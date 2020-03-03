Coronavirus LIVE: India blacks out in solidarity

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 05: Lakhs of families across India expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off electric lights and use candles, diyas and flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday in tribute to the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country rises to 3,577, death toll increases to 83. There has been a spike of 505 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:30 PM, 5 Apr
    Except for the BJP members and a few homes who joined the prime minister's call of lighting candles and 'diyas' at 9 pm, it was a usual evening in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya on Sunday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and almost all the state cabinet ministers stayed away from it
    10:23 PM, 5 Apr
    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lit earthen lamps at his residence today.
    10:21 PM, 5 Apr
    People in Amritsar lit earthen lamps, candles, torch lights and car flashlights following PM Modi's appeal to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes
    10:20 PM, 5 Apr
    Members of High Commission of India in Pakistan lit the lamps.
    10:16 PM, 5 Apr
    Maharashtra: Priests lit earthen lamps at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir in Mumbai.
    10:09 PM, 5 Apr
    A glimpse from Greater Noida
    10:05 PM, 5 Apr
    Jaipur: Massive fire in a building from bursting crackers for 9baje 9mintues. Fire brigade have rushed to the spot.
    10:02 PM, 5 Apr
    WATCH Odisha: People in a residential building in Bhubaneswar chanted 'Gayatri Mantra' after lighting earthen lamps.
    10:00 PM, 5 Apr
    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar thanks the selfless Sanitation Warriors cleaning our surroundings and hospitals, disinfecting affected areas and thus keeping the virus at bay.
    9:51 PM, 5 Apr
    PM Modi's mother lights a lamp
    9:45 PM, 5 Apr
    PM Modi lights lamp
    9:41 PM, 5 Apr
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights up earthen lamps along with his family.
    9:37 PM, 5 Apr
    UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights earthen lamps to form an 'Om', at his residence.
    9:24 PM, 5 Apr
    Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses.
    9:23 PM, 5 Apr
    9 mins of solidarity at 9 pm, India stands united
    9:23 PM, 5 Apr
    #9बजे9मिनट #9pm9minute
    9:22 PM, 5 Apr
    India is together in this battle
    9:21 PM, 5 Apr
    9pm 9 minutes
    9:20 PM, 5 Apr
    Corona gone?
    9:20 PM, 5 Apr
    #9बजे9मिनट
    9:19 PM, 5 Apr
    Bengaluru
    Residents of BTM Layout have turned off lights of their houses, following the call by PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against Coronavirus.
    9:19 PM, 5 Apr
    Not many have turned their lights on as yet. The balconies still don the diyas and candles.
    9:18 PM, 5 Apr
    The light of our lives, giving us hope and joy!
    9:18 PM, 5 Apr
    ಶ್ರೀ ಆದಿಚುಂಚನಗಿರಿ ಮಹಾಸಂಸ್ಥಾನ ಮಠದ ಡಾ| ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾನಂದನಾಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಯವರ ದಿವ್ಯ ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 9 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ 9 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಲೋಕ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣಾರ್ಥಕವಾಗಿ ದೀಪ ಬೆಳಗಿದೆವು. ಈ ಬೆಳಕು ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕತೆಯನ್ನು ತರಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ.
    9:17 PM, 5 Apr
    #9बजे9मिनट
    9:15 PM, 5 Apr
    It was not just the lights that were off and the candles lit. People burst crackers, blew conch shells and prayed.
    9:14 PM, 5 Apr
    After nine minutes, India switches on again
    9:13 PM, 5 Apr
    Sabyasachi....
    9:11 PM, 5 Apr
    Nine minutes up. Lights gradually turned on across the nation.
    9:11 PM, 5 Apr
    एक दीया देश के नाम
