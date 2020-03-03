  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 325

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. In India, as many as 4,757 Covid-19 cases has been registered with over 400 new cases in the last 24 hours.

    The total number of death cases in India due to coronavirus stands at 132.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka man loses life due to COVID-19

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    10:17 AM, 7 Apr
    Two more positive cases of COVID-19 registered in Dharavi.
    10:17 AM, 7 Apr
    Meghalaya government on Tuesday said that it has decided to allow reopening of weekly markets in rural areas from 15 April, provided that strict ‘COVID19’ protocols are adhered. All government offices to function with full staff strength from 15 April.
    9:57 AM, 7 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department has said that 24 new coronavirus positive cases in the state today. Banswara 4, Churu 1, Jaipur 3, Jaisalmer 7 and Jodhpur 9. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 325.
    9:57 AM, 7 Apr
    Four members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi, have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh.
    9:40 AM, 7 Apr
    Delhi government is all set to conduct over 1 lakh tests of COVID-19 in next few days. It is allegedly said that random testing to be held in coronavirus hotspots.
    9:33 AM, 7 Apr
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to brief media at 1 pm concerning the increasing number of COVID-19.
    9:16 AM, 7 Apr
    According to John Hopkins tracker, the United States has recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.
    8:58 AM, 7 Apr
    The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold a closed session on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
    8:50 AM, 7 Apr
    The Government of India has identified more than 30 new hotspots across the country.
    8:38 AM, 7 Apr
    The National Health Commission said that China has not reported any new coronavirus deaths for the first time since novel virus started publishing figures in January.
    8:32 AM, 7 Apr
    New Zealand Health Minister David Clark has been demoted from his position for violating lockdown rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:21 AM, 7 Apr
    Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 868 confirmed cases and 45 deaths. Tamil Nadu registers 621 cases and 6 deaths while Delhi witness 525 cases and 7 deaths.
    8:11 AM, 7 Apr
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to Intensive Care Unit with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders.
    11:54 PM, 6 Apr
    Hours after Bollywood producer Karim Morani revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19, her actor-sister Zoa has also been infected, according to family sources. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday.
    11:54 PM, 6 Apr
    With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials said on Monday. Given a surge in positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed areas reporting a large number of infections and turned them into containment zones.
    11:53 PM, 6 Apr
    Amnesty International India asks Assam govt to immediately release inmates of 'overcrowded' detention centres.
    11:00 PM, 6 Apr
    The Odisha government made it mandatory for people to cover their face and mouth with a mask or cloth while venturing out of their houses in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
    10:53 PM, 6 Apr
    A total of 1,01,068 samples have been tested as on 6 April, 9 PM today: ICMR
    10:46 PM, 6 Apr
    After a legal standoff, Karnataka has agreed to allow the entry of non-Covid-19 patients across the border from Kerala. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said this would be through the Talappady border checkpost.
    10:46 PM, 6 Apr
    44-year-old woman with foreign travel history tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura: Officials
    10:13 PM, 6 Apr
    Active Covid_19 cases in Bihar plunges to 22 with recovery of 6 patients; zero new coronavirus cases in 48 hours: Officials
    10:12 PM, 6 Apr
    Telangana reports 30 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state total to 364. 11 people have died so far.
    9:53 PM, 6 Apr
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson messaged from his hospital bed on Monday that he was in “good spirits” and staying in contact with his ministers to oversee the UK’s coronavirus fightback despite his hospitalisation due to persistent Covid-19 symptoms.
    9:36 PM, 6 Apr
    37 new Covid-19 cases in Pune, total infections in the district rises to 141: Official
    9:36 PM, 6 Apr
    UK records over 5,000 coronavirus deaths: Official data
    9:36 PM, 6 Apr
    Meghalaya govt decides to resume MGNREGA work with immediate effect amid lockdown.
    9:09 PM, 6 Apr
    The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open more laboratories in medical colleges of the state in a bid to strengthen the coronavirus testing infrastructure, an official said on Monday.
    9:09 PM, 6 Apr
    Railways asks cement companies to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to different parts of the country
    8:14 PM, 6 Apr
    Telangana Chief Minister's Office now clarifies that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet.
    7:17 PM, 6 Apr
    37 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 303: Andhra Pradesh Health Department
