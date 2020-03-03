  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Fatalities in India cross 1,000-mark, case count hits 31,000

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The United States on Tuesday recorded its one-millionth coronavirus case as countries including Russia, Spain and Nigeria took tentative steps back towards normal life by preparing to reopen some businesses.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Excitement over partial easing of the coronavirus lockdowns affecting more than half of humanity has been tempered by fear of new outbreaks and growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the novel pandemic.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    10:42 AM, 29 Apr
    The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 and modalities of taking approvals from the Drug Controller General of India.
    10:34 AM, 29 Apr
    11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus.
    10:31 AM, 29 Apr
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is holding a meeting with District Collectors of the state through video conference, to review the COVID-19 situation.
    10:17 AM, 29 Apr
    Maharashtra reported 729 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 9,318.
    10:12 AM, 29 Apr
    Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that there will be no extension of the four-day complete lockdown of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. However, the regular lockdown will continue till May 3.
    9:57 AM, 29 Apr
    According to a study conducted by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), road accidents in Gujarat came down by 71 per cent during the coronavirus lockdown as compared to normal days. From about 398 daily cases of accidents in normal times, the number fell to 115 during the lockdown period.
    9:49 AM, 29 Apr
    South Korea reported nine new cases of coronavirus today, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    9:41 AM, 29 Apr
    According to the Union Health Ministry, 73 deaths and 1,897 new cases were recorded in last 24 hours due to coronavirus. This is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India.
    9:32 AM, 29 Apr
    A 70-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 in Kolkata. He was discharged after the first test result came negative but was readmitted after the second test result came positive.
    9:30 AM, 29 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department said that 19 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of cases to 2,383. Out of the 19 new cases 5 are from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, 1 each from Udaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur.
    9:12 AM, 29 Apr
    Mexico's health ministry reported 1,223 new coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.
    9:11 AM, 29 Apr
    A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection, officials said.
    9:01 AM, 29 Apr
    Odisha Health depatment said that a 77-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar. He is a close contact of a previous positive case.
    8:51 AM, 29 Apr
    Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has said that the state government would facilitate the return of 1,780 stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan.
    8:49 AM, 29 Apr
    Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has increased to 31,332, including 1,007 deaths, 7,695 cured/discharged and 1 migrated.
    8:43 AM, 29 Apr
    India toll crosses 1,000-mark, coronavirus case count hits 31,000.
    8:42 AM, 29 Apr
    King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said that 20 out of 725 samples have tested positive for coronavirus. Four from Lucknow, 9 from Agra, and 7 from Firozabad.
    8:29 AM, 29 Apr
    Bhubaneswar has reported its first positive case in 14 days, taking Odisha's tally to 119.
    8:21 AM, 29 Apr
    Brazil has confirmed more than 5,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry announced, pushing the toll above that of China.
    8:18 AM, 29 Apr
    West Bengal has reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, raising the death toll due to the deadly virus in the state to 22.
    8:16 AM, 29 Apr
    Japan has reported 273 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 14,564, including 402 deaths.
    8:12 AM, 29 Apr
    MDH owner donates 7,500 PPE kits to the Delhi government
    12:04 AM, 29 Apr
    Coronavirus cases in the United States of America (USA) cross the 1 million mark, as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency
    12:04 AM, 29 Apr
    Union Home Ministry in coordination with Gujarat & Andhra Pradesh Govts, today, facilitated the arrangement of buses to ferry more than 3800 stranded fishermen from Gir Somnath, Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh, who are stuck in Gujarat for the last 35 days: Ministry of Home Affairs
    12:04 AM, 29 Apr
    British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP news agency
    12:04 AM, 29 Apr
    One more person tested COVID19 positive in Jharkhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 105. 19 patients recovered and discharged: Jharkhand Health Department
    12:03 AM, 29 Apr
    729 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in the state taking the total tally to 9318. 106 patients discharged today, 1388 discharged till date. 31 deaths reported today, total 400 deaths reported in the state till date: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    12:03 AM, 29 Apr
    Sale of non-essential items allowed through home delivery. All associated activities in supply chain of these items also allowed. Delivery personnel must wear masks. Norms of social distancing, health & hygiene protocol must be followed: West Bengal govt in order dated 27th April
    12:01 AM, 29 Apr
    Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on state govts instruction,has stepped up to construct 1000-bed hospital to provide quarantine&isolation facilities with treatment for non-critical COVID19 patients at BKC exhibition ground: Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA
    12:01 AM, 29 Apr
    1382 samples were sent for testing to date and 1202 samples have been tested negative. We have 11 active positive cases in Meghalaya. 168 test reports are awaited: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
