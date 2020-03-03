Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 10,584 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours

Over 1.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India: Health ministry

Chaos, confusion at Karnataka- Kerala border as new COVID rule kicks in

Akin to treason says Shiv Sena on BJP’s criticism of CM on COVID-19 awareness

New Delhi, Feb 23: With 10,584 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,10,16,434, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,12,665, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,56,463 in the country with 78 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 800 to 900 samples from Maharashtra and Kerala - two of the five states that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in the recent days - have been sent for genome sequencing in the last one month, top sources in the Union Health Ministry said. Thane has reported 479 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in Maharashtra district to 2,61,204,an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five more people died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,243, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease. The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past four days, a health department official said on Monday. Two more persons hailing from the Puducherry region succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 665. Puducherry logged 28 fresh cases of coronavirus and two related deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 39,628 Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will review the COVID-19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday. The review process will take place at 3 pm today. Amid a worrying resurgence of coronavirus cases in several states, including Maharashtra, the mayor of Mumbai was seen distributing face masks to people at a famous market in the city this morning. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states, to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand. India reports 10,584 new COVID-19 cases, 13,255 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting today with BMC Commissioner and officials, to review the COVID19 situation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a phased plan on Monday to end England's COVID-19 lockdown, offering a "cautious" approach to try to prevent a return to wholesale restrictions that have hobbled the economy. Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributes masks in Dadar vegetable market as COVID-19 cases rise. Karnataka: Checks conducted at Thalapady border for people of Kerala entering Dakshina Kannada; only those with negative RT-PCR test certificates are being allowed. Active coronavirus cases in India increased by 4,421 in 24 hours - a spike of three per cent - to go back over the 1.5 lakh mark for the first time in 17 days and register the steepest increase since end-November. Bengaluru municipal agency chief Manjunath Prasad has made it very clear if there is any laxity on the part of people in following Covid safety restrictions and if they don't observe social distancing, then imposing a lockdown will be the only option left. Jharkhand reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours Classes for students of standard 3 to 5 to resume from 24th Feb in Haryana Andhra Pradesh reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 71 recoveries in the last 24 hours Vaccination for healthcare workers is 75,40,602, including 1st dose to 64,25,060 & 2nd to 11,15,542. Similarly, a total of 38,83,492 frontline workers have been covered with the first dose: Manohar Agnani, Addl Secy, Union Health Ministry Nagpur's COVID-19 tally rose by 710 on Monday to reach 1,43,843, while the death toll increased by eight to touch 4,283 during the day, an official said. With Covid-19 cases showing upward trend in Maharashtra, people coming to Madhya Pradesh from neighbouring state will be subjected to thermal screening: Government officials Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive to check the public health response as the second dose is now being administered to healthcare and frontline workers across the country and preparations are in final stage for rollout of the third phase of the world's biggest inoculation exercise. Western Railway fined 2,200 in Feb so far for violating face mask norms Essential services will be permitted between 8 am and 3 pm. Strict action will be taken against people who would violate the guidelines. Home isolation is not permitted: Buldhana DM S Ramamurthy, according to ANI Mumbai police is now authorised to penalise people Rs 200 for not wearing masks in public as mandated under COVID-19 norms, an official said on Monday, according to PTI. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says that the issue of closure of many border roads from Kerala to Karnataka will be brought to the notice of the Central government Karnataka govt has taken the decision that only those with a negative RT-PCR test certificate will be allowed to enter Karnataka. DGP of Karnataka has assured that vehicles carrying essential items could be exempted from this requirement: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 14,100 people penalised on 21st February and a fine of Rs 28.20 Lakhs collected from them during face mask enforcement drive. A total of 16,02,536 people penalised till yesterday and a fine of Rs 32,41,14,800 collected from them in total: BMC Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.