-19 cases rise.
    9:00 AM, 23 Feb
    Karnataka: Checks conducted at Thalapady border for people of Kerala entering Dakshina Kannada; only those with negative RT-PCR test certificates are being allowed.
    8:46 AM, 23 Feb
    Active coronavirus cases in India increased by 4,421 in 24 hours - a spike of three per cent - to go back over the 1.5 lakh mark for the first time in 17 days and register the steepest increase since end-November.
    8:12 AM, 23 Feb
    Bengaluru municipal agency chief Manjunath Prasad has made it very clear if there is any laxity on the part of people in following Covid safety restrictions and if they don't observe social distancing, then imposing a lockdown will be the only option left.
    11:23 PM, 22 Feb
    Jharkhand reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours
    11:22 PM, 22 Feb
    Classes for students of standard 3 to 5 to resume from 24th Feb in Haryana
    11:22 PM, 22 Feb
    Andhra Pradesh reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 71 recoveries in the last 24 hours
    11:22 PM, 22 Feb
    Vaccination for healthcare workers is 75,40,602, including 1st dose to 64,25,060 & 2nd to 11,15,542. Similarly, a total of 38,83,492 frontline workers have been covered with the first dose: Manohar Agnani, Addl Secy, Union Health Ministry
    11:21 PM, 22 Feb
    Nagpur's COVID-19 tally rose by 710 on Monday to reach 1,43,843, while the death toll increased by eight to touch 4,283 during the day, an official said.
    11:21 PM, 22 Feb
    With Covid-19 cases showing upward trend in Maharashtra, people coming to Madhya Pradesh from neighbouring state will be subjected to thermal screening: Government officials
    11:21 PM, 22 Feb
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive to check the public health response as the second dose is now being administered to healthcare and frontline workers across the country and preparations are in final stage for rollout of the third phase of the world's biggest inoculation exercise.
    11:21 PM, 22 Feb
    Western Railway fined 2,200 in Feb so far for violating face mask norms
    11:20 PM, 22 Feb
    Essential services will be permitted between 8 am and 3 pm. Strict action will be taken against people who would violate the guidelines. Home isolation is not permitted: Buldhana DM S Ramamurthy, according to ANI
    11:20 PM, 22 Feb
    Mumbai police is now authorised to penalise people Rs 200 for not wearing masks in public as mandated under COVID-19 norms, an official said on Monday, according to PTI.
    7:49 PM, 22 Feb
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says that the issue of closure of many border roads from Kerala to Karnataka will be brought to the notice of the Central government
    7:49 PM, 22 Feb
    Karnataka govt has taken the decision that only those with a negative RT-PCR test certificate will be allowed to enter Karnataka. DGP of Karnataka has assured that vehicles carrying essential items could be exempted from this requirement: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:49 PM, 22 Feb
    14,100 people penalised on 21st February and a fine of Rs 28.20 Lakhs collected from them during face mask enforcement drive. A total of 16,02,536 people penalised till yesterday and a fine of Rs 32,41,14,800 collected from them in total: BMC
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    X