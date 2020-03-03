Coronavirus LIVE: IAF's flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to corona warriors

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, May 03: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday at that in order to express gratitude towards those involved in fight against coronavirus, the armed forces will undertake a number of activities on Sunday including flypast by Indian Air Force aircraft, showering of petals on hospitals from helicopters and display of light by Navy ships among others.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. First Train from Kerala arrived at Jagannath Pur Station in Ganjam, all returnees were screened by the Health team: Ganjam District Administration #IndiaSalutes#CoronaWarriors#IndianArmedForces salute the contributions of #HealthWorkers, #PoliceForce, #SanitationWorkers and Citizens of the Nation in fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/gtEE8FSGn2 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 3, 2020 Indian Armed Forces salute the contributions of health workers, police force, sanitation workers and citizens of the nation in fight against coronavirus. The fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by one hour, due to rains. Now the fighters are expected to be over NCR area, approx at 1100 hours, depending on the rain/weather conditions: Indian Air Force The C-130 aircraft are airborne from Srinagar, J&K as planned for COVID19 relief mission. The aircraft will fly over Delhi area approximately at 1015 hours depending on the rain/weather conditions: Indian Air Force One more COVID19 positive case has been reported in Odisha; taking the total positive cases to 160: Health Department, Odisha Srinagar: Indian Air Force's flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kpMxY6gPBh — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020 Srinagar: Indian Air Force's flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. 500 students stranded in Kota reach Delhi in 40 buses Ministry of Railways 'clarified' that few special trains which are being run for migrants workers and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only. Two new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death: Health Department, Odisha Lucknow: A 'shramik special train' carrying more than 800 migrant workers arrived at Charbagh railway station from Nashik, Maharashtra this morning. Delhi: People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid #CoronaLockdown. https://t.co/GCBabPJuHU pic.twitter.com/hGkGWQKKb9 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020 Delhi: People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur COVID19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency Footfall has increased here as several other markets have closed. We've set up channelizers here & people are being sent inside through them. Separate lanes have been made for cycle carts&mini-trucks.Due to these measures,the situation has improved: Jasmeet Singh, DCP Delhi Telangana: Migrant workers protested at the Warangal railway station, yesterday, demanding they be sent back to their respective states. Delhi: People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid Coronavirus Lockdown. Maharashtra: A 'shramik special train' carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi at around 1:23 am today. Telangana: Around 300 migrant workers gathered in Hakimpet, Hyderabad yesterday. KN Reddy, Additional Inspector says, "They were trying to reach the railway station as they thought train services have resumed. After listening to their queries, we convinced them to return". Gujarat: Some migrant workers stranded in Khangela, Dahod pelted stones at police. SP Dahod says, "Some antisocial elements pelted stones at us. Some of our vehicles were damaged but there were no major injuries. FIR being registered, more than 40 people detained". Ranchi: Train carrying the first batch of students from Jharkhand, who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan arrived at Hatia railway station yesterday. Punjab: Around 270 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special Qatar Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, amid CoronaLockdown. Accordingly, it is decided that government offices will function normally from 4th May 2020. All categories of employees will work from the office: Manoj Kumar, State Chief Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has categorised 6 districts of Tripura as green zones & 2 districts as orange zones. As per the MHA order, there is no restriction on the functioning of government offices in green & orange zones: Manoj Kumar, State Chief Secretary We randomly call around 50 domestic violence victims on a daily basis to ensure their well being. In the last 4 days, we have received more than 150 complaints, of which around 10-15 were by men who complained against their wives: Arif Shaikh, Raipur SSP Chhattisgarh: Many domestic violence cases were reported during this lockdown period. To address the issue we have launched a 'Chuppi Tod' campaign. Under this, we have analysed domestic violence cases in the last 3 years & identified around 1500 victims: Arif Shaikh, Raipur SSP Karnataka Govt allows movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students&other persons who are stranded&also those who want to go to their residence as a 'one-time measure' from district to district, after obtaining 'one-day, one way' passes issued by concerned authorities Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Lokpal judicial member and former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, succumbs to coronavirus. Total 89,383 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22nd March till today, for violation of Coronavirus Lockdown norms. 657 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen. The AIIMS has made it mandatory for patients to wear masks while visiting the emergency or other patient-care areas in the hospital and will provide one to anybody who does not have a mask. 333 new COVID19 positive cases reported in last 24 hours in Gujarat. Now, the total number of positive cases rises to 5054, including 896 cured/discharged patients and 262 deaths

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.