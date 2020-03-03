Coronavirus LIVE: India enters third phase of COVID-19 lockdown today
New Delhi, May 04: India, on Monday has entered the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown with several states set to ease as few restrictions in areas that are free of the novel pandemic or considered medium risk.
Earlier, the Centre said that the rise of coronavirus cases is stabilising, the easing of the lockdown would provide a stiff test of India's handling of the pandemic.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
Share the “Do the Five to stop the spread of #coronavirus” filter and stickers with your friends on @Snapchat!— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 3, 2020
And subscribe to WHO on Snapchat 👉🏼 https://t.co/5MTtktMOxk#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MlG4kT0rZl
Karnataka: Migrant workers from different parts of state arrive in buses at Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi & are now being taken to their home towns. "We've made arrangements for registration. Thermal screening is being done for all," says Commissioner,City Corporation. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K8RdiMyFUM— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
Karnataka: People seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permits sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today. pic.twitter.com/fYSHV3WZzv— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
#WATCH Personnel onboard Indian Navy Warship deployed for anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against #COVID19. (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/xUfK2Zw9dd— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
#WATCH Indian Navy Ship deployed at The Anchorage in Mumbai, express gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers for their contribution in fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/5VEqp9gXV9— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy Ships of Eastern Naval Command illuminated at Visakhapatnam as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against #COVID19. (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/rTKNF0s7Ss— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020