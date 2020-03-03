Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to seek feedback on impact of Covid-19 on industry

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Mar 23: The total number of positive cases in India mounted to 415 on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many people are not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has ordered the local administrations and police to paste notifications on residence of Indians who recently returned to the state from overseas and are currently observing home-quarantine. United Nations will build a fund to assist developing nations fight coronavirus. "A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement. There will be complete lockdown in the state with effect from today till further orders, in wake of Coronavirus: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur The Gujarat government on Monday decided to close its borders with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Sri Lankan government has said it will soon announce its contribution to the SAARC Coronavirus Emergency Fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India to help combat the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The Kerala High Court on Monday decided to shutdown till April 8 except for emergency functions in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The decision, which will come into force from March 24, was taken during a full court meeting today. West Bengal: Entry to Sealdah railway station closed as Indian Railways has cancelled all passengers trains till March 31, amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. Total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Chandigarh now stands at 7. All 7 patients are in stable condition. Criminal cases have been registered against four persons in Odisha, including a Bhubaneswar-based couple, for violating quarantine guidelines laid down by the government in view of coronavirus outbreak. Punjab CM directs provision of free food,shelter AND medicines to those in need. He further sanctioned Rs 20 crores from CM Relief Fund for this purpose. Spain's death toll rose to 1,720 from a previous count of 1,326 on Sunday, according to multiple media reports citing the most recent health data. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus. Over 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh have so far declared lockdown in view of the growing threat of coronavirus in the state. Six people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus so far - one from Bhopal and five from Jabalpur. Mysuru reports second case with Kearala native testing positive for COVID 19. The Supreme Court makes preparations for hearing of matters through video conferencing for the first time, due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ie3VfxNz64 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020 The Supreme Court makes preparations for hearing of matters through video conferencing for the first time, due to COVID19. #IndiaFightsCorona



Please call the 24x7 toll free National Helpline number 1075 for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on #COVID19.#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/ZsxBANaY6U — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 23, 2020 The Health Ministry has opened a 24x7 toll free National Helpline number — 1075 or 011-23978046 In Delhi, there are 30 cases-23 people who returned from abroad, 7-the family members of the positive cases. Currently, the situation in Delhi is under control. Urge all to follow the lockdown so that the situation is not out of control: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court suspends the current Breath Analyzer Test of Air Traffic controllers till 27th March, in view of COVID19. Researchers at one of China's top universities have designed a robot they say could help save lives on the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the people in his state not to play with their own lives and the lives of others. "Even though sec 144 is imposed, essential services are working. Do not bring your vehicles and crowd the streets," said a statement issued by the chief minister's office in Hindi. Karnataka Assembly session will continue as the Parliament session is also on: CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister. Two more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Government of India asks states to strictly enforce lockdown, legal action will be taken against violators. Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference on Monday at 4 pm to discuss the economic situation with industry bodies. Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the state is 29, 1 death: Gujarat government Chief Minister Arvind Kejrial on Monday said the Delhi government will present its budget today amid the coronavirus outbreak. लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for cirizens to take the lockdown 'seriouslly' and follow instriuctions by the authorities amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721. A 68-year-old man from the Philippines, who had tested positive for coronavirus but was later reported recovered, died in Mumbai on Monday.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.