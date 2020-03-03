Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally rises to 5,48,318; death toll nears 16,500

India

New Delhi, June 29: The number of coronavirus cases in India have risen to 5,48,318 as it recorded 19,459 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,475 coronavirus patients have lost their lives, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

There are 2,10,120 active cases while 3,21,722 have been cured/discharged, according to Health Ministry data.

Newest First Oldest First In the last 24 hours, 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 have recovered. There are 305 active cases and 655 personnel have recovered till date: BSF. Bengaluru had 1556 COVID-19 cases as on June 23 which doubled to 3419 cases as on June 28,which is 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka. State Govt is taking measures to ensure every COVID patient gets best treatment: Dr Sudhakar K,State Minister Delhi: Tomato traders in Okhla Mandi say due to less demand from other states, they're incurring losses. A trader says, "It is expected to stay like this till July end. Many farmers destroyed their tomato produce due to less demand. High-quality tomatoes being sold at Rs 32/kg". Nagaland reports 19 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 434 including 270 active cases, 164 recoveries and no deaths so far Gujarat has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in the country at 5.8 percent. Case fatality rate/mortality rate is the proportion of deaths from a certain disease compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease for a certain period of time. 380 deaths and 19,459 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,475 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some staff at logistics centres tested positive for coronavirus, labour union Verdi said. A Coimbatore based textile manufacturing company has claimed of developing PPE coveralls, reusable up to 80 washes. Twenty-two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said. Assam reported one more coronavirus death on Sunday, taking the death toll to 11 in the state, and 327 new cases of the infection, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies, the Union health ministry has said. Amid initial hiccups related to coordination and logistics, the 15-day serological survey continued in some parts of the national capital for the second consecutive day on Sunday with 1,947 samples collected. Jharkhand reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and 69 recoveries today. Total number of cases stands at 2,342 including 606 active cases,1,724 recoveries and 12 deaths. Telangana recorded 983 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 14,419. Death toll rises to 247 after 4 deaths were reported today. There are 9000 active cases and 5,172 patients have been discharged till date 402 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state today; taking the total number of cases to 13829. Death toll rises to 223 after 5 deaths were reported today 70 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1198 including 717 active cases and 3 deaths: Goa Health Department A total of 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 25 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases stands at 7,093 including 2,683 actives cases, 4,316 recoveries and 94 deaths West Bengal reported 572 new COVID-19 cases, 404 recoveries, and 10 deaths today. The total number of positive cases stand at 17,283 In the last 24 hours, 624 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. The state's tally rises to 31,397 including 22,808 cured/discharged and 1,809 deaths: State Health Department The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 13,186 on Sunday as 221 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, including 40 in Indore district, officials said. The state's fatality count rose to 557 with seven more deaths, they said. The COVID-19 tally in Odisha reached 6,614 on Sunday with 264 fresh infections and the death toll rose to 21 after three more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said. A total 2,889 new cases were reported in Delhi, taking the national capital's toll to 80,077. As many as 65 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,623. Today, 3,306 patients recovered, taking the toal number of recoveries to 52,607. Delhi now has a total of 27,847 active cases. A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2,245. Death toll stands at 81: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) The deadly virus has so far claimed 28 lives in Nepal, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said at his daily press briefing. The coronavirus infection has spread to all the 77 districts in Nepal with the detection of 463 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the health ministry said. Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh are 902 including 367 active cases, 515 recoveries and 7 deaths: State Health Department Tamil Nadu reports 3,940 new COVID19 positive cases and 54 deaths today. Total number of cases stand at 82,275 including 45,537 discharges, 35,656 active cases and 1,079 deaths: State Health Department 118 persons have tested positive for #COVID19 and 42 persons have recovered today. There are 124 COVID-19 hotspots in the state: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.