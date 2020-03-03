Coronavirus LIVE: Indian tally at 271; Maharashtra has 63 COVID-19 positive cases

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 21: A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country.

    Confirmed cases in India spiked to 271 on Saturday with 63 cases on Friday itself. Globally, Italy reported a dramatic surge in coronavirus deaths at 627 Friday, taking the total number of casualties to over 11,000 while the number of infected people topped 2,75,000.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    12:04 PM, 21 Mar
    A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.
    11:26 AM, 21 Mar
    The total number of cases in Karnataka is now 16. This includes one death and one person who has been discharged.
    11:11 AM, 21 Mar
    Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu in view of the spread of coronavirus.
    11:09 AM, 21 Mar
    Positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra rise to 63.
    11:09 AM, 21 Mar
    Karnataka: A 32-year-old man with travel history to Mecca has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been placed under isolation and is receiving treatment.
    11:08 AM, 21 Mar
    The Indian Council of Medical Research revised its strategy to fight the spread of the new coronavirus on Saturday, saying all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection.
    11:05 AM, 21 Mar
    Delhi metro will remain non-operational on Suday, due to Janata curfew.
    10:55 AM, 21 Mar
    Four people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Jalna city for allegedly hoarding hand sanitisers worth over Rs 6 lakh.
    10:47 AM, 21 Mar
    US President Donald Trump has said he greatly respects China and shares a "very good" relationship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but termed it "unfortunate" that the coronavirus began in the Communist nation and got out of control.
    10:38 AM, 21 Mar
    Yogi Adityanath today announced cash aid of Rs 1000 each to 20,3700 registered lakh daily wage workers in the state.
    10:37 AM, 21 Mar
    Embassy of India in Vietnam issues travel advisory for Indian nationals in Vietnam on COVID19.
    10:36 AM, 21 Mar
    Pakistan reported its third death from the coronavirus as total number of confirmed cases crossed 500 yesterday.
    10:36 AM, 21 Mar
    Maharashtra Government issues circular to restrict or lower the use of air-conditioners to a minimum in government offices, to curd the spread of Coronavirus.
    10:32 AM, 21 Mar
    Singapore has reported its first fatalities due to coronavirus.
    10:30 AM, 21 Mar
    Thin crowds at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal.
    10:27 AM, 21 Mar
    Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan: IT companies agreed to close their offices and allow employees, except for those discharging essential services, to work from home during a video conference with companies' representatives yesterday. We'll issue a circular to this effect soon.
    10:26 AM, 21 Mar
    Maharashtra: 2 more people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One positive case has travel history to Ireland and the other does not have any recent travel history.
    10:25 AM, 21 Mar
    Adityanath: A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have sufficient number of isolation wards in the state.
    10:25 AM, 21 Mar
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: We all must adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed tomorrow
    9:35 AM, 21 Mar
    The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India now stands at 258 (including 39 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:15 AM, 21 Mar
    ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on COVID19 testing
    9:09 AM, 21 Mar
    Indians who are stranded during transit at the Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris are advised to purchase tickets for Qatar airways flights - QR 42 and QR 578, Indian embassy in France tweeted.
    9:09 AM, 21 Mar
    A resident of North 24 Parganas district has been detected with covid-19. She had recently returned from Scotland. West Bengal has three cases of coronavirus.
    9:08 AM, 21 Mar
    The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Abu Dhabi has reported 140 infections so far, of whom 31 have recovered, but no deaths.
    9:05 AM, 21 Mar
    US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and praised India's COVID-19 initiative for SAARC countries, the Pentagon said.
    8:45 AM, 21 Mar
    As New York comes into grips with rising coronavirus cases, US president Donald Trump declared that major disaster exists in the state of New York. He unlocked federal funding to ensure affected communities can avail direct federal assistance.
    8:45 AM, 21 Mar
    Embassy of India in the Philippines issues advisory for Indians in the Philippines.
    8:41 AM, 21 Mar
    Embassy of India in Washington DC issued advisory for Indian nationals in USA, in view of COVID19, asks Indians to stay safe and isolated within residential premises and follow social distancing norms.
    8:35 AM, 21 Mar
    A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country.
    8:32 AM, 21 Mar
    Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh: Samples of 2 Chandigarh residents with travel history to the US have tested negative for Coronavirus.
