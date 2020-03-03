  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: IAF's flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to corona warriors

    New Delhi, May 03: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday at that in order to express gratitude towards those involved in fight against coronavirus, the armed forces will undertake a number of activities on Sunday including flypast by Indian Air Force aircraft, showering of petals on hospitals from helicopters and display of light by Navy ships among others.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    9:24 AM, 3 May
    Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.
    9:24 AM, 3 May
    First Train from Kerala arrived at Jagannath Pur Station in Ganjam, all returnees were screened by the Health team: Ganjam District Administration
    9:04 AM, 3 May
    Indian Armed Forces salute the contributions of health workers, police force, sanitation workers and citizens of the nation in fight against coronavirus.
    9:02 AM, 3 May
    The fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by one hour, due to rains. Now the fighters are expected to be over NCR area, approx at 1100 hours, depending on the rain/weather conditions: Indian Air Force
    8:57 AM, 3 May
    The C-130 aircraft are airborne from Srinagar, J&K as planned for COVID19 relief mission. The aircraft will fly over Delhi area approximately at 1015 hours depending on the rain/weather conditions: Indian Air Force
    8:56 AM, 3 May
    One more COVID19 positive case has been reported in Odisha; taking the total positive cases to 160: Health Department, Odisha
    8:42 AM, 3 May
    Srinagar: Indian Air Force's flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers.
    8:22 AM, 3 May
    500 students stranded in Kota reach Delhi in 40 buses
    8:19 AM, 3 May
    Ministry of Railways 'clarified' that few special trains which are being run for migrants workers and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only.
    7:43 AM, 3 May
    Two new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death: Health Department, Odisha
    7:43 AM, 3 May
    Lucknow: A 'shramik special train' carrying more than 800 migrant workers arrived at Charbagh railway station from Nashik, Maharashtra this morning.
    7:43 AM, 3 May
    Delhi: People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur
    7:40 AM, 3 May
    COVID19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency
    7:40 AM, 3 May
    Footfall has increased here as several other markets have closed. We've set up channelizers here & people are being sent inside through them. Separate lanes have been made for cycle carts&mini-trucks.Due to these measures,the situation has improved: Jasmeet Singh, DCP Delhi
    7:39 AM, 3 May
    Telangana: Migrant workers protested at the Warangal railway station, yesterday, demanding they be sent back to their respective states.
    7:39 AM, 3 May
    Delhi: People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid Coronavirus Lockdown.
    7:39 AM, 3 May
    Maharashtra: A 'shramik special train' carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi at around 1:23 am today.
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    Telangana: Around 300 migrant workers gathered in Hakimpet, Hyderabad yesterday. KN Reddy, Additional Inspector says, "They were trying to reach the railway station as they thought train services have resumed. After listening to their queries, we convinced them to return".
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    Gujarat: Some migrant workers stranded in Khangela, Dahod pelted stones at police. SP Dahod says, "Some antisocial elements pelted stones at us. Some of our vehicles were damaged but there were no major injuries. FIR being registered, more than 40 people detained".
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    Ranchi: Train carrying the first batch of students from Jharkhand, who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan arrived at Hatia railway station yesterday.
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    Punjab: Around 270 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special Qatar Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, amid CoronaLockdown.
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    Accordingly, it is decided that government offices will function normally from 4th May 2020. All categories of employees will work from the office: Manoj Kumar, State Chief Secretary
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has categorised 6 districts of Tripura as green zones & 2 districts as orange zones. As per the MHA order, there is no restriction on the functioning of government offices in green & orange zones: Manoj Kumar, State Chief Secretary
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    We randomly call around 50 domestic violence victims on a daily basis to ensure their well being. In the last 4 days, we have received more than 150 complaints, of which around 10-15 were by men who complained against their wives: Arif Shaikh, Raipur SSP
    7:38 AM, 3 May
    Chhattisgarh: Many domestic violence cases were reported during this lockdown period. To address the issue we have launched a 'Chuppi Tod' campaign. Under this, we have analysed domestic violence cases in the last 3 years & identified around 1500 victims: Arif Shaikh, Raipur SSP
    7:37 AM, 3 May
    Karnataka Govt allows movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students&other persons who are stranded&also those who want to go to their residence as a 'one-time measure' from district to district, after obtaining 'one-day, one way' passes issued by concerned authorities
    11:37 PM, 2 May
    Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Lokpal judicial member and former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, succumbs to coronavirus.
    9:08 PM, 2 May
    Total 89,383 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22nd March till today, for violation of Coronavirus Lockdown norms. 657 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen.
    8:23 PM, 2 May
    The AIIMS has made it mandatory for patients to wear masks while visiting the emergency or other patient-care areas in the hospital and will provide one to anybody who does not have a mask.
    8:13 PM, 2 May
    333 new COVID19 positive cases reported in last 24 hours in Gujarat. Now, the total number of positive cases rises to 5054, including 896 cured/discharged patients and 262 deaths
