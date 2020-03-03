Coronavirus LIVE: Srinagar records first death; Maharashtra COVID cases rise to 124

India

New Delhi, Mar 26: More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead.

A total of more than 20,800 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories.

Andhra Pradesh has registered two more coronavirus cases making the total tally of cases rise to 10. Number of coronavirus cases in Chattisgarh rises to 6. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said a total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days. Maharashtra witnessed another death due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This has increased the total toll to four. Fever, fatigue, runny nose, dry cough, loss of smell and even stomach issues are some of the symptoms of coronavirus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to hold a meeting over the novel coronavirus today. Following the meeting, the two will address a joint press briefing. 2 new positive cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124. A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar passes away due to Coronavirus; Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday. The US Department of State said it would stand united with India and echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep up the fighting spirits. It further said that the US will work shoulder to shoulder with India to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. Telangana Police has directed managements of hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations not to ask occupants to vacate, after it received complaints that those residing in them were being pressured to leave during the COVID-19 lockdown. Officials from the health department on Thursday said that three people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus disease in Goa. All of them have travel history to foreign countries. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, Haryana government all set to provide an extension in service to medical and paramedical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month. A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day, taking the tally to over 600. West Bengal: A 66-year-old man in Nayabad tests positive for Coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 10 West Bengal: Newspaper sales slump in Kolkata over fears that it can transmit coronavirus. A hawker says, "Most of our customers have stopped purchasing newspaper, saying that it can carry the virus into their homes. We are not even allowed to enter into most of the societies". Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases. Indian American hoteliers have come forward to the rescue of Indian students stranded in the US following implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases food. With the students scrambling for a roof over their heads after being asked to vacate their hostels and India banning international flights for a week from March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 6,000 rooms in nearly 700 hotels were offered to them by Wednesday following a call from the Indian Embassy. The Indian Embassy have been running a round-the-clock helpline since last week for the students in the US, who number over 2,50,000. As the number of confirmed cases worldwide soared past 450,000, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that only a concerted global effort could stop the spread of the virus. A 85-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 25 March. She had a foreign travel history and was suffering from many complications, reported ANI, quoting Gujarat Health Department. Maharashtra: Repeat samples of three people, admitted at Pune's Naidu Hospital, have tested negative for COVID19. They will be discharged from the hospital following due process. 2 Coronavirus positive cases reported in Telangana today, taking total positive cases in the state to 41. The first case, a woman in Hyderabad, is the family/primary contact of a positive case. Second case, a 3-yr-old boy, has a travel history to Saudi Arabia: Govt of Telangana Prime Minister Modi appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia&expressed the hope that the same would continue. Russian President assured all help in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences at the loss of life in Russia due to COVID19 Pandemic, expressed good wishes for the early recovery of all those suffering from it and hoped that Russia’s efforts led by Russian President to fight the disease would be successful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. Both leaders exchanged views on the situation regarding the COVID19 pandemic: Embassy of India in Russia It was conveyed to all state party presidents via videoconferencing that each party worker should feed 5 poor people during the lockdown. National office bearers of the party will review the progress via daily video conference meetings: BJP Sources In the meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda with the party's national office bearers, it was decided that the party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the lockdown period: BJP Sources

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.