26 Mar, 2020 11:06:24 IST
Coronavirus LIVE: Srinagar records first death; Maharashtra COVID cases rise to 124
New Delhi, Mar 26: More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead.
A total of more than 20,800 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories.
Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.
With the students scrambling for a roof over their heads after being asked to vacate their hostels and India banning international flights for a week from March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 6,000 rooms in nearly 700 hotels were offered to them by Wednesday following a call from the Indian Embassy.
