Coronavirus LIVE: Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow

    New Delhi, Apr 10: With the number of positive COVID-19 cases shooting up, the government is exploring various measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

    Various government are exploring several options on how to handle the scenario post April 14, when the lockdown ends. Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the lockdown until April 30.

    Coronavirus LIVE: 1.4 million infected, 88,000 died says John Hopkins tracker

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:08 AM, 10 Apr
    Telangana woman rides around 1,400 km on a 2-wheeler to bring back her son who was stranded in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.
    10:04 AM, 10 Apr
    Out of 390 samples tested on Thursday at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, five have tested positive for COVID-19. All the patients are admitted at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra.
    9:49 AM, 10 Apr
    Total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi reaches to 720.
    9:43 AM, 10 Apr
    Maharashtra remains the worst-hit COVID-19 state with 1,364 positive cases. Tamil Nadu takes the second slot with 834 positive cases.
    9:36 AM, 10 Apr
    Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Dadar, Mumbai. Two nurses of Shushrusha Hospital and one man from Kelkar Road test positive.
    9:35 AM, 10 Apr
    According to John Hopkins tracker, the United States has recorded 1,783 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
    9:25 AM, 10 Apr
    The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Vadodara stands at 39 now.
    9:18 AM, 10 Apr
    21 people in Gujarat's Vadodara have tested positive for #COVID19. 20 people are from Nagarvada area.
    9:12 AM, 10 Apr
    In Bihar, two members of a family in Siwan have tested positive for COVID-19
    9:08 AM, 10 Apr
    The number of positive cases of coronavirus has jumped from 5,709 to 6,412.
    9:02 AM, 10 Apr
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India witnessed an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in last 12 hours.
    8:52 AM, 10 Apr
    Watch: Ambala residents offer garlands and showered flower petals on sanitation workers.
    8:47 AM, 10 Apr
    The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown till May 3, to contain the country's coronavirus outbreak.
    8:40 AM, 10 Apr
    In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government has announced a complete lockdown of five jails in the state.
    8:30 AM, 10 Apr
    Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, Himanta Biswa said that a 65-year-old patient from Hailakandi District passed away due to coronavirus.
    8:24 AM, 10 Apr
    At 401, Maharashtra has the highest containment zones in the country.
    8:24 AM, 10 Apr
    The focus in India has shifted to the containment zones. Strict norms are in place in these zones to ensure that persons from other areas do not enter these zones.
    8:24 AM, 10 Apr
    UK PM Boris Johnson has left the intensive care. He remains under observation.
    11:33 PM, 9 Apr
    Three cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 after they came in contact with infected healthcare workers. The patients came in contact with DSCI healthcare staff who tested positive for Covid-19.
    11:33 PM, 9 Apr
    No lockdowns for mighty and rich in Maharashtra: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis
    11:30 PM, 9 Apr
    Delhi government launches 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment areas
    11:30 PM, 9 Apr
    Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363.
    11:30 PM, 9 Apr
    Turkey's coronavirus death toll reaches 908 with 42,282 total cases
    11:30 PM, 9 Apr
    Global coronavirus death toll passes 90,000: AFP tally
    11:28 PM, 9 Apr
    Watch: Delhi Police monitoring the situation through drone cameras in Daryaganj area amid lockdown
    11:28 PM, 9 Apr
    Station House Officer (SHO) of Mundka station along with his reader and operator has been sent to home quarantine. The SHO is suffering from fever since last 2 days: Delhi Police
    11:28 PM, 9 Apr
    France says total coronavirus death toll now tops 12,200: AFP news agency
    11:27 PM, 9 Apr
    Centre has granted exemption from Basic Customs Duty & Health cess, on the import of the following goods, with immediate effect - ventilators, Face masks, surgical masks, PPEs, #COVID19 test kits,inputs for their manufacture. Exemption available upto 30th Sept 2020: Govt of India
    11:23 PM, 9 Apr
    Five stray cats caught from a COVID-19 ward of the general hospital here have died, prompting officials to send the vital organs of the animals for detailed examination in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials on Thursday said a preliminary postmortem carried out here did not detect any "trace of COVID-19" and experts opined stress could be the reason behind the death of the cats, which were kept in a crate with little aeration after being caught.
    10:40 PM, 9 Apr
    Till tomorrow atleast 70,000 people will be released from 14-day quarantine: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Minister
