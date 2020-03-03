Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi discusses about COVID-19 situation in India with party floor leaders

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Apr 08: On Wednesday, India witnessed 5,149 cases of novel coronavirus with the number of death increased to 149, indicating 25 new deaths in 12 hours. While the active cases stand at 4,643, as many as 401 people have recovered from the pandemic.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive on Wednesday. 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana.
Andhra Pradesh Nodal Officer, Arja Srikanth said that 15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in the state from 6 PM on Tuesday till 9 AM on Wednesday. Six each in Nellore and Krishna and three in Chittoor. The total number of positive cases in the state is 329, including 6 discharged persons and four deaths.
Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. https://t.co/LXF8TOl4PZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the demise of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of coronavirus.
Karnataka BJP leader, MP Renukacharya made a controvertial statement by claiming that anyone who attended Tablighi meet and is not coming out for medical checkups by escaping detection, the government should not ignore them. "Even if he's shot, it’s not wrong. Otherwise, the virus will spread in entire country. In China it started with 1 person," the BJP leader said.
