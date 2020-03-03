YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid tally crosses 41 lakh mark

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 06: India on Saturday became the world's second most Covid-19 affected nation, overtaking Brazil. The gap between the two worst-affected countries was narrowing since India began reporting in excess of 80,000 new cases daily-the highest in India. On Friday, the gap was only 40,000.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:23 AM, 6 Sep
    Chandigarh: Candidates arrived at different centres across the country to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exams today. Earlier visuals from outside a school in Sector 21 that has been designated as an examination centre.
    9:39 AM, 6 Sep
    India's Covid tally crosses 41 lakh mark with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases & 1,065 deaths in last 24 hours.
    9:39 AM, 6 Sep
    Temperature of candidates being checked at Dr Ambedkar College, Nagpur, as they arrive at the examination centre to take the NDA exam.
    9:39 AM, 6 Sep
    India, currently in the midst of the biggest Covid-19 spike seen in any country since the pandemic’s outbreak, has been recording nearly twice the number of daily cases than Brazil and US over the past few days.
    8:10 AM, 6 Sep
    India on Saturday became the world’s second most Covid-19 affected nation, overtaking Brazil. The gap between the two worst-affected countries was narrowing since India began reporting in excess of 80,000 new cases daily—the highest in India. On Friday, the gap was only 40,000.
    8:09 AM, 6 Sep
    French health authorities reported 8,550 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from Friday's 8,975. Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 increased by 12 to 30,698, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 317,706.
    8:08 AM, 6 Sep
    Schools in Gujarat are organising online classes for students as they remain closed amid Covid-19.
    8:08 AM, 6 Sep
    Delhi: Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah reopens for devotees
    8:08 AM, 6 Sep
    Sanitization work was undertaken by Ahmedabad metro authorities
    8:07 AM, 6 Sep
    During an interaction with reporters, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said, "We have decided to give a single-use bed to the passengers or the passengers can carry their own bedsheets and blankets even after the pandemic subsides. For this, a detailed policy has been formulated and a decision has been taken."
    8:07 AM, 6 Sep
    Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.75 million, death toll at 875,419, reports Reuters
    8:07 AM, 6 Sep
    The total confirmed Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,122, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634
    10:14 PM, 5 Sep
    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announces closure of 10,100 bedded COVID Care Center at Bengaluru Exhibition Center.
    10:13 PM, 5 Sep
    188 new COVID-19 positive cases and 21 recoveries reported in the state today. Total number of cases rise to 7018 including 1978 active cases, 4941 recoveries and 52 deaths.
    10:10 PM, 5 Sep
    1566 new COVID19 positive cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases rise to 89363 including 14996 active cases and 1122 deaths.
    9:33 PM, 5 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking total cases to 1,74,659 including 1,50,801 discharges, 23,390 active cases and 3,510 deaths.
    9:32 PM, 5 Sep
    1,636 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 15,688, recoveries to 54,649 and death toll to 1,543.
    9:32 PM, 5 Sep
    1,311 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Gujarat, in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 1,03,006 including 16,366 active cases, 83,546 cured/discharged and 3,094 deaths.
    9:11 PM, 5 Sep
    20,489 new COVID-19 positive cases, 10,801 discharges and 312 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases now at 8,83,862 including 6,36,574 discharges, 2,20,661 active cases and 26276 deaths.
    9:10 PM, 5 Sep
    Delhi's COVID-19 case tally reaches 1,88,193 with 2,973 fresh infections and 25 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 19,870 and 1,63,785, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,538.
    9:09 PM, 5 Sep
    9:08 PM, 5 Sep
    592 new COVID-19 cases and 534 recoveries reported in Goa today. Total number of cases now at 20,455 including 4,945 active cases, 15,281 recoveries and 229 deaths.
    8:24 PM, 5 Sep
    950 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases to 23961.
    8:22 PM, 5 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reports 10,825 new COVID19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 4,87,331 including 1,00,880 active cases, 3,82,104 recoveries and 4347 deaths.
    7:16 PM, 5 Sep
    234 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases now at 5502 including 2140 active cases and 69 deaths.
    7:02 PM, 5 Sep
    9,746 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 99,617. There have been 2,83,298 recoveries and 6,298 deaths.
    7:00 PM, 5 Sep
    To encourage testing for COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today announced distribution of free food packets to poor families who do not want to get themselves tested for fear of isolation impacting their meager earnings.
    6:31 PM, 5 Sep
    1,251 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 739 from Jammu division and 512 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 42241 including 9,547 active cases, 31,924 recoveries and 770 deaths.
    6:14 PM, 5 Sep
    Kerala recorded 2,655 new COVID-19 cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 4,459.
    6:13 PM, 5 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases, 5,859 discharges and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,583, discharges to 3,98,366 and death toll to 7,748.
