For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Coronavirus LIVE: India on mission for self-reliance, says PM Modi at USISPF summit
India
New Delhi, Sep 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) third Annual Leadership Summit on Thursday, said Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier. Despite local needs, India did not shy away from global responsibilities and ensure constant supply of medicines to the world.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest First Oldest First
When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system & economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric, says PM Narendra Modi
READ MORE