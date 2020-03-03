Coronavirus LIVE: IAF's flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to corona warriors
New Delhi, May 03: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday at that in order to express gratitude towards those involved in fight against coronavirus, the armed forces will undertake a number of activities on Sunday including flypast by Indian Air Force aircraft, showering of petals on hospitals from helicopters and display of light by Navy ships among others.
#IndiaSalutes#CoronaWarriors#IndianArmedForces salute the contributions of #HealthWorkers, #PoliceForce, #SanitationWorkers and Citizens of the Nation in fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/gtEE8FSGn2— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 3, 2020
Srinagar: Indian Air Force's flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kpMxY6gPBh— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
Delhi: People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid #CoronaLockdown. https://t.co/GCBabPJuHU pic.twitter.com/hGkGWQKKb9— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020