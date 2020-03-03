Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi discusses about COVID-19 situation in India with party floor leaders

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 08: On Wednesday, India witnessed 5,149 cases of novel coronavirus with the number of death increased to 149, indicating 25 new deaths in 12 hours. While the active cases stand at 4,643, as many as 401 people have recovered from the pandemic.

    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Narendra Modi discusses about COVID-19 situation in India with party floor leaders

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    12:10 PM, 8 Apr
    Eight members of a family have tested positive in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The family members came in contact with an infected member who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. The attendee and his mother have died due to the disease.
    12:09 PM, 8 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs via video conferencing today. The leaders discussed about the COVID-19 situation in the country.
    12:08 PM, 8 Apr
    As many as 51 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi today, including 35 with history of travel to a foreign country, 4 from Markaz and two deaths. The total number of positive cases in the union territory now stands at 576.
    11:46 AM, 8 Apr
    The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive on Wednesday. 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana.
    11:33 AM, 8 Apr
    A positive case of coronavirus was registered on Wednesday in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Total 32 positive cases are recorded in the state so far, including five discharged cases.
    11:28 AM, 8 Apr
    A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient died at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, taking the total deaths due the pandemic outbreak to 16 in the district.
    11:28 AM, 8 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh Nodal Officer, Arja Srikanth said that 15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in the state from 6 PM on Tuesday till 9 AM on Wednesday. Six each in Nellore and Krishna and three in Chittoor. The total number of positive cases in the state is 329, including 6 discharged persons and four deaths.
    11:12 AM, 8 Apr
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to the state police personnel.
    10:42 AM, 8 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the demise of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of coronavirus.
    10:38 AM, 8 Apr
    Two new cases confirmed in Dharavi. As many as 3,250 quarantined.
    10:37 AM, 8 Apr
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting with Delhi MPs on coronavirus response.
    10:29 AM, 8 Apr
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 35 new deaths and 773 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India stand at 5,194.
    10:20 AM, 8 Apr
    Karnataka BJP leader, MP Renukacharya made a controvertial statement by claiming that anyone who attended Tablighi meet and is not coming out for medical checkups by escaping detection, the government should not ignore them. "Even if he's shot, it’s not wrong. Otherwise, the virus will spread in entire country. In China it started with 1 person," the BJP leader said.
    10:17 AM, 8 Apr
    After Wockhardt and Jaslok, a nurse in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital tests positive for COVID-19
    10:03 AM, 8 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday said that COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 348, with five more people testing positive in Bikaner, Banswara and Jaipur.
    9:32 AM, 8 Apr
    An FIR has been registered with the Delhi Police after a civil defence personnel of DUSIB complained that some people who are quarantined at Dwarka quarantine centre were throwing bottles filled with urine from their windows.
    9:25 AM, 8 Apr
    An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has been tested positive for COVID-19. The victim was tested last week when he complained of fever. His reports came on April 7.
    9:17 AM, 8 Apr
    A 44-year-old man lost his life due to COVID-19 in Pune, Maharashtra. The deceased was also suffering from diabetes. With this, the death toll due to the disease reaches nine in the city.
    9:01 AM, 8 Apr
    Two pavement dwellers in Kolkata test positive for coronavirus.
    8:56 AM, 8 Apr
    The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said that about 40 crore workers in India working in the informal economy are at risk of falling deeper into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
    8:47 AM, 8 Apr
    Bihar Health Department, Principle Secretary said that the number of COVID-19 cases surge to 38 in the state with four more people testing positive on Wednesday in Siwan and Begusarai (two in each district).
    8:30 AM, 8 Apr
    China lifts lockdown in Wuhan after 76 days
    8:30 AM, 8 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday hold a meeting via video conference with Parliamentary leaders at 11 am to discuss the future course of action related to the coronavirus outbreak in India.
    8:29 AM, 8 Apr
    According to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore 22 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173.
    12:28 AM, 8 Apr
    The UN chief lauded the "tremendous work" of the World Health Organisation, even as US President Donald Trump accused the global health body of being "China centric" and criticised its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    Rs 3.30 crore donated towards CM Relief Fund in Mizoram so far to fight coronavirus: Official
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    9 new coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 28: Official
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    3 companies from Gujarat will export hydroxychloroquine to the US: CM Vijay Rupani.
    12:26 AM, 8 Apr
    Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rises to 343 after 42 new infections were reported: Official
