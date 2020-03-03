Coronavirus LIVE: Constables from Thane Central Jail tests positive for COVID-19

India

New Delhi, June 22: Four constables attached to Thane Central Jail found positive for coronavirus. Speaking to media, Deepak Pandey, Inspector General of Prisons Maharashtra said that all the four have been sent to a hospital for treatment, those who came in close contact with them to be quarantined.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in virus infections by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil had the highest spike with 54,771 cases, with the US next at 36,617.

Newest First Oldest First Amid growing concerns that there are not enough hospital beds to cope with the rising number of cases, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to requisition its hotels. Goa has registered its first COVID-19 death; an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection has passed away at a hospital. I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. New Zealand now has nine active cases of Covid-19 as more people start arriving into the country from overseas. Over the last two days, the Ministry of Health has recorded several new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded across the country to 1,163. China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. Fifty-seven inmates, including five pregnant girls, of a shelter home in Kanpur have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days. The United States recorded another 305 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday at 8:30pm Karnataka: 22 police officers, including ASP and sub-inspectors of Mysuru district police have been identified as primary contacts after a constable tested positive. 198 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam. Madhya Pradesh reports 179 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 11903 including 515 deaths, 9015 discharged and 515 deaths: State Health Department Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19 after the state reported 19 new coronavirus cases today, taking the cumulative total to 1,836, a quarter of the cases in Australia. Each house outside containment zones should be listed and monitored. Coronavirus cases to be kept in a hospital, Covid Care Center or in home isolation. COVID Care Centers to be run properly with the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs: Ministry of Home Affairs A total of 730 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of infections to 7,802. 13 employees of the National Human Rights Commission, including some senior officials, have tested positive for coronavirus in the past ten days. One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as 49 fresh cases pushed the district's infection tally to 1,419 today. Uttarakhand reports 20 more COVID19 positive cases till 9 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 2,344. Rajasthan reports 393 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases rise to 14930 including 2984 active cases, 349 deaths and 11355 discharges. 412 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 10,635. AAP Govt is closely monitoring COVID19 situation in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust & further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 64 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Goa, taking the total number of cases to 818. There are 683 active cases and 135 recovered cases: Directorate of Health Services, Goa 14 more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours. There are total 58 active cases & 210 have recovered till date: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) The death toll due to coronavirus in West Bengal climbed to 555 today after 15 more people died due to the disease. The tally reached 13,531 after 441 fresh cases were reported. Considering the religious significance of 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021', the event will be held as scheduled. However, the final decision will be taken in February 2021, as per the situation & circumstances prevailing at that time: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office Punjab reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 4074. Death toll rises to 99 after one death was reported today. Till date, 2700 patients have been discharged. Two senior citizens undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 designated hospital since mid-May, who tested positive for the virus seven times without showing any symptoms, have been sent for home quarantine with strict instructions. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Health Secretary Priti Sudan and other senior officials leave from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), after attending the meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over COVID-19 situation. 122 fresh cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 20 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division. Total number cases stand at 5956 including 2492 active cases, 3382 recovered and 82 deaths Gujarat recorded a total of 580 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 27317 while the death toll reached 1,664. The tally includes 19,357 discharges and 6,296 active cases. of the total new cases, 273 new cases and 20 deaths were confirmed in Ahmedabad alone. A total of 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi region today, taking the total cases to 2,170. No new deaths today. A total of 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in New Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the national capital to 59,746. In last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in UP. There are 6186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged. Death toll stands at 550: Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.