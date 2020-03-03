Coronavirus LIVE: Israel PM Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tests positive
New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.
According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.
Delhi: Social distancing awareness message seen on the floor of an elevator at Fortis Escorts Hospital. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/m4g0PHU5un— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare releases Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transporting likely/confirmed cases of #COVID19. Release states, "This SOP is applicable to the current phase of COVID19 pandemic in India - local transmission & limited community transmission". pic.twitter.com/HeOrZb3rt3— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020