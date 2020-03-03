Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 fight people-driven, says Modi

India

New Delhi, June 27: India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is driven by its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the "success" against the pandemic to the implementation the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase.

In an address during the virtual meeting of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) on Saturday, Modi said COVID-19 had been used as an opportunity to work towards making the country self-reliant.

This is for the first time that an Indian prime minister addressed the annual meeting of the AAPI, a representative body of more than 80,000 Indian-American doctors in the US. Sharing

25,00,419 confirmed COVID19 cases & over 1,25,000 deaths reported in the US according to Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency US tops 25,00,000 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker: AFP news agency Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today Nagaland: S Pangnyu Phom, State Health Minister inaugurated the BSL-2 Lab at CIHSR, Dimapur yesterday. "The lab will enhance #COVID19 testing capacity & help test other diseases in the long run," said the minister. pic.twitter.com/S5xxbciG3j — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020 Nagaland: S Pangnyu Phom, State Health Minister inaugurated the BSL-2 Lab at CIHSR, Dimapur yesterday. "The lab will enhance COVID19 testing capacity & help test other diseases in the long run," said the minister. A Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer of Assam Police and 30 other ranks have tested COVID19 positive. All are in good health: GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Assam In Odisha, 170 new COVID-19 cases wereported, 185 patients recovered and one died. The state's tally of coronavirus cases stands at 6,350, while the death toll is 18. A total of 4,606 patients have recovered, leaving 1,719 active cases. Maharashtra reports 167 deaths and 5,318 new Covid-19 positive cases. Out of these 167 deaths, 86 occurred in the last 48 hours and 81 befor that. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,59,133: State Health Department The Council of ministers has approved the proposal of Delhi Health and Family Department to make 450 beds of the under constriction Burari Hospital as fully functional Covid-19 hospital in shortest possible time in a phased manner (150 beds in one week): Delhi Govt Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive for Covid-19 and with mild symptoms. Delhi reported 2,948 Covid-19 positive cases and 66 deaths from the disease on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the national capital's tally has gone up to 80,188 including 28, 329 active cases, 4, 9301 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,558 deaths. Starting from tomorrow, Karnataka government decides to impose night curfew on Sundays from 8 pm to 5 am. Government servants will work on only 5 days-Monday to Friday. Decision was taken in a meeting convened by CM Yediyurappa Starting from tomorrow, #Karnataka government decides to impose night curfew on Sundays from 8 pm to 5 am. Government servants will work on only 5 days-Monday to Friday. Decision was taken in a meeting convened by CM Yediyurappa. The 41-year-old cameraman was under treatment since June 14, according to PTI. Condoling his death, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami said he has ordered a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family. A video journalist working for a Tamil television channel died of Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital on Saturday, the government said. 195 persons have tested positive for COVID19 positive and 102 persons have recovered today: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja With 127 new cases of infection, Noida now has 915 active cases of Covid-19. At the same time, 21 patients have succumbed to the infection and 1136 have recovered to date. Out of these, 97 patients were discharged on June 27. Tamil Nadu has tested over 10.42 lakh samples for COVID-19, after the capacity was ramped up in the State. Of these tests, 70 per cent of them were done in government facilities, he said. With aggressive testing continuing to be the focus, 33,675 samples were tested on Friday alone and in total, 10,42,649 specimens have been examined. The basic idea of detecting the symptomatic cases through fever camps is to ensure a healthy population by early detection and treatment for COVID-19. Over 10.42 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Tamil Nadu and the focus was to cover the population street-wise for early detection and treatment, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said here on Saturday. Three new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 427. There are 86 active cases and 335 patients have been cured till date: Health Department, Chandigarh Indonesia reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, a health ministry official said. He also said there had been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720. Tamil Nadu records 3,713 new Covid-19 cases today. Of these, 1,939 were reported in Chennai alone. As many as 2,737 patients were discharged today. A total of 68 fatalities were recorded today. Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited the Bagichi Allauddin & Nabi Karim areas in Paharganj on Saturday where samples were being collected for serological survey. During the visit, he said, "Samples will be collected for the next seven days & the report will be published by July 10." Indian Railways has provided 30,000 bed-sheets and pillow covers to the Covid-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy The 10,000 bedded Covid-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas (in Delhi) is the largest of its kind. I pray to God that number of Covid patients remain less and the beds remain unutilised: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy A BJP legislator from the Thane district of Maharashtra has tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old legislator had tested positive for the disease couple of days ago and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai. Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit the Covid-19 care centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur. Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said. The party leaders had staged a demonstration here on Friday during which they flouted social distancing norms, Superintendent of Police S Anand said. Delhi University today postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic. The new datasheets shall be notified by examination branch on July 3. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.