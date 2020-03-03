For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: Fatalities in India cross 1,000-mark, case count hits 31,000
India
New Delhi, Apr 29: The United States on Tuesday recorded its one-millionth coronavirus case as countries including Russia, Spain and Nigeria took tentative steps back towards normal life by preparing to reopen some businesses.
Excitement over partial easing of the coronavirus lockdowns affecting more than half of humanity has been tempered by fear of new outbreaks and growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the novel pandemic.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
According to a study conducted by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), road accidents in Gujarat came down by 71 per cent during the coronavirus lockdown as compared to normal days. From about 398 daily cases of accidents in normal times, the number fell to 115 during the lockdown period.
Each opportunity to meet @MahashyDharmpal ji is a blessing.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020
I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund.
Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/7ckWAbnDUn
MDH owner donates 7,500 PPE kits to the Delhi government
Sale of non-essential items allowed through home delivery. All associated activities in supply chain of these items also allowed. Delivery personnel must wear masks. Norms of social distancing, health & hygiene protocol must be followed: West Bengal govt in order dated 27th April
