Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 in India shoots up to 1,965
New Delhi, Apr 02: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has increased in the past four days with the Health Ministry confirming 1,828 cases. The Health Ministry also said that as many as 41 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in India.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan registered seven positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 129.
The government has provided relief for third-party auto insurance policy holders and health insurance policy holders in light of the #Covid19 situation. The relevant notifications are attached below. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/5YK86vdXBw— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 2, 2020
Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020