    Coronavirus LIVE: India on mission for self-reliance, says PM Modi at USISPF summit

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) third Annual Leadership Summit on Thursday, said Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier. Despite local needs, India did not shy away from global responsibilities and ensure constant supply of medicines to the world.

    Expectations from UN has grown: PM Modi

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:41 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi's key note address has ended.
    9:33 PM, 3 Sep
    India a country of political stability and policy continuity with commitment to democracy and diversity: PM at US-India Forum
    9:27 PM, 3 Sep
    For challenges in India, you have a govt that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old, says PM Modi.
    9:22 PM, 3 Sep
    1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier: PM Modi at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum
    9:21 PM, 3 Sep
    While looking at the way ahead, we should keep our focus on ramping up capacities, securing poor and future-prooofing our citizens, says Modi.
    9:19 PM, 3 Sep
    India attractive FDI destination, world believes in us, PM Modi says at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
    9:17 PM, 3 Sep
    In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser, says PM Narendra Modi
    9:14 PM, 3 Sep
    India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    9:13 PM, 3 Sep
    The pandemic has impacted several things but not the aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians, says PM Modi
    9:12 PM, 3 Sep
    I am happy with the businessman of India who have made India world's second biggest PPE manufacturer, says PM Modi
    9:11 PM, 3 Sep
    When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system & economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric, says PM Narendra Modi
    9:10 PM, 3 Sep
    The current situation demands a fresh mindset. A mindset where the approach to development is human-centric, says PM Modi.
    9:10 PM, 3 Sep
    In record time, medical infrastructure was scaled up in India.
    9:10 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi speaks on COVID situation and the measures taken by the government.
    9:06 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi delivers a special keynote address at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit.
    9:03 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi to share his views on 'Navigating New Challenges' in India-US relations shortly.
    9:03 PM, 3 Sep
    It highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.
    9:02 PM, 3 Sep
    The summit is being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders.
    8:58 PM, 3 Sep
    Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed and interacted with the USISPF on US-India Economic and Financial Partnership via video conferencing: Office of Finance Minister
    8:57 PM, 3 Sep
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a session on Monday, while Railways Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the summit on Tuesday.
    8:56 PM, 3 Sep
    The theme of the 5 day Summit that began on the 31st of August is “US-India Navigating New Challenges".
    8:42 PM, 3 Sep
    "We are honoured that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said in a statement.
    8:41 PM, 3 Sep
    USISPF, a non-profit organisation, is organising a weeklong summit on US-India ties and the summit will witness participation of top political and corporate leaders from the two countries.
    8:40 PM, 3 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a special keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) tonight at 9 pm.
    8:35 PM, 3 Sep
    10 deaths and 1,553 new active cases of COVID19 were confirmed in the state today. So far, 57,732 persons have been cured: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
    8:30 PM, 3 Sep
    Uttarakhand reports 946 new coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 22,180 including 14,945 recoveries and 300 deaths.
    8:30 PM, 3 Sep
    Unfortunately, WHO failed badly by its measures not only in its response to COVID, but to other health crises in recent decades. WHO declined to adopt urgently needed reforms,starting with demonstrating its independence from Chinese Communist Party: Spokesperson for US State Dept
    8:06 PM, 3 Sep
    Manipur records 102 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases to 6,609 including 32 deaths, 4,774 recoveries and 1,803 active cases.
    8:06 PM, 3 Sep
    8,865 new COVID-19 cases, 7,122 recoveries and 104 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,70,206 including 2,68,035 recoveries and 6,054 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 96,098
    8:05 PM, 3 Sep
    Delhi's COVID19 case tally reaches 1,82,306 with 2,737 fresh infections and 19 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 17,692 and 1,60,114. Death toll 4500.
