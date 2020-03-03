Coronavirus LIVE: India blacks out in solidarity
New Delhi, Apr 05: Lakhs of families across India expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off electric lights and use candles, diyas and flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday in tribute to the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country rises to 3,577, death toll increases to 83. There has been a spike of 505 positive cases in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ@narendramodiଙ୍କ ଆହ୍ୱାନ କ୍ରମେ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କ ସହ ମୁଁ ଓ ମୋର ପରିବାର କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ କାରଣରୁ ସମାଜରେ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଉଥିବା ନିରାଶାର ଅନ୍ଧକାର ବିରୋଧରେ ଦୀପ ପ୍ରଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳିତ କଲି।— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 5, 2020
ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଆମ ମାନଙ୍କର #SocialDistancing ପ୍ରତି ସଚେତନତା ଏବଂ ଏକତା ହିଁ ଆମର ବିଜୟକୁ ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିବ। #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/7qcUouBUXz
Punjab: People in Amritsar lit earthen lamps, candles, torch lights and car flashlights following PM Modi's appeal to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes & just light a candle,'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID. pic.twitter.com/y7v9GPmyT3— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
#WATCH: Members of High Commission of India in Pakistan lit the lamps. PM Narendra Modi had appealed to all to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes & just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark fight against #COVID pic.twitter.com/SRgXuTD98a— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
#WATCH Maharashtra: Priests lit earthen lamps at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir in Mumbai. PM Modi had appealed to all to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes & just light a candle,'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark fight against #COVID pic.twitter.com/B5LRtHVRV7— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
Massive fire in a building in my neighborhood from bursting crackers for #9baje9mintues. Fire brigade just drove in. Hope everyone's safe. pic.twitter.com/NcyDxYdeFW— Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) April 5, 2020
#WATCH Odisha: People in a residential building in Bhubaneswar chanted 'Gayatri Mantra' after lighting earthen lamps. People across India switched off lights for 9 min at 9 PM today&lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per PM's appeal pic.twitter.com/XGsCIySiel— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020
#LightForIndia | Mother of #PMModi, Heeraben, lights an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence. India switched off all the lights for #9pm9minutes today & just lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per PM's appeal. pic.twitter.com/4K3IELSBuR— Oneindia News (@Oneindia) April 5, 2020
शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020
शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥ pic.twitter.com/4DeiMsCN11
आज पूरे देश ने अपनी सामूहिक संकल्प शक्ति का परिचय देकर अंधकार से प्रकाश की तरफ़ जाने का संदेश दिया है। मैंने भी ९ बजे दिया जला कर भारत की संकल्प शक्ति के साथ अपने संकल्प को जोड़ दिया। कोरोना वायरस के ख़िलाफ़ भारत के संकल्प की जीत अवश्य होगी।#9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/9oBJyn94Ya— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 5, 2020
Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses. PM Modi had appealed to India to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KVmQt1Ngqj— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/Wia1UnmNs0— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 5, 2020
India is together in this battle@narendramodi— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 5, 2020
तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय#9PmFor9Minute pic.twitter.com/3Sr4bYKhGu
April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/koKZ0tNKfF— नीलांजन | Nilanjan (@NilanjanS) April 5, 2020
Why are people whistling and screaming? 😑#EarthHour2020 #LightsOff #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/vRfBFHxAu6— Madhuri Rao (@theredditgirl) April 5, 2020
The light of our lives, giving us hope and joy! @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/wTUpRM6gXb— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 5, 2020
ಶ್ರೀ ಆದಿಚುಂಚನಗಿರಿ ಮಹಾಸಂಸ್ಥಾನ ಮಠದ ಡಾ| ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾನಂದನಾಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಯವರ ದಿವ್ಯ ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 9 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ 9 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಲೋಕ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣಾರ್ಥಕವಾಗಿ ದೀಪ ಬೆಳಗಿದೆವು. ಈ ಬೆಳಕು ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕತೆಯನ್ನು ತರಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ. @narendramodi #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/entzb4o19Z— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/BT4xh6ptNS— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) April 5, 2020
Sabyasachi....#9Minute9baje pic.twitter.com/ECBxfYy2fX— smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) April 5, 2020
एक दीया देश के नाम 🙏🏻#9pm9minutes @narendramodi @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/mVTg99sKjN— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) April 5, 2020