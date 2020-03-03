Coronavirus LIVE: Srinagar records first death; Maharashtra COVID cases rise to 124

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 26: More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead.

    A total of more than 20,800 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    11:06 AM, 26 Mar
    Andhra Pradesh has registered two more coronavirus cases making the total tally of cases rise to 10.
    10:53 AM, 26 Mar
    Number of coronavirus cases in Chattisgarh rises to 6.
    10:50 AM, 26 Mar
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said a total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days.
    10:39 AM, 26 Mar
    Maharashtra witnessed another death due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This has increased the total toll to four.
    10:18 AM, 26 Mar
    Fever, fatigue, runny nose, dry cough, loss of smell and even stomach issues are some of the symptoms of coronavirus.
    10:01 AM, 26 Mar
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to hold a meeting over the novel coronavirus today. Following the meeting, the two will address a joint press briefing.
    9:44 AM, 26 Mar
    2 new positive cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124.
    9:37 AM, 26 Mar
    A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar passes away due to Coronavirus; Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday.
    9:12 AM, 26 Mar
    The US Department of State said it would stand united with India and echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep up the fighting spirits. It further said that the US will work shoulder to shoulder with India to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.
    8:56 AM, 26 Mar
    Telangana Police has directed managements of hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations not to ask occupants to vacate, after it received complaints that those residing in them were being pressured to leave during the COVID-19 lockdown.
    8:50 AM, 26 Mar
    Officials from the health department on Thursday said that three people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus disease in Goa. All of them have travel history to foreign countries.
    8:46 AM, 26 Mar
    Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, Haryana government all set to provide an extension in service to medical and paramedical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month.
    8:45 AM, 26 Mar
    A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day, taking the tally to over 600.
    8:40 AM, 26 Mar
    West Bengal: A 66-year-old man in Nayabad tests positive for Coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 10
    8:35 AM, 26 Mar
    West Bengal: Newspaper sales slump in Kolkata over fears that it can transmit coronavirus. A hawker says, "Most of our customers have stopped purchasing newspaper, saying that it can carry the virus into their homes. We are not even allowed to enter into most of the societies".
    8:33 AM, 26 Mar
    Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.
    8:32 AM, 26 Mar
    Indian American hoteliers have come forward to the rescue of Indian students stranded in the US following implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases food.
    8:31 AM, 26 Mar
    With the students scrambling for a roof over their heads after being asked to vacate their hostels and India banning international flights for a week from March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 6,000 rooms in nearly 700 hotels were offered to them by Wednesday following a call from the Indian Embassy.
    8:30 AM, 26 Mar
    The Indian Embassy have been running a round-the-clock helpline since last week for the students in the US, who number over 2,50,000.
    8:15 AM, 26 Mar
    As the number of confirmed cases worldwide soared past 450,000, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that only a concerted global effort could stop the spread of the virus.
    8:15 AM, 26 Mar
    More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:15 AM, 26 Mar
    A total of more than 20,800 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories.
    11:05 PM, 25 Mar
    A 85-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 25 March. She had a foreign travel history and was suffering from many complications, reported ANI, quoting Gujarat Health Department.
    10:22 PM, 25 Mar
    Maharashtra: Repeat samples of three people, admitted at Pune's Naidu Hospital, have tested negative for COVID19. They will be discharged from the hospital following due process.
    10:20 PM, 25 Mar
    2 Coronavirus positive cases reported in Telangana today, taking total positive cases in the state to 41. The first case, a woman in Hyderabad, is the family/primary contact of a positive case. Second case, a 3-yr-old boy, has a travel history to Saudi Arabia: Govt of Telangana
    10:20 PM, 25 Mar
    Prime Minister Modi appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia&expressed the hope that the same would continue. Russian President assured all help in this regard.
    10:20 PM, 25 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences at the loss of life in Russia due to COVID19 Pandemic, expressed good wishes for the early recovery of all those suffering from it and hoped that Russia’s efforts led by Russian President to fight the disease would be successful.
    9:29 PM, 25 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. Both leaders exchanged views on the situation regarding the COVID19 pandemic: Embassy of India in Russia
    9:29 PM, 25 Mar
    It was conveyed to all state party presidents via videoconferencing that each party worker should feed 5 poor people during the lockdown. National office bearers of the party will review the progress via daily video conference meetings: BJP Sources
    9:29 PM, 25 Mar
    In the meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda with the party's national office bearers, it was decided that the party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the lockdown period: BJP Sources
