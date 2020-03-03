  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll rises to 1,583; total cases mount to 46,711

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, May 05: The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,583 while the cases surged to 46,711 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. Of these, 31,967 are active cases while 13,160 were either cured, discharged, or migrated.

    Coronavirus LIVE

    Maharashtra continued to be on the top with 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. Gujarat stood next with 5804 cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    11:26 PM, 5 May
    More than 10,000 Indians have tested positive in the Gulf countries, with 84 deaths recorded till now, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
    11:24 PM, 5 May
    Delhi Government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the screening of stranded people, moving out of Delhi or into Delhi from other states.
    10:41 PM, 5 May
    Britain’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 693 to 29,427, according to figures announced by the foreign secretary.
    10:35 PM, 5 May
    Telangana Lockdown Extended Till May 29: CM
    9:44 PM, 5 May
    The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,583 while the cases surged to 46,711 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. Of these, 31,967 are active cases while 13,160 were either cured, discharged, or migrated.
    9:43 PM, 5 May
    Number of Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi crosses 5,000 mark with 206 fresh cases reported today.
    9:41 PM, 5 May
    Indian vaccine companies have come across as innovators in early stage vaccine development research.Similarly,Indian academia&start-ups have also pioneered in this area. Over 30 Indian vaccines are in different stages of vaccine development,with few going on to trial stages: PMO
    9:41 PM, 5 May
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the task force on Coronavirus vaccine Development and took a detailed review of the current status of India’s efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing: Prime Minister's Office
    9:28 PM, 5 May
    31 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of positive cases to 548.
    9:28 PM, 5 May
    As many as 33 new cases were recorded in Dharavi- Asia's largest slum, taking the total tally to 665 with 20 deaths.
    9:27 PM, 5 May
    523 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours, along with 2 deaths.
    8:44 PM, 5 May
    Two more zones in Delhi have been de-contained, the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 88.
    8:43 PM, 5 May
    The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 6,000-mark after 441 new cases were reported, while the death of 49 more patients, the highest in a day so far, took the toll to 368.
    8:43 PM, 5 May
    118 new patients have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,880. Out of the total cases, 987 patients have been discharged while 56 others lost their lives said the Directorate of Health Services.
    7:31 PM, 5 May
    One person from Goalpara has tested positive for COVID-19. Total positive cases in Assam now stands at 43, active cases are at 10 said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
    7:31 PM, 5 May
    15 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, one from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 741, including 413 active cases.
    6:18 PM, 5 May
    Directions given to ministers to convince workers to not return to their native states. Builders will provide workers with necessary facilities as construction activities will resume. They should not pay heed to rumours& avoid unnecessary travel: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
    6:17 PM, 5 May
    As compared to other states, COVID-19 situation is under control in Karnataka. Due to this, travel of migrant workers was prohibited, now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.
    6:16 PM, 5 May
    Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 46,711 including 31,967 active cases, 1,583 deaths, 13,160 cured/discharged and 1 migrated, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    5:11 PM, 5 May
    3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today; all 3 are from Wayanad district. Total cases in the state are 502 including 37 active cases: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
    5:03 PM, 5 May
    Till now, 67 Shramik Special Train have been run by various Zonal Railways. Till 4 May, we had run 55 trains. Today, trains have been operated from Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Jalandhar, Kota, Ernakulam etc. 21 more such trains may leave today: Ministry of Railway.
    5:02 PM, 5 May
    A total of 98 personnel of the three services including serving, retired and dependent family members are admitted in hospitals after being tested positive. 42 defence personnel and their dependents have already been discharged after treatment: Col Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson.
    5:02 PM, 5 May
    We also need to ensure that people continue to receive non-COVID19 healthcare services at both government and private facilities. Services for critically ill patients should also run smoothly: Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry Joint Secretary
    5:01 PM, 5 May
    We persuaded certain states as we were not receiving reports of cases/deaths on time from them, after which the cases have been reported and we have seen spike in death cases today: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
    4:54 PM, 5 May
    Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones.
    4:51 PM, 5 May
    Maharashtra CM extends support to residents stranded abroad
    4:45 PM, 5 May
    West Bengal reported 85 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,344. Of which, 264 have been discharged, 68 died and 940 cases are active.
    4:29 PM, 5 May
    The recovery rate improved to 27.41 percent. In the last 24 hours, 3,900 additional cases have been recorded- biggest single-day spike. And 195 people succumbed in last 24 hours.
    3:25 PM, 5 May
    To contain the spread of coronavirus, spitting saliva, gutka or tobacco in public places in Noida has been prohibited and violation of this can attract a penalty of Rs 500 for first time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according to a new order.
    3:20 PM, 5 May
    EPFO releases Rs.764 crore to its 65 lakh pensioners; all Bank branches have been directed to ensure credit of pension in the accounts of pensioners on schedule
