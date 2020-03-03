For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: Number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 325
New Delhi, Apr 07: The total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. In India, as many as 4,757 Covid-19 cases has been registered with over 400 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of death cases in India due to coronavirus stands at 132.
Hours after Bollywood producer Karim Morani revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19, her actor-sister Zoa has also been infected, according to family sources. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday.
With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials said on Monday. Given a surge in positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed areas reporting a large number of infections and turned them into containment zones.
