Coronavirus LIVE: Fatalities in India cross 1,000-mark, case count hits 31,000

New Delhi, Apr 29: The United States on Tuesday recorded its one-millionth coronavirus case as countries including Russia, Spain and Nigeria took tentative steps back towards normal life by preparing to reopen some businesses.

Excitement over partial easing of the coronavirus lockdowns affecting more than half of humanity has been tempered by fear of new outbreaks and growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the novel pandemic.

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 and modalities of taking approvals from the Drug Controller General of India. 11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is holding a meeting with District Collectors of the state through video conference, to review the COVID-19 situation. Maharashtra reported 729 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 9,318. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that there will be no extension of the four-day complete lockdown of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. However, the regular lockdown will continue till May 3. According to a study conducted by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), road accidents in Gujarat came down by 71 per cent during the coronavirus lockdown as compared to normal days. From about 398 daily cases of accidents in normal times, the number fell to 115 during the lockdown period. South Korea reported nine new cases of coronavirus today, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Union Health Ministry, 73 deaths and 1,897 new cases were recorded in last 24 hours due to coronavirus. This is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India. A 70-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 in Kolkata. He was discharged after the first test result came negative but was readmitted after the second test result came positive. Rajasthan Health Department said that 19 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of cases to 2,383. Out of the 19 new cases 5 are from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, 1 each from Udaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur. Mexico's health ministry reported 1,223 new coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths. A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection, officials said. Odisha Health depatment said that a 77-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar. He is a close contact of a previous positive case. Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has said that the state government would facilitate the return of 1,780 stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has increased to 31,332, including 1,007 deaths, 7,695 cured/discharged and 1 migrated. India toll crosses 1,000-mark, coronavirus case count hits 31,000. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said that 20 out of 725 samples have tested positive for coronavirus. Four from Lucknow, 9 from Agra, and 7 from Firozabad. Bhubaneswar has reported its first positive case in 14 days, taking Odisha's tally to 119. Brazil has confirmed more than 5,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry announced, pushing the toll above that of China. West Bengal has reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, raising the death toll due to the deadly virus in the state to 22. Japan has reported 273 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 14,564, including 402 deaths. Each opportunity to meet @MahashyDharmpal ji is a blessing.



I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund.



Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/7ckWAbnDUn — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020 MDH owner donates 7,500 PPE kits to the Delhi government Coronavirus cases in the United States of America (USA) cross the 1 million mark, as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency Union Home Ministry in coordination with Gujarat & Andhra Pradesh Govts, today, facilitated the arrangement of buses to ferry more than 3800 stranded fishermen from Gir Somnath, Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh, who are stuck in Gujarat for the last 35 days: Ministry of Home Affairs British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP news agency One more person tested COVID19 positive in Jharkhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 105. 19 patients recovered and discharged: Jharkhand Health Department 729 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in the state taking the total tally to 9318. 106 patients discharged today, 1388 discharged till date. 31 deaths reported today, total 400 deaths reported in the state till date: Public Health Department, Maharashtra Sale of non-essential items allowed through home delivery. All associated activities in supply chain of these items also allowed. Delivery personnel must wear masks. Norms of social distancing, health & hygiene protocol must be followed: West Bengal govt in order dated 27th April Sale of non-essential items allowed through home delivery. All associated activities in supply chain of these items also allowed. Delivery personnel must wear masks. Norms of social distancing, health & hygiene protocol must be followed: West Bengal govt in order dated 27th April Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on state govts instruction,has stepped up to construct 1000-bed hospital to provide quarantine&isolation facilities with treatment for non-critical COVID19 patients at BKC exhibition ground: Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA 1382 samples were sent for testing to date and 1202 samples have been tested negative. We have 11 active positive cases in Meghalaya. 168 test reports are awaited: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.