Coronavirus LIVE: Indian tally at 271; Maharashtra has 63 COVID-19 positive cases

New Delhi, Mar 21: A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country.

Confirmed cases in India spiked to 271 on Saturday with 63 cases on Friday itself. Globally, Italy reported a dramatic surge in coronavirus deaths at 627 Friday, taking the total number of casualties to over 11,000 while the number of infected people topped 2,75,000.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. The total number of cases in Karnataka is now 16. This includes one death and one person who has been discharged. Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu in view of the spread of coronavirus. Positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra rise to 63. Karnataka: A 32-year-old man with travel history to Mecca has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been placed under isolation and is receiving treatment. The Indian Council of Medical Research revised its strategy to fight the spread of the new coronavirus on Saturday, saying all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection. Delhi metro will remain non-operational on Suday, due to Janata curfew. Four people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Jalna city for allegedly hoarding hand sanitisers worth over Rs 6 lakh. US President Donald Trump has said he greatly respects China and shares a "very good" relationship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but termed it "unfortunate" that the coronavirus began in the Communist nation and got out of control. Yogi Adityanath today announced cash aid of Rs 1000 each to 20,3700 registered lakh daily wage workers in the state. Embassy of India in Vietnam issues travel advisory for Indian nationals in Vietnam on #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KwLXuvYbEY — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 Embassy of India in Vietnam issues travel advisory for Indian nationals in Vietnam on COVID19. Pakistan reported its third death from the coronavirus as total number of confirmed cases crossed 500 yesterday. Maharashtra Government issues circular to restrict or lower the use of air-conditioners to a minimum in government offices, to curd the spread of Coronavirus. Singapore has reported its first fatalities due to coronavirus. Thin crowds at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal, as the government has recommended avoiding all non-essential travel, as a measure to control the spread of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Y78QzPgCKM — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 Thin crowds at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal. Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan: IT companies agreed to close their offices and allow employees, except for those discharging essential services, to work from home during a video conference with companies' representatives yesterday. We'll issue a circular to this effect soon. Maharashtra: 2 more people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One positive case has travel history to Ireland and the other does not have any recent travel history. Adityanath: A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have sufficient number of isolation wards in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: We all must adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed tomorrow The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India now stands at 258 (including 39 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Please follow ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on #COVID19 testing: Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6gQ2PQGbee — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on COVID19 testing Indians who are stranded during transit at the Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris are advised to purchase tickets for Qatar airways flights - QR 42 and QR 578, Indian embassy in France tweeted. A resident of North 24 Parganas district has been detected with covid-19. She had recently returned from Scotland. West Bengal has three cases of coronavirus. The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Abu Dhabi has reported 140 infections so far, of whom 31 have recovered, but no deaths. US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and praised India's COVID-19 initiative for SAARC countries, the Pentagon said. As New York comes into grips with rising coronavirus cases, US president Donald Trump declared that major disaster exists in the state of New York. He unlocked federal funding to ensure affected communities can avail direct federal assistance. Embassy of India in the Philippines issues advisory for Indians in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/b8TbvGWHg5 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 Embassy of India in the Philippines issues advisory for Indians in the Philippines. Embassy of India in Washington DC issued advisory for Indian nationals in USA, in view of COVID19, asks Indians to stay safe and isolated within residential premises and follow social distancing norms. A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country. Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh: Samples of 2 Chandigarh residents with travel history to the US have tested negative for Coronavirus.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.