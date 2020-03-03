Coronavirus LIVE: 12 more positive cases in Kerala, total numbers rises to 40 in the state
New Delhi, Mar 20: Officials from India and other South Asian countries will participate in a video conference being organised by China on Friday to discuss ways to prevent and control Coronavirus outbreak.
Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:
APPEAL: Please follow ICMR ((Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on quarantines - All asymptomatic people who have undertaken international travel and all contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases should stay in home quarantine for 14 days. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NAUCrrk2s5— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with the Chief Ministers of all states today, over #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/BUDT1NKhML— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India: China stands ready to cooperate with India in fighting the #COVID-19 and provide support and assistance within our capacity. https://t.co/0dUoGdmkHf— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
#WATCH: Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get to know of a case..: Joint Secy, Health Ministry, on if contact tracing is being done as singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for #COVID19 &Vasundhara Raje, who met her,is in self-quarantine pic.twitter.com/ZQOmO4n4pn— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
Karnataka: Central Crime Branch's (CCB) economic offences wing seized duplicate hand sanitizers worth Rs 56 lakh during raids at two factories in Bengaluru. Two accused have been taken into custody. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/bkCL8k2t7d— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
Prepare, Don’t Panic: Government launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp for alerting citizens & disseminating information.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 20, 2020
Citizens can now send ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to +91 9013151515 and get automated responses to queries related to Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/6gZZvDVM0g
Advisory for the Indian citizens living in the UK. @RuchiGhanashyam @CGI_Bghm @IndiaInScotland pic.twitter.com/Ojgj7k7Jem— India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 19, 2020