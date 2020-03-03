Coronavirus LIVE: Israel PM Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tests positive

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.

    According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Russia calls for partial lockdown from Monday

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    5:32 PM, 30 Mar
    The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday extended the deadline for its entrance examination in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
    5:31 PM, 30 Mar
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will enter quarantine after one of his aides tested positive for coronavirus.
    5:17 PM, 30 Mar
    One more death has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. With this, the death toll in the state rose to four.
    5:14 PM, 30 Mar
    Yoga Guru Ramdev said that Patanjali will contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative -- PM-CARES Fund.
    5:14 PM, 30 Mar
    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday approved the setting up of a central control room at All India Congress Committee in the national capital to coordinate, monitor and tackle the menace of coronavirus in the country.
    5:11 PM, 30 Mar
    Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs for all those who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private, government, transportation centres such as doctors, nurses, police, courier services: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
    5:09 PM, 30 Mar
    Drones being used in Nizamuddin by Police to monitor the movement of people in the area, amid Coronavirus Lockdown.
    5:09 PM, 30 Mar
    5:07 PM, 30 Mar
    4:43 PM, 30 Mar
    Talking about an incident in Bareilly, where sanitisers were sprayed on migrant labourers, the MHA said, "We have spoken to the DM there. Some over-zealous measures were taken and the required action is being taken against the officials involved."
    4:38 PM, 30 Mar
    Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi displayed Social distancing awareness message on the floor of an elevator.
    4:31 PM, 30 Mar
    Luv Aggrawal said that the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region has given its nod to run exclusive cargo flights to supply medical equipment and emergency goods in northeast region of the country.
    4:26 PM, 30 Mar
    Health Ministry clarified that the country is still in the local transmission stage. If it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet, it said.
    4:15 PM, 30 Mar
    The migrant issue is under control now says Home Ministry. We have told employers not to deduct their salaries and also not to evict them from their homes says Home Ministry.
    4:14 PM, 30 Mar
    Home Ministry is monitoring the lockdown. The essential services are being supplied in a systematic manner says Home Ministry.
    4:13 PM, 30 Mar
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials said that automobile manufacturers like Maruti, TATA, Mahindra and Mahindra are being involved in the production of ventilators. They are in talks with the Health Ministry and have held meetings over the same.
    4:12 PM, 30 Mar
    Do not panic. Be aware and follow the guidelines to beat the disease. Early identification is key to fight the disease. If anyone has any symptoms, then please seek medical help. If cases are reported late, then it is difficult to treat. Let us fight this battle united says Health Ministry.
    4:11 PM, 30 Mar
    The elderly must in particular must follow our do’s and dont’s says Health Ministry. We have issued guidelines on how to disinfect, the ministry also says.
    4:09 PM, 30 Mar
    Union Health Minister Luv Aggarwal said that 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1071 and number of deaths to 29 in India.
    4:08 PM, 30 Mar
    One person’s irresponsibility can worsen the situation. Today we have sincerely follow all the guidelines and keep making efforts says Health Ministry.
    4:08 PM, 30 Mar
    If we continue to fight the virus and remain 100 per cent alert we can fight the virus. Please follow the guidelines by the government says Health Ministry.
    4:06 PM, 30 Mar
    India is a populated country, but the rise of cases has been slower when compared to smaller nations. Our efforts of lockdown and social distancing has helped, says Health Ministry.
    4:06 PM, 30 Mar
    Amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with India's heads of diplomatic missions today.
    3:57 PM, 30 Mar
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transporting likely/confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients.
    3:51 PM, 30 Mar
    The PMO on Monday said that entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit and patience in facing COVID-19. In Mahatma Gandhi's words, the PMO said that serving poor is the best way to serve the nation.
    3:43 PM, 30 Mar
    A Kam Air flight from Kabul, Afghanistan landed at Delhi airport today with 35 Indians onboard. All the people onboard will be kept in quarantine for 14 days at Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp.
    3:33 PM, 30 Mar
    Mumbai University on Monday appealed to all its teaching and non-teaching staff and staff of all affiliated colleges to donate their one day salary for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund while the state has come to a standstill.
    3:28 PM, 30 Mar
    The authorities have said that Jammu and Kashmir has reported four more cases today.
    3:28 PM, 30 Mar
    Woman arrested in Kolkata for allegedly sharing fake information pertaining to COVID-19 on WhatsApp: Police
    3:24 PM, 30 Mar
    Baby Rani Maurya, the Uttarakhand Governor has donated her one-month salary to PM CARES fund and appealed to people to contribute as much as they could to fight the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
