Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 28,637 new cases, 551 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 12: With 28,637 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases in India neared the 8.5 lakh-mark. Of the 8,49,553 cases, 5.3 lakh have recovered, while there are nearly 3 lakh active cases. The toll stands at 22,674.

India is the third worst-hit nation, behind only the United States and Brazil.

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19 28,637 COVID19 cases & 551 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,49,553 including 2,92,258 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/discharged/migrated 22,674 deaths: Ministry of Health At least 18 people tested COVID19 positive at Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence) in Mumbai, after they got themselves tested on their own. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to get them tested again: BMC Sources Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.



Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital. US posts new daily virus case record of 66,528, reports AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. Telangana: Body of a #COVID19 patient taken to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamabad Government Hospital. Dr N Rao, Hospital Superintendent says, "Deceased person's relative who works at the hospital asked us for the body. He didn't wait for an ambulance." Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in COVID19 cases. The who's who of Indian film industry took to Twitter to wish good health and speedy recovery for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, after the two tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh among others took to Twitter and wished the duo good health. The Assam government would allow non-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to go for home quarantine only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. Abhishek Bachchan said that he has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection and said that he and his father have mild symptoms. "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Strict lockdown restrictions were reimposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a spike in coronavirus cases. With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department. Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on Saturday which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600. Odisha's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 today while five more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 61 in the state, a health department official said. Manipur reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1593 including 843 recoveries and 750 active cases: State Health Department Have written to urge PM Modi Ji to advise HRD Ministry & UGC to reconsider its decision to conduct mandatory exams for terminal classes in view of increasing COVID9 cases. Rather UGC should go by its earlier guidelines of April 29 to let states decide on the issue: Punjab CM Government has decided to observe the next 2 working days, on 13 & 14 July as total lockdown in Shillong City agglomeration. During this time, Shillong city & surrounding areas shall be under curfew till 6 AM of the 15th of July: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya CM. 1,781 COVID19 cases, 2,998 recovered, & 34 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,10,921, including 87,692 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,895 active cases, & 3,334 deaths: Delhi Health Department I see a world where arguments will sharpen. I think there will be issues of trust which has been raised. There will be questions on resilient supply chains. It is going to be a more difficult world: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar A lot of trends that we saw before Coronavirus, they could accelerate in the post COVID world. Even in response, in six months, for example, we have seen a lot of countries behaving more nationalistically: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at India Global Week 2020 23 deaths and 1,533 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours spiking death toll to 70 and total cases to 16,862 in the city: Dr Sudhakar, Medical Education Department 70 deaths and 2,799 fresh COVID19 cases reported in #Karnataka in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths to 613 and cases to 36,217 in the state: Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Department A department bulletin said 69 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,898. The number of recoveries continues to remain significant as 3,591 people were discharged today after being cured of the disease. Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 3,965 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 1,34,226 in the state, the health department said. 488 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Sixteen more areas have been designated as COVID-19 hotspot, taking the total number of hotspots to 195 in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Another Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the BMC dies of Covid-19 in Mumbai. He was in charge of a ward in the western suburbs of Mumbai. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on revised guidelines issued by MHRD & UGC with regard to conducting the terminal examinations in colleges & universities, requesting PM to get the matter re-examined immediately and restore earlier advisory of UGC. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.