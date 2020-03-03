  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Constables from Thane Central Jail tests positive for COVID-19

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Four constables attached to Thane Central Jail found positive for coronavirus. Speaking to media, Deepak Pandey, Inspector General of Prisons Maharashtra said that all the four have been sent to a hospital for treatment, those who came in close contact with them to be quarantined.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in virus infections by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil had the highest spike with 54,771 cases, with the US next at 36,617.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:14 AM, 22 Jun
    Amid growing concerns that there are not enough hospital beds to cope with the rising number of cases, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to requisition its hotels.
    9:10 AM, 22 Jun
    Goa has registered its first COVID-19 death; an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection has passed away at a hospital. I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
    8:59 AM, 22 Jun
    New Zealand now has nine active cases of Covid-19 as more people start arriving into the country from overseas. Over the last two days, the Ministry of Health has recorded several new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded across the country to 1,163.
    8:51 AM, 22 Jun
    China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing.
    8:40 AM, 22 Jun
    Fifty-seven inmates, including five pregnant girls, of a shelter home in Kanpur have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days.
    8:30 AM, 22 Jun
    The United States recorded another 305 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday at 8:30pm
    8:21 AM, 22 Jun
    Karnataka: 22 police officers, including ASP and sub-inspectors of Mysuru district police have been identified as primary contacts after a constable tested positive.
    8:11 AM, 22 Jun
    198 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam.
    10:39 PM, 21 Jun
    Madhya Pradesh reports 179 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 11903 including 515 deaths, 9015 discharged and 515 deaths: State Health Department
    10:31 PM, 21 Jun
    Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19 after the state reported 19 new coronavirus cases today, taking the cumulative total to 1,836, a quarter of the cases in Australia.
    10:31 PM, 21 Jun
    Each house outside containment zones should be listed and monitored. Coronavirus cases to be kept in a hospital, Covid Care Center or in home isolation. COVID Care Centers to be run properly with the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs: Ministry of Home Affairs
    9:49 PM, 21 Jun
    A total of 730 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of infections to 7,802.
    9:49 PM, 21 Jun
    13 employees of the National Human Rights Commission, including some senior officials, have tested positive for coronavirus in the past ten days.
    9:49 PM, 21 Jun
    One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as 49 fresh cases pushed the district's infection tally to 1,419 today.
    9:36 PM, 21 Jun
    Uttarakhand reports 20 more COVID19 positive cases till 9 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 2,344.
    9:13 PM, 21 Jun
    Rajasthan reports 393 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases rise to 14930 including 2984 active cases, 349 deaths and 11355 discharges.
    9:13 PM, 21 Jun
    412 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 10,635.
    8:31 PM, 21 Jun
    AAP Govt is closely monitoring COVID19 situation in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust & further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
    8:31 PM, 21 Jun
    64 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Goa, taking the total number of cases to 818. There are 683 active cases and 135 recovered cases: Directorate of Health Services, Goa
    8:30 PM, 21 Jun
    14 more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours. There are total 58 active cases & 210 have recovered till date: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
    8:30 PM, 21 Jun
    The death toll due to coronavirus in West Bengal climbed to 555 today after 15 more people died due to the disease. The tally reached 13,531 after 441 fresh cases were reported.
    8:30 PM, 21 Jun
    Considering the religious significance of 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021', the event will be held as scheduled. However, the final decision will be taken in February 2021, as per the situation & circumstances prevailing at that time: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office
    8:15 PM, 21 Jun
    Punjab reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 4074. Death toll rises to 99 after one death was reported today. Till date, 2700 patients have been discharged.
    8:14 PM, 21 Jun
    Two senior citizens undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 designated hospital since mid-May, who tested positive for the virus seven times without showing any symptoms, have been sent for home quarantine with strict instructions.
    7:45 PM, 21 Jun
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Health Secretary Priti Sudan and other senior officials leave from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), after attending the meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over COVID-19 situation.
    7:44 PM, 21 Jun
    122 fresh cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 20 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division. Total number cases stand at 5956 including 2492 active cases, 3382 recovered and 82 deaths
    7:44 PM, 21 Jun
    Gujarat recorded a total of 580 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 27317 while the death toll reached 1,664. The tally includes 19,357 discharges and 6,296 active cases. of the total new cases, 273 new cases and 20 deaths were confirmed in Ahmedabad alone.
    7:37 PM, 21 Jun
    A total of 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi region today, taking the total cases to 2,170. No new deaths today.
    7:36 PM, 21 Jun
    A total of 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in New Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the national capital to 59,746.
    7:21 PM, 21 Jun
    In last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in UP. There are 6186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged. Death toll stands at 550: Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad
    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

