Coronavirus LIVE: India prohibits travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia till March 31
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Mar 17: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday including 17 foreign nationals, the Union health ministry said. Meanwhile, three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru.
India has reported two coronavirus deaths one in Delhi and another one in Karnataka. So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered.
The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning. China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.
Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:
11:56 AM, 17 Mar
11:53 AM, 17 Mar
Devotees gather in huge numbers at the Hanuman Temple in Patna today. No cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Bihar.
11:53 AM, 17 Mar
11:52 AM, 17 Mar
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today at 6 pm to discuss preparedness to contain #COVID19. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/wQ2uBWesjE
11:02 AM, 17 Mar
Maharashtra: Officials of the Food and Drug Administration along with Mumbai police conducted a raid on a shop last night and arrested one person for advertising one of its products as an effective measure to cure Coronavirus.
Maharashtra: Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi to close temple for devotees from 1500 hours today till further orders.
10:37 AM, 17 Mar
Government of India prohibits travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India till 31st March, with immediate effect.
10:36 AM, 17 Mar
Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India on Coronavirus: The commitment from Indian govt, the Prime Minister's Office has been enormous, very impressive. It is one of the reasons why India is still doing quite well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised.
An unique measure taken in Kerala, a video posted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shows robots dispensing sanitisers in Kerala. The robots can also be seen giving advise to people on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
10:25 AM, 17 Mar
Facebook Inc said it would work with its partners to send home all contract workers who review content until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.
10:17 AM, 17 Mar
Gold prices fell nearly 1.5% on Tuesday.
10:14 AM, 17 Mar
Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent an "explosion" of coronavirus.
10:13 AM, 17 Mar
Oil prices rose more than on Tuesday as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic.
10:11 AM, 17 Mar
Federation Of Pune Trade Association (FTAP) has decided to close the trade market/shops in the city for next three days (till 19th March) to avoid spread of Coronavirus.
10:06 AM, 17 Mar
Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi: A 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to Coronavirus, has tested positive. He along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in India is 125.
9:47 AM, 17 Mar
Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has laid guidelines for testing strategy in India. It also states that there is currently no community transmission of #COVID2019. pic.twitter.com/eAvJCnZwUd
9:16 AM, 17 Mar
Hollywood actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
9:14 AM, 17 Mar
'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus.
9:14 AM, 17 Mar
EU borders, Schengen zone to be closed for 30 days: French President
9:14 AM, 17 Mar
The letter further states, "On one hand the cabinet has openly praised the recent efforts of Air Indians & the national carrier but on the other, the Government has not infused any funds. Our fundamental right to wages for work already done is being flouted time & again".
9:13 AM, 17 Mar
India Commercial Pilots' Association & Indian Pilots' Guild has written to Civil Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri over 'urgent aid to Air India'. Letter states,"Air India employees have gone above&beyond to get our countrymen back from COVID19 affected countries worldwide".
9:13 AM, 17 Mar
Bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain held today morning as the temple remains closed for devotees in the view of Coronavirus.
9:12 AM, 17 Mar
Karnataka Health Department said, "2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; Total 10 positive cases in the State."
9:11 AM, 17 Mar
A 20 year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60 year-old person, a contact of the deceased Kalaburagi, Karnataka COVID-19 patient, have tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital.
Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public, due to Coronavirus. Maharashtra has a total of 39 positive cases.
9:08 AM, 17 Mar
Coronavirus: Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia passes away aged 21.
9:04 AM, 17 Mar
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said over 20 additional countries have asked about receiving aid from the global lender as the coronavirus pandemic halts economic activity, and she called for strong, coordinated fiscal stimulus to limit the damage.
12:45 AM, 17 Mar
India will close the iconic Taj Mahal to visitors from Tuesday as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
