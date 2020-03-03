  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 28,637 new cases, 551 deaths in the last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: With 28,637 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases in India neared the 8.5 lakh-mark. Of the 8,49,553 cases, 5.3 lakh have recovered, while there are nearly 3 lakh active cases. The toll stands at 22,674.

    India is the third worst-hit nation, behind only the United States and Brazil.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:05 AM, 12 Jul
    Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19
    10:03 AM, 12 Jul
    28,637 COVID19 cases & 551 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,49,553 including 2,92,258 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/discharged/migrated 22,674 deaths: Ministry of Health
    10:02 AM, 12 Jul
    At least 18 people tested COVID19 positive at Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence) in Mumbai, after they got themselves tested on their own. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to get them tested again: BMC Sources
    10:02 AM, 12 Jul
    Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital. Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.
    8:13 AM, 12 Jul
    US posts new daily virus case record of 66,528, reports AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins
    8:13 AM, 12 Jul
    Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.
    8:13 AM, 12 Jul
    Telangana: Body of a COVID19 patient taken to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamabad Government Hospital. Dr N Rao, Hospital Superintendent says, "Deceased person's relative who works at the hospital asked us for the body. He didn't wait for an ambulance."
    8:12 AM, 12 Jul
    Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in COVID19 cases.
    8:10 AM, 12 Jul
    The who's who of Indian film industry took to Twitter to wish good health and speedy recovery for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, after the two tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh among others took to Twitter and wished the duo good health.
    8:10 AM, 12 Jul
    The Assam government would allow non-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to go for home quarantine only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
    8:09 AM, 12 Jul
    President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients.
    12:22 AM, 12 Jul
    Abhishek Bachchan said that he has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection and said that he and his father have mild symptoms. "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.
    11:12 PM, 11 Jul
    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
    10:21 PM, 11 Jul
    Strict lockdown restrictions were reimposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a spike in coronavirus cases.
    10:20 PM, 11 Jul
    With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department.
    10:20 PM, 11 Jul
    Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on Saturday which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600.
    10:20 PM, 11 Jul
    Odisha's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 today while five more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 61 in the state, a health department official said.
    7:55 PM, 11 Jul
    Manipur reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1593 including 843 recoveries and 750 active cases: State Health Department
    7:43 PM, 11 Jul
    Have written to urge PM Modi Ji to advise HRD Ministry & UGC to reconsider its decision to conduct mandatory exams for terminal classes in view of increasing COVID9 cases. Rather UGC should go by its earlier guidelines of April 29 to let states decide on the issue: Punjab CM
    7:42 PM, 11 Jul
    Government has decided to observe the next 2 working days, on 13 & 14 July as total lockdown in Shillong City agglomeration. During this time, Shillong city & surrounding areas shall be under curfew till 6 AM of the 15th of July: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya CM.
    7:34 PM, 11 Jul
    1,781 COVID19 cases, 2,998 recovered, & 34 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,10,921, including 87,692 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,895 active cases, & 3,334 deaths: Delhi Health Department
    7:27 PM, 11 Jul
    I see a world where arguments will sharpen. I think there will be issues of trust which has been raised. There will be questions on resilient supply chains. It is going to be a more difficult world: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
    7:27 PM, 11 Jul
    A lot of trends that we saw before Coronavirus, they could accelerate in the post COVID world. Even in response, in six months, for example, we have seen a lot of countries behaving more nationalistically: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at India Global Week 2020
    7:24 PM, 11 Jul
    23 deaths and 1,533 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours spiking death toll to 70 and total cases to 16,862 in the city: Dr Sudhakar, Medical Education Department
    7:24 PM, 11 Jul
    70 deaths and 2,799 fresh COVID19 cases reported in #Karnataka in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths to 613 and cases to 36,217 in the state: Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Department
    7:11 PM, 11 Jul
    A department bulletin said 69 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,898. The number of recoveries continues to remain significant as 3,591 people were discharged today after being cured of the disease.
    7:11 PM, 11 Jul
    Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 3,965 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 1,34,226 in the state, the health department said.
    6:49 PM, 11 Jul
    488 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Sixteen more areas have been designated as COVID-19 hotspot, taking the total number of hotspots to 195 in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    6:45 PM, 11 Jul
    Another Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the BMC dies of Covid-19 in Mumbai. He was in charge of a ward in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
    6:45 PM, 11 Jul
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on revised guidelines issued by MHRD & UGC with regard to conducting the terminal examinations in colleges & universities, requesting PM to get the matter re-examined immediately and restore earlier advisory of UGC.
