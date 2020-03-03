  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India enters third phase of COVID-19 lockdown today

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: India, on Monday has entered the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown with several states set to ease as few restrictions in areas that are free of the novel pandemic or considered medium risk.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Earlier, the Centre said that the rise of coronavirus cases is stabilising, the easing of the lockdown would provide a stiff test of India's handling of the pandemic.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:31 AM, 4 May
    Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has collected a total of 11,07,233 samples as on May 4, 9 am.
    9:28 AM, 4 May
    World Health Organisation has launched some social media stickers to encourage people to stay amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    9:20 AM, 4 May
    According to the Health Ministry, 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
    9:10 AM, 4 May
    Migrant workers from different parts of Karnataka arrive in buses at Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi and are now being taken to their home towns.
    8:59 AM, 4 May
    The total number of cases in India rises to 42,533. Death toll at 1,373
    8:51 AM, 4 May
    In Chhattisgarh, people line up outside a liquor shop in Raipur as state government allows liquor shops to open from today except for the containment zones.
    8:40 AM, 4 May
    It is particularly disturbing that central government, Railways are charging migrants for train tickets in this hour of crisis: Sonia Gandhi
    8:39 AM, 4 May
    New York is joining six states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk.
    8:35 AM, 4 May
    It is reportedly said that New Zealand has reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country's bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.
    8:28 AM, 4 May
    A special train carrying migrant workers from Bengal to leave Ajmer at 10am today and reach Dankuni at 10am tomorrow
    8:20 AM, 4 May
    In Karnataka, people were seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permits sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today.
    8:18 AM, 4 May
    This will be the Indian National Congress' humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them: Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
    8:17 AM, 4 May
    Indian National Congress (INC) has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard: Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
    8:15 AM, 4 May
    Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra's Nagpur city till May 17.
    8:05 AM, 4 May
    Rajasthan Excise Department said that retail liquor shops are all set to open from Monday in the state, in all the zones except curfew and containment zones following restrictions.
    8:02 AM, 4 May
    The number of deaths due to the nove coronavirus in the United States of America have climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours.
    7:59 AM, 4 May
    US officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents show.
    11:30 PM, 3 May
    Goa will follow all the guidelines issued by Centre for lockdown 3.0 till 17th May. All the shops selling non-essential goods can open between 7am and 7pm: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
    9:38 PM, 3 May
    Personnel onboard Indian Navy Warship deployed for anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against covid-19.
    9:37 PM, 3 May
    No positive case of COVID19 reported today till 8 pm in Jharkhand. The total number of positive cases stands at 115. Total 27 patients have recovered/cured till date.
    9:35 PM, 3 May
    Indian Navy Ship deployed at The Anchorage in Mumbai, express gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19.
    9:22 PM, 3 May
    97 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 death have been reported in Chandigarh till now. 19 people have been cured/discharged. There are 75 active cases of coronavirus currently: Health Department, Chandigarh
    9:21 PM, 3 May
    374 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,428 in Gujarat.
    8:38 PM, 3 May
    Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy Ships of Eastern Naval Command illuminated at Visakhapatnam as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
    8:37 PM, 3 May
    Air Force's 4 transport aircraft, over 10 fighter aircraft & 15-20 helicopters participated in the aerial salute to #COVID19 warriors. Most of state capitals&over 72 hospitals were covered in the event: Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space)
    8:27 PM, 3 May
    441 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 8,613 and deaths to 343. Total 1,804 patients have been discharged till date: Public Health Department, Mumbai.
    7:55 PM, 3 May
    94 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Dharavi today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 590, death toll 20: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    7:45 PM, 3 May
    MHA asks Head of Police Forces (HoPFs) to consider option of Work from Home for personnel not deployed on frontline and where feasible.
    7:45 PM, 3 May
    The ministry also writes on management of guidelines and protocols for Covid-19 for Police Security personnel (CAPFs) managing the public.
    7:44 PM, 3 May
    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) writes to all Chief Secretaries of States/UTs and DGs prisons on the management of Covid-19 in Indian prisons along with guidelines and protocols which may be followed while dealing with persons arrested/detained and those in prisons and correctional homes.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X