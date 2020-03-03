Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid tally crosses 41 lakh mark
New Delhi, Sep 06: India on Saturday became the world's second most Covid-19 affected nation, overtaking Brazil. The gap between the two worst-affected countries was narrowing since India began reporting in excess of 80,000 new cases daily-the highest in India. On Friday, the gap was only 40,000.
Gujarat: Schools are organising online classes for students as they remain closed amid #COVID19. A teacher at a school in Vadodara says, "We try to make classes interesting for kids so that they can grasp information easily. We're also using augmented reality for it." (5.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/ovFTeXv9jl— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
Delhi: Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah reopens for devotees today.— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
The shrine was closed from mid-March, after the outbreak of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/mwX5E2utzW
Gujarat: Sanitization work was undertaken by Ahmedabad metro authorities ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of #Unlock4. (5.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/EkPnfTJSdo— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020