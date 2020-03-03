Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 in India shoots up to 1,965

India

New Delhi, Apr 02: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has increased in the past four days with the Health Ministry confirming 1,828 cases. The Health Ministry also said that as many as 41 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in India.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan registered seven positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 129.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli commits suicide while isolated after being suspected of having the novel coronavirus disease. Delhi Health Minister on Thursday said that 32 people tested positive on Wednesday out of which 29 people had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. Andhra Pradesh Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said that 21 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh to 132. While the death rate due to COVID-19 in India has increased over the days, the recovery rate has decreased along the time period. As the recovery rate stands at 9 per cent, the death rate in India stands at 2.5 per cent. A 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana becomes the first death due to COVID-19 in the state. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the country witnessed an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1965 in India, including 1,764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths. Another coronavirus case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh after a 21-year-old man from Basti District has tested positive for COVID-19. ​ Mumbai's Sai Hospital Chembur has been completely sealed and Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital partially affected due to exposure to COVID-19 patients. The government has provided relief for third-party auto insurance policy holders and health insurance policy holders in light of the #Covid19 situation. The relevant notifications are attached below. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/5YK86vdXBw — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 2, 2020 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday the government has provided relief for third-party auto insurance policy holders and health insurance policy holders in light of the coronavirus situation. 11 persons from Bidar, Karnataka with Tablighi link tested positive. The number of COVID-19 cases in Assam increased after three persons test positive in Assam's Goalpara district. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 16. All States/Union Territories are to stop and prevent publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in print, TV and electronic media and take necessary action against the persons/agencies involved in contravening the relevant legal provisions An undertrail prisoner in Gujarat has donated Rs one lakh to CM Relief Fund The total number of positive cases in Manipur now stands at two. Earlier, a 23-year-old woman from the state, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, had tested positive for coronavirus. Two more tests positive for COVID in Jammu division, taking the overall number to 64. Maharashtra Health Department on Thursday said that three more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra. While two have been reported from Pune, one from Buldhana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338. More than 9 lakh cases of coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged in China late last year. At least 45,719 deaths have been recorded in 187 countries and territories globally. At least 45,719 deaths have been recorded in 187 countries and territories globally. Another death has been reported in Gujarat, the 7th COVID-19 death in the state till now. Belonging to Vadodara, the man had a travel history to Sri Lanka. So far, 87 cases have been reported in Gujarat. Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020 India Navy on Thursday said that the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs 1000, through in-house resources. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed educational institutions as several private schools allegedly sent messages to students' parents to deposit school fee. "It is not appropriate to pressurise them for fees in such time. All schools have been instructed to postpone recovery of fees during the coronavirus lockdown," he said. Odisha registered one more positive for coronavirus after a 60-year-old person belonging to Surya Nagar, Bhubaneswar was admitted with multiple co-morbidity conditions, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to five. Several medical equipments were sent from Russia to the United States to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin after discussing the crisis with the US President Donald Trump. According to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker, the novel coronavirus disease, that is termed as COVID-19 by the WHO, has infected over 9.3 lakh people and killed more than 46,800 people across the globe. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi. He further went on to say that if anyone tries to create religious divisions during the pandemic, it will be strongly dealt with. As of April 1, Pakistan has 2104 confirmed cases of COVID19 with 740 in Punjab, 709 in Sindh, 253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 158 in Balochistan,184 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 54 in Islamabad & 6 in PoK. 26 patients have lost their lives due to Coronavirus. A 60-year-old person from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbid conditions admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar tests positive for COVID19. This is the 5th COVID-19 positive case in the state Padma Shri recipient and former 'Hazoori Raagi' at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Wednesday. Total Coronavirus positive cases rise to 1834 (including 144 cured and 41 death) in the country. 437 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.