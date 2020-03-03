  • search
    30 Mar, 2020         14:09:16 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: MP CM Shivraj Singh visits women's hostel in Bhopal, reviews coronavirus alertness

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.

    According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    2:09 PM, 30 Mar
    Castigating the UP government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted the video in which migrant labourers entering Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh were doused with sanitisers and other chemicals to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
    2:05 PM, 30 Mar
    After getting bail, the Kerala High Court said that the accused should report to local police station immediately, after reaching their residence. Those released on bail must strictly follow the lockdown instructions. After bail period, the accused should appear in the respective trial courts.
    1:58 PM, 30 Mar
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "All banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up and are working. Banking correspondents are active. Social distancing is respected and sanitizers are provided where necessary."
    1:49 PM, 30 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the women's hostel at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bhopal to review preparedness for coronavirus.
    1:39 PM, 30 Mar
    Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has said that 60 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan, with Bhilwara reporting maximum of 25 cases.
    1:32 PM, 30 Mar
    Tamil Nadu Health Department on Monday said that the state has reported 17 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 67.
    1:24 PM, 30 Mar
    COVID-19 can cause cardiac injury even in patients without underlying heart conditions, and have fatal consequences for people with cardiovascular disease, according to a review of studies.
    1:24 PM, 30 Mar
    Amid lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the marginalised transgender community of the city is facing difficulty to meet basic needs. With large fraction of the community dependent on beggary for sustenance, the situation has resulted in literally no earnings for most of them, as general public are away from streets and shops being closed. "We are facing difficulty for even one time food... no one is coming forward to help us," a transgender said.
    1:23 PM, 30 Mar
    A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said. He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said.
    1:23 PM, 30 Mar
    Unfazed by the nationwide lockdown, a 22-year-police constable walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty. The Rajgarh police lauded constable Digvijay Sharma's commitment towards work and advised him rest for a few days as his legs got sore muscles after travelling long hours on foot.
    1:22 PM, 30 Mar
    The Goa government has commissioned a virology lab at a state-run facility to test samples for coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said they received a certification from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to start the virology laboratory at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
    1:19 PM, 30 Mar
    The Madhya Pradesh government has reportedly said that it was releasing about 5,000 convicts on Emergency parole of 60 days. It also said that another 3,000 undertrials to be released on Interim Bail of 45 days in the next two days.
    1:17 PM, 30 Mar
    A 59-year-old male has tested positive for Covid-19 from West Bengal. The person has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital. Two more persons test positive for Covid—19 in Bengal. This includes a doctor from Command Hospital, Kolkata. The 52-yr-old had returned from Delhi recently. Total number of cases of Coronavirus stands at 21 in the state.
    1:17 PM, 30 Mar
    The Army doctor is a Colonel. One more case from Army. A Junior Commissioned Officer in Dehradun found positive.
    1:16 PM, 30 Mar
    My children stay in US. Its only my wife & I who stay here.We are patients of diabetes & BP,so we don't go out during lockdown. As we needed few essential items,we called the SHO. Soon after we received the items.Delhi police is supporting us a lot: R Bhasin, a GK resident.
    1:15 PM, 30 Mar
    Congress MP from Kerala's Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan approaches Supreme Court seeking directions to Karnataka govt to open Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances & other emergency vehicles and for the transport of essential and non-essential items to Kerala.
    1:15 PM, 30 Mar
    The MP also seeks direction for Karnataka govt to register an FIR & constitute an SIT under the supervision of SC to enquire against the concerned authorities 'whose action led to the death of a woman who was denied entry into Karnataka for an urgent medical treatment'.
    1:01 PM, 30 Mar
    WATCH: Delhi Police Greater Kailash SHO Som Nath Paruthi helps senior citizen parents of NRIs with food, medicines and other essential items during lockdown in the national capital due to Coronavirus.
    12:43 PM, 30 Mar
    The officials and staff of the Supreme Court registry have decided to donate up to three days' salary to the PM CARES fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a circular issued by Registrar (cash and accounts) Rajesh Kumar Goel, all gazetted officers will donate three days' salary, non-gazetted employees will donate two days' salary and group "C" employees will donate one day's salary to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund. The contribution of the employees will be deducted from the salary of March.
    12:43 PM, 30 Mar
    Sector regulator TRAI has asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also sought details of the steps being taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis". "...you are required to take necessary steps as deemed fit including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown," TRAI said in a communication to all operators.
    12:39 PM, 30 Mar
    The team at Unity of Allied Healthcare Professionals, AIIMS have decided to donate their one-day salary to PM CARES Fund.
    12:38 PM, 30 Mar
    Wedding ritual of a couple performed at the doorstep of Thirupparamkunram Murugan Temple as the temple remains closed due to Coronavirus threat
    12:37 PM, 30 Mar
    Interacted with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers. Discussed further measures to enforce lockdown & maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Coronavirus as per instructions of Govt of India: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal
    12:37 PM, 30 Mar
    A policeman, Dayananda Shegunasi, paints 'Corona danger - stay away from me' on a road in Belgaum to spread awareness about Coronavirus.
    12:24 PM, 30 Mar
    A high-level delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Karnataka, led by the Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramadurai, met the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and assured the support of the industry to the government in its fight to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the state. CII has created a taskforce to work closely with the government on the reduction in spread of Covid 19 and assured its support on the ground, in the form of donations of medicines, personal protective gear, diagnostic test kits, and financial support, it said in a statement.
    12:17 PM, 30 Mar
    Doctors on COVID-19 duty at LNJP, GBP hospitals to be accommodated at Hotel Lalit on city govt expense: Delhi health department
    12:16 PM, 30 Mar
    Villagers in India are self-isolating in trees to protect their families and neighbors from contracting COVID19 virus, because there is inadequate space available in their homes.
    12:12 PM, 30 Mar
    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau continues self-isolating after his wife's recovery from COVID 19
    11:15 AM, 30 Mar
    PM Narendra Modi hailed Omar Abdullah for his advisory for people not to gather for uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo's grief amid 21-day lockdown in the country
    10:59 AM, 30 Mar
    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that he suspects that the 21-day lockdown may extend further. He said the conditions of India amid such lockdows are unique, which require different steps to be carried out.
    coronavirus india

