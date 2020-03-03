  • search
    23 Mar, 2020         12:46:34 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to seek feedback on impact of Covid-19 on industry

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The total number of positive cases in India mounted to 415 on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many people are not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India locked down

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    12:46 PM, 23 Mar
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has ordered the local administrations and police to paste notifications on residence of Indians who recently returned to the state from overseas and are currently observing home-quarantine.
    12:43 PM, 23 Mar
    United Nations will build a fund to assist developing nations fight coronavirus. "A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.
    12:33 PM, 23 Mar
    There will be complete lockdown in the state with effect from today till further orders, in wake of Coronavirus: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur
    12:27 PM, 23 Mar
    The Gujarat government on Monday decided to close its borders with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.
    12:27 PM, 23 Mar
    The Sri Lankan government has said it will soon announce its contribution to the SAARC Coronavirus Emergency Fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India to help combat the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic in the region.
    12:22 PM, 23 Mar
    The Kerala High Court on Monday decided to shutdown till April 8 except for emergency functions in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The decision, which will come into force from March 24, was taken during a full court meeting today.
    12:14 PM, 23 Mar
    West Bengal: Entry to Sealdah railway station closed as Indian Railways has cancelled all passengers trains till March 31, amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country.
    12:10 PM, 23 Mar
    Total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Chandigarh now stands at 7. All 7 patients are in stable condition.
    12:10 PM, 23 Mar
    Criminal cases have been registered against four persons in Odisha, including a Bhubaneswar-based couple, for violating quarantine guidelines laid down by the government in view of coronavirus outbreak.
    12:09 PM, 23 Mar
    Punjab CM directs provision of free food,shelter AND medicines to those in need. He further sanctioned Rs 20 crores from CM Relief Fund for this purpose.
    12:08 PM, 23 Mar
    Spain's death toll rose to 1,720 from a previous count of 1,326 on Sunday, according to multiple media reports citing the most recent health data.
    12:07 PM, 23 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus.
    12:06 PM, 23 Mar
    Over 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh have so far declared lockdown in view of the growing threat of coronavirus in the state. Six people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus so far - one from Bhopal and five from Jabalpur.
    12:04 PM, 23 Mar
    Mysuru reports second case with Kearala native testing positive for COVID 19.
    12:02 PM, 23 Mar
    The Supreme Court makes preparations for hearing of matters through video conferencing for the first time, due to COVID19.
    11:56 AM, 23 Mar
    The Health Ministry has opened a 24x7 toll free National Helpline number — 1075 or 011-23978046
    11:38 AM, 23 Mar
    In Delhi, there are 30 cases-23 people who returned from abroad, 7-the family members of the positive cases. Currently, the situation in Delhi is under control. Urge all to follow the lockdown so that the situation is not out of control: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    11:38 AM, 23 Mar
    Delhi High Court suspends the current Breath Analyzer Test of Air Traffic controllers till 27th March, in view of COVID19.
    11:29 AM, 23 Mar
    Researchers at one of China's top universities have designed a robot they say could help save lives on the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak.
    11:26 AM, 23 Mar
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the people in his state not to play with their own lives and the lives of others. "Even though sec 144 is imposed, essential services are working. Do not bring your vehicles and crowd the streets," said a statement issued by the chief minister's office in Hindi.
    11:25 AM, 23 Mar
    Karnataka Assembly session will continue as the Parliament session is also on: CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.
    11:23 AM, 23 Mar
    Two more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
    11:03 AM, 23 Mar
    Government of India asks states to strictly enforce lockdown, legal action will be taken against violators.
    11:03 AM, 23 Mar
    Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    11:02 AM, 23 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference on Monday at 4 pm to discuss the economic situation with industry bodies.
    10:50 AM, 23 Mar
    Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the state is 29, 1 death: Gujarat government
    10:43 AM, 23 Mar
    Chief Minister Arvind Kejrial on Monday said the Delhi government will present its budget today amid the coronavirus outbreak.
    10:41 AM, 23 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for cirizens to take the lockdown 'seriouslly' and follow instriuctions by the authorities amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.
    10:38 AM, 23 Mar
    Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721.
    10:36 AM, 23 Mar
    A 68-year-old man from the Philippines, who had tested positive for coronavirus but was later reported recovered, died in Mumbai on Monday.
    X