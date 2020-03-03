  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 in India shoots up to 1,965

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 02: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has increased in the past four days with the Health Ministry confirming 1,828 cases. The Health Ministry also said that as many as 41 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in India.

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan registered seven positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 129.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Another man tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:27 AM, 2 Apr
    A man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli commits suicide while isolated after being suspected of having the novel coronavirus disease.
    11:17 AM, 2 Apr
    Delhi Health Minister on Thursday said that 32 people tested positive on Wednesday out of which 29 people had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.
    10:58 AM, 2 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said that 21 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh to 132.
    10:58 AM, 2 Apr
    While the death rate due to COVID-19 in India has increased over the days, the recovery rate has decreased along the time period. As the recovery rate stands at 9 per cent, the death rate in India stands at 2.5 per cent.
    10:58 AM, 2 Apr
    A 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana becomes the first death due to COVID-19 in the state.
    10:56 AM, 2 Apr
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the country witnessed an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1965 in India, including 1,764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths.
    10:29 AM, 2 Apr
    Another coronavirus case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh after a 21-year-old man from Basti District has tested positive for COVID-19. ​
    10:26 AM, 2 Apr
    Mumbai's Sai Hospital Chembur has been completely sealed and Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital partially affected due to exposure to COVID-19 patients.
    10:24 AM, 2 Apr
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday the government has provided relief for third-party auto insurance policy holders and health insurance policy holders in light of the coronavirus situation.
    10:03 AM, 2 Apr
    11 persons from Bidar, Karnataka with Tablighi link tested positive.
    9:58 AM, 2 Apr
    The number of COVID-19 cases in Assam increased after three persons test positive in Assam's Goalpara district. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 16.
    9:51 AM, 2 Apr
    All States/Union Territories are to stop and prevent publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in print, TV and electronic media and take necessary action against the persons/agencies involved in contravening the relevant legal provisions
    9:51 AM, 2 Apr
    An undertrail prisoner in Gujarat has donated Rs one lakh to CM Relief Fund
    9:42 AM, 2 Apr
    The total number of positive cases in Manipur now stands at two. Earlier, a 23-year-old woman from the state, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, had tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:42 AM, 2 Apr
    9:40 AM, 2 Apr
    9:40 AM, 2 Apr
    Two more tests positive for COVID in Jammu division, taking the overall number to 64.
    9:22 AM, 2 Apr
    Maharashtra Health Department on Thursday said that three more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra. While two have been reported from Pune, one from Buldhana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338.
    9:19 AM, 2 Apr
    More than 9 lakh cases of coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged in China late last year. At least 45,719 deaths have been recorded in 187 countries and territories globally.
    9:19 AM, 2 Apr
    Another death has been reported in Gujarat, the 7th COVID-19 death in the state till now. Belonging to Vadodara, the man had a travel history to Sri Lanka. So far, 87 cases have been reported in Gujarat.
    9:07 AM, 2 Apr
    India Navy on Thursday said that the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs 1000, through in-house resources.
    8:54 AM, 2 Apr
    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed educational institutions as several private schools allegedly sent messages to students' parents to deposit school fee. "It is not appropriate to pressurise them for fees in such time. All schools have been instructed to postpone recovery of fees during the coronavirus lockdown," he said.
    8:31 AM, 2 Apr
    Odisha registered one more positive for coronavirus after a 60-year-old person belonging to Surya Nagar, Bhubaneswar was admitted with multiple co-morbidity conditions, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to five.
    8:17 AM, 2 Apr
    Several medical equipments were sent from Russia to the United States to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin after discussing the crisis with the US President Donald Trump.
    8:17 AM, 2 Apr
    According to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker, the novel coronavirus disease, that is termed as COVID-19 by the WHO, has infected over 9.3 lakh people and killed more than 46,800 people across the globe.
    8:17 AM, 2 Apr
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi. He further went on to say that if anyone tries to create religious divisions during the pandemic, it will be strongly dealt with.
    12:22 AM, 2 Apr
    As of April 1, Pakistan has 2104 confirmed cases of COVID19 with 740 in Punjab, 709 in Sindh, 253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 158 in Balochistan,184 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 54 in Islamabad & 6 in PoK. 26 patients have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.
    12:21 AM, 2 Apr
    A 60-year-old person from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbid conditions admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar tests positive for COVID19. This is the 5th COVID-19 positive case in the state
    11:32 PM, 1 Apr
    Padma Shri recipient and former 'Hazoori Raagi' at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Wednesday.
    11:31 PM, 1 Apr
    Total Coronavirus positive cases rise to 1834 (including 144 cured and 41 death) in the country. 437 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
