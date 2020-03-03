Coronavirus LIVE: Israel PM Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tests positive

India

New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.

According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday extended the deadline for its entrance examination in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will enter quarantine after one of his aides tested positive for coronavirus. One more death has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. With this, the death toll in the state rose to four. Yoga Guru Ramdev said that Patanjali will contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative -- PM-CARES Fund. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday approved the setting up of a central control room at All India Congress Committee in the national capital to coordinate, monitor and tackle the menace of coronavirus in the country. Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs for all those who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private, government, transportation centres such as doctors, nurses, police, courier services: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Drones being used in Nizamuddin by Police to monitor the movement of people in the area, amid Coronavirus Lockdown. Talking about an incident in Bareilly, where sanitisers were sprayed on migrant labourers, the MHA said, "We have spoken to the DM there. Some over-zealous measures were taken and the required action is being taken against the officials involved." Delhi: Social distancing awareness message seen on the floor of an elevator at Fortis Escorts Hospital. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/m4g0PHU5un — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi displayed Social distancing awareness message on the floor of an elevator. Luv Aggrawal said that the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region has given its nod to run exclusive cargo flights to supply medical equipment and emergency goods in northeast region of the country. Health Ministry clarified that the country is still in the local transmission stage. If it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet, it said. The migrant issue is under control now says Home Ministry. We have told employers not to deduct their salaries and also not to evict them from their homes says Home Ministry. Home Ministry is monitoring the lockdown. The essential services are being supplied in a systematic manner says Home Ministry. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials said that automobile manufacturers like Maruti, TATA, Mahindra and Mahindra are being involved in the production of ventilators. They are in talks with the Health Ministry and have held meetings over the same. Do not panic. Be aware and follow the guidelines to beat the disease. Early identification is key to fight the disease. If anyone has any symptoms, then please seek medical help. If cases are reported late, then it is difficult to treat. Let us fight this battle united says Health Ministry. The elderly must in particular must follow our do’s and dont’s says Health Ministry. We have issued guidelines on how to disinfect, the ministry also says. Union Health Minister Luv Aggarwal said that 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1071 and number of deaths to 29 in India. One person’s irresponsibility can worsen the situation. Today we have sincerely follow all the guidelines and keep making efforts says Health Ministry. If we continue to fight the virus and remain 100 per cent alert we can fight the virus. Please follow the guidelines by the government says Health Ministry. India is a populated country, but the rise of cases has been slower when compared to smaller nations. Our efforts of lockdown and social distancing has helped, says Health Ministry. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with India's heads of diplomatic missions today. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare releases Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transporting likely/confirmed cases of #COVID19. Release states, "This SOP is applicable to the current phase of COVID19 pandemic in India - local transmission & limited community transmission". pic.twitter.com/HeOrZb3rt3 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transporting likely/confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients. The PMO on Monday said that entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit and patience in facing COVID-19. In Mahatma Gandhi's words, the PMO said that serving poor is the best way to serve the nation. A Kam Air flight from Kabul, Afghanistan landed at Delhi airport today with 35 Indians onboard. All the people onboard will be kept in quarantine for 14 days at Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp. Mumbai University on Monday appealed to all its teaching and non-teaching staff and staff of all affiliated colleges to donate their one day salary for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund while the state has come to a standstill. The authorities have said that Jammu and Kashmir has reported four more cases today. Woman arrested in Kolkata for allegedly sharing fake information pertaining to COVID-19 on WhatsApp: Police Baby Rani Maurya, the Uttarakhand Governor has donated her one-month salary to PM CARES fund and appealed to people to contribute as much as they could to fight the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.