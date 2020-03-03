Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 1,000 in New York

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 01: US President Donald Trump has warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the novel COVID-19, with a mounting US death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.

Trump, who faced criticism for playing down the threat of the outbreak in its initial phases, urged the people to heed guidance to limit groups to no more than 10 people, work from home and not dine in restaurants or bars.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address media with respect to coronavirus outbreak at 5 pm. During the ongoing 21-day lockdown, Tripura government has announced that 6.19 lakh poor families in the state would get free ration for one month. Sources from the Mumbai Police said that the officials are conducting searches at various locations in the city to locate the people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,637 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India with 38 deaths taking place due to the infection. A 67-year-old man, who was a native of Thrissur district, Kerala, lost his life in Dubai due to coronavirus. According to reports, the man was admitted to a hospital several days ago due to cancer-related issues. China on Wednesday reported a fall in new confirmed coronavirus cases with 36, down from 48 a day earlier. Tamil Nadu: Huge traffic jam witnessed at Padi flyover in Chennai due to checking at a police checkpoint in wake of #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/Jst4A6XTmL — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020 The residents of Tamil Nadu witnessed a huge traffic jam at Padi flyover in Chennai due to checking at a police checkpoint in wake of 21-day nationwide lockdown. Andhra Pradesh has registered 43 more cases of the novel coronavirus disease, according to state authorities. This brings the total case tally to 87. To fight the outbreak of COVID-19, the district administration of Dimapur, Nagaland has ordered a complete shutdown of all shops, commercials, private establishments, and imposed restrictions on movement of public and vehicles for 66 hours with effect from 6 am today. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh recorded its first death due to coronavirus after a 25-year-old man succumbed to infection in the BRD Medical College and Hospital. According to reports, it is said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the disease. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that the state government received information that 62 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi (Markaz) had visited Karnataka as well. He further said that the officials have detected 12 such people and quarantined them. Rajasthan Health Department has clarified that no new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the state, keeping the total positive cases in the state at 93 (including 2 Italians and 17 evacuees from Iran). MA Naqvi, the Union Minority Affairs Minister said that it is a Talibani crime by Tabhleeghi Jamaat, and such criminal act can not be forgiven. He further went on to say that they have put lives of many people in danger while strict action to be taken against such people and organisations that defy government directions. Karnataka: People in Kalaburagi defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid #CoronavirusLockdown.



Total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths & 8 discharged/cured cases. pic.twitter.com/r9NZpfuBnO — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020 People in Kalaburagi, Karnataka defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid coronavirus lockdown. The total number of positive cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths and 8 discharged/cured cases. An Indian Navy Dornier aircraft carried 60 samples for COVID19 testing from INS Hansa in Goa to Pune yesterday. The samples were carried by an official from the Goa State Health Department in the plane. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has started door to door distribution of welfare pensions from today and said that it has paid pensions to 31 lakhs pensioners till now, out of 59 lakhs pensioners in the state. It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/15jwrk1Ixz — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 1, 2020 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter and announced that he has donated his one-year's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight against the novel coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in Noida reached 41 after two more cases of coronavirus were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar. 50 people who had attended religious gathering at nizamuddin markaz sent to quarantine in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. 18 new positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 320. While two are reorteded in Pune, 16 cases are reported in Mumbai. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that all the 14 tests conducted at Goa Medical College and Hospital on possibly infected COVID-19 patients have come negative. Today 25 more tests will be conducted. As many as 857, 957 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the world, while death toll has jumped to 42, 139. A 75-year-old man who was tested positive for coronavirus died in Mumbai last night, taking the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 12. France reported that it witnessed the highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began by claiming that 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523. The application deadline for JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) is extended. Students may visit the National Testing Agency website for the new date of entrance exam: M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Till date total 229 suspected COVID-19 was investigated in which 222 samples have been found negative and 3 samples were positive: Himachal A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient has passed away in Palghar, Maharashtra. He was admitted to a hospital since March 28. As of March 31, Pakistan has 1914 COVID-19 positive cases with 652 in Punjab, 676 in Sindh, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 in Balochistan, 148 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 58 in Islamabad and 6 in PoK. 26 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus. French officials report record 499 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.