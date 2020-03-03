Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally rises to 5,48,318; death toll nears 16,500

  • search
    New Delhi, June 29: The number of coronavirus cases in India have risen to 5,48,318 as it recorded 19,459 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,475 coronavirus patients have lost their lives, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    There are 2,10,120 active cases while 3,21,722 have been cured/discharged, according to Health Ministry data.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:13 AM, 29 Jun
    In the last 24 hours, 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 have recovered. There are 305 active cases and 655 personnel have recovered till date: BSF.
    10:10 AM, 29 Jun
    Bengaluru had 1556 COVID-19 cases as on June 23 which doubled to 3419 cases as on June 28,which is 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka. State Govt is taking measures to ensure every COVID patient gets best treatment: Dr Sudhakar K,State Minister
    10:10 AM, 29 Jun
    Delhi: Tomato traders in Okhla Mandi say due to less demand from other states, they're incurring losses. A trader says, "It is expected to stay like this till July end. Many farmers destroyed their tomato produce due to less demand. High-quality tomatoes being sold at Rs 32/kg".
    10:09 AM, 29 Jun
    Nagaland reports 19 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 434 including 270 active cases, 164 recoveries and no deaths so far
    10:06 AM, 29 Jun
    Gujarat has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in the country at 5.8 percent. Case fatality rate/mortality rate is the proportion of deaths from a certain disease compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease for a certain period of time.
    9:28 AM, 29 Jun
    380 deaths and 19,459 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,475 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    9:07 AM, 29 Jun
    The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:42 AM, 29 Jun
    Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some staff at logistics centres tested positive for coronavirus, labour union Verdi said.
    8:31 AM, 29 Jun
    A Coimbatore based textile manufacturing company has claimed of developing PPE coveralls, reusable up to 80 washes.
    8:19 AM, 29 Jun
    Twenty-two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said.
    8:10 AM, 29 Jun
    Assam reported one more coronavirus death on Sunday, taking the death toll to 11 in the state, and 327 new cases of the infection, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    11:29 PM, 28 Jun
    As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies, the Union health ministry has said.
    11:28 PM, 28 Jun
    Amid initial hiccups related to coordination and logistics, the 15-day serological survey continued in some parts of the national capital for the second consecutive day on Sunday with 1,947 samples collected.
    11:27 PM, 28 Jun
    Jharkhand reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and 69 recoveries today. Total number of cases stands at 2,342 including 606 active cases,1,724 recoveries and 12 deaths.
    9:52 PM, 28 Jun
    Telangana recorded 983 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 14,419. Death toll rises to 247 after 4 deaths were reported today. There are 9000 active cases and 5,172 patients have been discharged till date
    9:21 PM, 28 Jun
    402 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state today; taking the total number of cases to 13829. Death toll rises to 223 after 5 deaths were reported today
    9:21 PM, 28 Jun
    70 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1198 including 717 active cases and 3 deaths: Goa Health Department
    8:57 PM, 28 Jun
    A total of 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 25 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases stands at 7,093 including 2,683 actives cases, 4,316 recoveries and 94 deaths
    8:56 PM, 28 Jun
    West Bengal reported 572 new COVID-19 cases, 404 recoveries, and 10 deaths today. The total number of positive cases stand at 17,283
    8:56 PM, 28 Jun
    In the last 24 hours, 624 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. The state's tally rises to 31,397 including 22,808 cured/discharged and 1,809 deaths: State Health Department
    8:56 PM, 28 Jun
    The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 13,186 on Sunday as 221 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, including 40 in Indore district, officials said. The state's fatality count rose to 557 with seven more deaths, they said.
    8:55 PM, 28 Jun
    The COVID-19 tally in Odisha reached 6,614 on Sunday with 264 fresh infections and the death toll rose to 21 after three more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.
    6:40 PM, 28 Jun
    A total 2,889 new cases were reported in Delhi, taking the national capital's toll to 80,077. As many as 65 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,623. Today, 3,306 patients recovered, taking the toal number of recoveries to 52,607. Delhi now has a total of 27,847 active cases.
    6:40 PM, 28 Jun
    A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2,245. Death toll stands at 81: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    6:16 PM, 28 Jun
    The deadly virus has so far claimed 28 lives in Nepal, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said at his daily press briefing.
    6:16 PM, 28 Jun
    The coronavirus infection has spread to all the 77 districts in Nepal with the detection of 463 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the health ministry said.
    6:15 PM, 28 Jun
    Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh are 902 including 367 active cases, 515 recoveries and 7 deaths: State Health Department
    6:14 PM, 28 Jun
    Tamil Nadu reports 3,940 new COVID19 positive cases and 54 deaths today. Total number of cases stand at 82,275 including 45,537 discharges, 35,656 active cases and 1,079 deaths: State Health Department
    6:13 PM, 28 Jun
    118 persons have tested positive for #COVID19 and 42 persons have recovered today. There are 124 COVID-19 hotspots in the state: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
    6:13 PM, 28 Jun
    We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July
