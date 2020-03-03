  • search
    1 Apr, 2020         13:37:14 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 1,000 in New York

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Apr 01: US President Donald Trump has warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the novel COVID-19, with a mounting US death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.

    Trump, who faced criticism for playing down the threat of the outbreak in its initial phases, urged the people to heed guidance to limit groups to no more than 10 people, work from home and not dine in restaurants or bars.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches 320 in Maharashtra

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    1:37 PM, 1 Apr
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address media with respect to coronavirus outbreak at 5 pm.
    1:37 PM, 1 Apr
    During the ongoing 21-day lockdown, Tripura government has announced that 6.19 lakh poor families in the state would get free ration for one month.
    1:37 PM, 1 Apr
    Sources from the Mumbai Police said that the officials are conducting searches at various locations in the city to locate the people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat.
    1:07 PM, 1 Apr
    According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,637 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India with 38 deaths taking place due to the infection.
    12:20 PM, 1 Apr
    A 67-year-old man, who was a native of Thrissur district, Kerala, lost his life in Dubai due to coronavirus. According to reports, the man was admitted to a hospital several days ago due to cancer-related issues.
    12:09 PM, 1 Apr
    China on Wednesday reported a fall in new confirmed coronavirus cases with 36, down from 48 a day earlier.
    12:00 PM, 1 Apr
    The residents of Tamil Nadu witnessed a huge traffic jam at Padi flyover in Chennai due to checking at a police checkpoint in wake of 21-day nationwide lockdown.
    11:50 AM, 1 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh has registered 43 more cases of the novel coronavirus disease, according to state authorities. This brings the total case tally to 87.
    11:27 AM, 1 Apr
    To fight the outbreak of COVID-19, the district administration of Dimapur, Nagaland has ordered a complete shutdown of all shops, commercials, private establishments, and imposed restrictions on movement of public and vehicles for 66 hours with effect from 6 am today.
    11:24 AM, 1 Apr
    On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh recorded its first death due to coronavirus after a 25-year-old man succumbed to infection in the BRD Medical College and Hospital.
    11:05 AM, 1 Apr
    According to reports, it is said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the disease.
    10:23 AM, 1 Apr
    Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that the state government received information that 62 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi (Markaz) had visited Karnataka as well. He further said that the officials have detected 12 such people and quarantined them.
    10:19 AM, 1 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department has clarified that no new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the state, keeping the total positive cases in the state at 93 (including 2 Italians and 17 evacuees from Iran).
    10:16 AM, 1 Apr
    MA Naqvi, the Union Minority Affairs Minister said that it is a Talibani crime by Tabhleeghi Jamaat, and such criminal act can not be forgiven. He further went on to say that they have put lives of many people in danger while strict action to be taken against such people and organisations that defy government directions.
    10:01 AM, 1 Apr
    People in Kalaburagi, Karnataka defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid coronavirus lockdown. The total number of positive cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths and 8 discharged/cured cases.
    9:57 AM, 1 Apr
    An Indian Navy Dornier aircraft carried 60 samples for COVID19 testing from INS Hansa in Goa to Pune yesterday. The samples were carried by an official from the Goa State Health Department in the plane.
    9:51 AM, 1 Apr
    Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has started door to door distribution of welfare pensions from today and said that it has paid pensions to 31 lakhs pensioners till now, out of 59 lakhs pensioners in the state.
    9:24 AM, 1 Apr
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter and announced that he has donated his one-year's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight against the novel coronavirus.
    9:10 AM, 1 Apr
    The total number of positive cases in Noida reached 41 after two more cases of coronavirus were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
    8:46 AM, 1 Apr
    50 people who had attended religious gathering at nizamuddin markaz sent to quarantine in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.
    8:40 AM, 1 Apr
    18 new positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 320. While two are reorteded in Pune, 16 cases are reported in Mumbai.
    8:30 AM, 1 Apr
    Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that all the 14 tests conducted at Goa Medical College and Hospital on possibly infected COVID-19 patients have come negative. Today 25 more tests will be conducted.
    8:22 AM, 1 Apr
    As many as 857, 957 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the world, while death toll has jumped to 42, 139.
    8:22 AM, 1 Apr
    A 75-year-old man who was tested positive for coronavirus died in Mumbai last night, taking the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 12.
    8:22 AM, 1 Apr
    France reported that it witnessed the highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began by claiming that 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523.
    12:29 AM, 1 Apr
    The application deadline for JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) is extended. Students may visit the National Testing Agency website for the new date of entrance exam: M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
    12:29 AM, 1 Apr
    Till date total 229 suspected COVID-19 was investigated in which 222 samples have been found negative and 3 samples were positive: Himachal
    11:47 PM, 31 Mar
    A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient has passed away in Palghar, Maharashtra. He was admitted to a hospital since March 28.
    11:47 PM, 31 Mar
    As of March 31, Pakistan has 1914 COVID-19 positive cases with 652 in Punjab, 676 in Sindh, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 in Balochistan, 148 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 58 in Islamabad and 6 in PoK. 26 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.
    11:33 PM, 31 Mar
    French officials report record 499 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.
