  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 fight people-driven, says Modi

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is driven by its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the "success" against the pandemic to the implementation the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase.

    PM Modi

    In an address during the virtual meeting of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) on Saturday, Modi said COVID-19 had been used as an opportunity to work towards making the country self-reliant.

    This is for the first time that an Indian prime minister addressed the annual meeting of the AAPI, a representative body of more than 80,000 Indian-American doctors in the US. Sharing

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:07 AM, 28 Jun
    India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is driven by its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the "success" against the pandemic to the implementation the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase.
    8:07 AM, 28 Jun
    25,00,419 confirmed COVID19 cases & over 1,25,000 deaths reported in the US according to Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency
    8:07 AM, 28 Jun
    US tops 25,00,000 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker: AFP news agency
    8:06 AM, 28 Jun
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today
    8:06 AM, 28 Jun
    Nagaland: S Pangnyu Phom, State Health Minister inaugurated the BSL-2 Lab at CIHSR, Dimapur yesterday. "The lab will enhance COVID19 testing capacity & help test other diseases in the long run," said the minister.
    12:06 AM, 28 Jun
    A Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer of Assam Police and 30 other ranks have tested COVID19 positive. All are in good health: GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Assam
    8:11 PM, 27 Jun
    In Odisha, 170 new COVID-19 cases wereported, 185 patients recovered and one died. The state's tally of coronavirus cases stands at 6,350, while the death toll is 18. A total of 4,606 patients have recovered, leaving 1,719 active cases.
    8:07 PM, 27 Jun
    Maharashtra reports 167 deaths and 5,318 new Covid-19 positive cases. Out of these 167 deaths, 86 occurred in the last 48 hours and 81 befor that. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,59,133: State Health Department
    8:07 PM, 27 Jun
    The Council of ministers has approved the proposal of Delhi Health and Family Department to make 450 beds of the under constriction Burari Hospital as fully functional Covid-19 hospital in shortest possible time in a phased manner (150 beds in one week): Delhi Govt
    7:50 PM, 27 Jun
    Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive for Covid-19 and with mild symptoms.
    7:30 PM, 27 Jun
    Delhi reported 2,948 Covid-19 positive cases and 66 deaths from the disease on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the national capital's tally has gone up to 80,188 including 28, 329 active cases, 4, 9301 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,558 deaths.
    7:20 PM, 27 Jun
    Starting from tomorrow, Karnataka government decides to impose night curfew on Sundays from 8 pm to 5 am. Government servants will work on only 5 days-Monday to Friday. Decision was taken in a meeting convened by CM Yediyurappa
    7:19 PM, 27 Jun
    Starting from tomorrow, #Karnataka government decides to impose night curfew on Sundays from 8 pm to 5 am. Government servants will work on only 5 days-Monday to Friday. Decision was taken in a meeting convened by CM Yediyurappa.
    6:54 PM, 27 Jun
    The 41-year-old cameraman was under treatment since June 14, according to PTI. Condoling his death, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami said he has ordered a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family.
    6:53 PM, 27 Jun
    A video journalist working for a Tamil television channel died of Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital on Saturday, the government said.
    6:39 PM, 27 Jun
    195 persons have tested positive for COVID19 positive and 102 persons have recovered today: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
    6:38 PM, 27 Jun
    With 127 new cases of infection, Noida now has 915 active cases of Covid-19. At the same time, 21 patients have succumbed to the infection and 1136 have recovered to date. Out of these, 97 patients were discharged on June 27.
    6:37 PM, 27 Jun
    Tamil Nadu has tested over 10.42 lakh samples for COVID-19, after the capacity was ramped up in the State. Of these tests, 70 per cent of them were done in government facilities, he said. With aggressive testing continuing to be the focus, 33,675 samples were tested on Friday alone and in total, 10,42,649 specimens have been examined.
    6:37 PM, 27 Jun
    The basic idea of detecting the symptomatic cases through fever camps is to ensure a healthy population by early detection and treatment for COVID-19.
    6:37 PM, 27 Jun
    Over 10.42 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Tamil Nadu and the focus was to cover the population street-wise for early detection and treatment, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said here on Saturday.
    6:32 PM, 27 Jun
    Three new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 427. There are 86 active cases and 335 patients have been cured till date: Health Department, Chandigarh
    6:31 PM, 27 Jun
    Indonesia reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, a health ministry official said. He also said there had been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720.
    6:17 PM, 27 Jun
    Tamil Nadu records 3,713 new Covid-19 cases today. Of these, 1,939 were reported in Chennai alone. As many as 2,737 patients were discharged today. A total of 68 fatalities were recorded today.
    6:13 PM, 27 Jun
    Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited the Bagichi Allauddin & Nabi Karim areas in Paharganj on Saturday where samples were being collected for serological survey. During the visit, he said, "Samples will be collected for the next seven days & the report will be published by July 10."
    6:10 PM, 27 Jun
    Indian Railways has provided 30,000 bed-sheets and pillow covers to the Covid-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
    6:03 PM, 27 Jun
    The 10,000 bedded Covid-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas (in Delhi) is the largest of its kind. I pray to God that number of Covid patients remain less and the beds remain unutilised: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
    5:32 PM, 27 Jun
    A BJP legislator from the Thane district of Maharashtra has tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old legislator had tested positive for the disease couple of days ago and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai.
    5:32 PM, 27 Jun
    Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit the Covid-19 care centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.
    5:02 PM, 27 Jun
    Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said. The party leaders had staged a demonstration here on Friday during which they flouted social distancing norms, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.
    4:49 PM, 27 Jun
    Delhi University today postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic. The new datasheets shall be notified by examination branch on July 3.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue