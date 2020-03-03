Coronavirus LIVE: India prohibits travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia till March 31

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 17: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday including 17 foreign nationals, the Union health ministry said. Meanwhile, three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru.

    India has reported two coronavirus deaths one in Delhi and another one in Karnataka. So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered.

    The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning. China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    11:56 AM, 17 Mar
    V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs is in self quarantine in Trivandrum, Kerala.
    11:53 AM, 17 Mar
    Devotees gather in huge numbers at the Hanuman Temple in Patna today. No cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Bihar.
    11:53 AM, 17 Mar
    11:52 AM, 17 Mar
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today at 6 pm to discuss preparedness to contain COVID19.
    11:02 AM, 17 Mar
    Maharashtra: Officials of the Food and Drug Administration along with Mumbai police conducted a raid on a shop last night and arrested one person for advertising one of its products as an effective measure to cure Coronavirus.
    10:55 AM, 17 Mar
    Maharashtra: Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi to close temple for devotees from 1500 hours today till further orders.
    10:37 AM, 17 Mar
    Government of India prohibits travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India till 31st March, with immediate effect.
    10:36 AM, 17 Mar
    Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India on Coronavirus: The commitment from Indian govt, the Prime Minister's Office has been enormous, very impressive. It is one of the reasons why India is still doing quite well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised.
    10:27 AM, 17 Mar
    An unique measure taken in Kerala, a video posted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shows robots dispensing sanitisers in Kerala. The robots can also be seen giving advise to people on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
    10:25 AM, 17 Mar
    Facebook Inc said it would work with its partners to send home all contract workers who review content until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.
    10:17 AM, 17 Mar
    Gold prices fell nearly 1.5% on Tuesday.
    10:14 AM, 17 Mar
    Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent an "explosion" of coronavirus.
    10:13 AM, 17 Mar
    Oil prices rose more than on Tuesday as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    10:11 AM, 17 Mar
    Federation Of Pune Trade Association (FTAP) has decided to close the trade market/shops in the city for next three days (till 19th March) to avoid spread of Coronavirus.
    10:06 AM, 17 Mar
    Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi: A 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to Coronavirus, has tested positive. He along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today.
    9:48 AM, 17 Mar
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in India is 125.
    9:47 AM, 17 Mar
    Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has laid guidelines for testing strategy in India. It also states that there is currently no community transmission of COVID2019.
    9:16 AM, 17 Mar
    Hollywood actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:14 AM, 17 Mar
    'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus.
    9:14 AM, 17 Mar
    EU borders, Schengen zone to be closed for 30 days: French President
    9:14 AM, 17 Mar
    The letter further states, "On one hand the cabinet has openly praised the recent efforts of Air Indians & the national carrier but on the other, the Government has not infused any funds. Our fundamental right to wages for work already done is being flouted time & again".
    9:13 AM, 17 Mar
    India Commercial Pilots' Association & Indian Pilots' Guild has written to Civil Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri over 'urgent aid to Air India'. Letter states,"Air India employees have gone above&beyond to get our countrymen back from COVID19 affected countries worldwide".
    9:13 AM, 17 Mar
    Bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain held today morning as the temple remains closed for devotees in the view of Coronavirus.
    9:12 AM, 17 Mar
    Karnataka Health Department said, "2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; Total 10 positive cases in the State."
    9:11 AM, 17 Mar
    A 20 year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60 year-old person, a contact of the deceased Kalaburagi, Karnataka COVID-19 patient, have tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital.
    9:09 AM, 17 Mar
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on use of masks by public.
    9:09 AM, 17 Mar
    Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public, due to Coronavirus. Maharashtra has a total of 39 positive cases.
    9:08 AM, 17 Mar
    Coronavirus: Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia passes away aged 21.
    9:04 AM, 17 Mar
    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said over 20 additional countries have asked about receiving aid from the global lender as the coronavirus pandemic halts economic activity, and she called for strong, coordinated fiscal stimulus to limit the damage.
    12:45 AM, 17 Mar
    India will close the iconic Taj Mahal to visitors from Tuesday as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic.
