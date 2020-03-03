For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow
India
New Delhi, Apr 10: With the number of positive COVID-19 cases shooting up, the government is exploring various measures to control the spread of the pandemic.
Various government are exploring several options on how to handle the scenario post April 14, when the lockdown ends. Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the lockdown until April 30.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
#WATCH Haryana: Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them. #COVID19 (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/7Ie5xTQc7P— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
Watch: Ambala residents offer garlands and showered flower petals on sanitation workers.
#WATCH: Delhi Police is monitoring the situation through drone cameras in Daryaganj area amid lockdown due to #COVID19Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9WeCCDq4MW— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
Watch: Delhi Police monitoring the situation through drone cameras in Daryaganj area amid lockdown
Five stray cats caught from a COVID-19 ward of the general hospital here have died, prompting officials to send the vital organs of the animals for detailed examination in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials on Thursday said a preliminary postmortem carried out here did not detect any "trace of COVID-19" and experts opined stress could be the reason behind the death of the cats, which were kept in a crate with little aeration after being caught.
