Coronavirus LIVE: MP CM Shivraj Singh visits women's hostel in Bhopal, reviews coronavirus alertness

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.

According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Castigating the UP government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted the video in which migrant labourers entering Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh were doused with sanitisers and other chemicals to prevent the spread of coronavirus. After getting bail, the Kerala High Court said that the accused should report to local police station immediately, after reaching their residence. Those released on bail must strictly follow the lockdown instructions. After bail period, the accused should appear in the respective trial courts. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "All banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up and are working. Banking correspondents are active. Social distancing is respected and sanitizers are provided where necessary." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the women's hostel at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bhopal to review preparedness for coronavirus. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has said that 60 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan, with Bhilwara reporting maximum of 25 cases. Tamil Nadu Health Department on Monday said that the state has reported 17 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 67. COVID-19 can cause cardiac injury even in patients without underlying heart conditions, and have fatal consequences for people with cardiovascular disease, according to a review of studies. Amid lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the marginalised transgender community of the city is facing difficulty to meet basic needs. With large fraction of the community dependent on beggary for sustenance, the situation has resulted in literally no earnings for most of them, as general public are away from streets and shops being closed. "We are facing difficulty for even one time food... no one is coming forward to help us," a transgender said. A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said. He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said. Unfazed by the nationwide lockdown, a 22-year-police constable walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty. The Rajgarh police lauded constable Digvijay Sharma's commitment towards work and advised him rest for a few days as his legs got sore muscles after travelling long hours on foot. Happy to announce that our Virology lab has been certified by the ICMR. The testing facility has started full-fledged at GMCH, we are also parallely using the testing kits from MyLab. All our facilities are now up to date.



Goa stands united against #Coronavirus — VishwajitRane (@visrane) March 30, 2020 The Goa government has commissioned a virology lab at a state-run facility to test samples for coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said they received a certification from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to start the virology laboratory at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The Madhya Pradesh government has reportedly said that it was releasing about 5,000 convicts on Emergency parole of 60 days. It also said that another 3,000 undertrials to be released on Interim Bail of 45 days in the next two days. A 59-year-old male has tested positive for Covid-19 from West Bengal. The person has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital. Two more persons test positive for Covid—19 in Bengal. This includes a doctor from Command Hospital, Kolkata. The 52-yr-old had returned from Delhi recently. Total number of cases of Coronavirus stands at 21 in the state. The Army doctor is a Colonel. One more case from Army. A Junior Commissioned Officer in Dehradun found positive. My children stay in US. Its only my wife&I who stay here.We are patients of diabetes & BP,so we don't go out during lockdown. As we needed few essential items,we called the SHO. Soon after we received the items.Delhi police is supporting us a lot: R Bhasin, a GK resident, #Delhi pic.twitter.com/aTBZPAeMsM — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 My children stay in US. Its only my wife & I who stay here.We are patients of diabetes & BP,so we don't go out during lockdown. As we needed few essential items,we called the SHO. Soon after we received the items.Delhi police is supporting us a lot: R Bhasin, a GK resident. Congress MP from Kerala's Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan approaches Supreme Court seeking directions to Karnataka govt to open Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances & other emergency vehicles and for the transport of essential and non-essential items to Kerala. The MP also seeks direction for Karnataka govt to register an FIR & constitute an SIT under the supervision of SC to enquire against the concerned authorities 'whose action led to the death of a woman who was denied entry into Karnataka for an urgent medical treatment'. #WATCH Delhi Police Greater Kailash SHO Som Nath Paruthi helps senior citizen parents of NRIs with food, medicines and other essential items during lockdown in the national capital due to Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/1kFL9AoCrq — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 WATCH: Delhi Police Greater Kailash SHO Som Nath Paruthi helps senior citizen parents of NRIs with food, medicines and other essential items during lockdown in the national capital due to Coronavirus. The officials and staff of the Supreme Court registry have decided to donate up to three days' salary to the PM CARES fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a circular issued by Registrar (cash and accounts) Rajesh Kumar Goel, all gazetted officers will donate three days' salary, non-gazetted employees will donate two days' salary and group "C" employees will donate one day's salary to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund. The contribution of the employees will be deducted from the salary of March. Sector regulator TRAI has asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also sought details of the steps being taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis". "...you are required to take necessary steps as deemed fit including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown," TRAI said in a communication to all operators. The team at Unity of Allied Healthcare Professionals, AIIMS have decided to donate their one-day salary to PM CARES Fund. Madurai Madurai: Wedding ritual of a couple performed at the doorstep of Thirupparamkunram Murugan Temple as the temple remains closed due to #Coronavirus threat. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/SRfXFItvzl — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 Wedding ritual of a couple performed at the doorstep of Thirupparamkunram Murugan Temple as the temple remains closed due to Coronavirus threat Interacted with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers. Discussed further measures to enforce lockdown & maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Coronavirus as per instructions of Govt of India: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Karnataka Karnataka: A policeman, Dayananda Shegunasi, paints 'Corona danger - stay away from me' on a road in Belgaum to spread awareness about #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Y5Pmk30GLc — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 A policeman, Dayananda Shegunasi, paints 'Corona danger - stay away from me' on a road in Belgaum to spread awareness about Coronavirus. A high-level delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Karnataka, led by the Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramadurai, met the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and assured the support of the industry to the government in its fight to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the state. CII has created a taskforce to work closely with the government on the reduction in spread of Covid 19 and assured its support on the ground, in the form of donations of medicines, personal protective gear, diagnostic test kits, and financial support, it said in a statement. Doctors on COVID-19 duty at LNJP, GBP hospitals to be accommodated at Hotel Lalit on city govt expense: Delhi health department Villagers in India are self-isolating in trees to protect their families and neighbors from contracting COVID19 virus, because there is inadequate space available in their homes. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau continues self-isolating after his wife's recovery from COVID 19 Condolences to you and the entire family, @OmarAbdullah. May his soul rest in peace.



In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/2xz814elbq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020 PM Narendra Modi hailed Omar Abdullah for his advisory for people not to gather for uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo's grief amid 21-day lockdown in the country Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that he suspects that the 21-day lockdown may extend further. He said the conditions of India amid such lockdows are unique, which require different steps to be carried out.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.