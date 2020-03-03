Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 49,931 new COVID-19 cases and 708 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 27: India's COVID tally cross 14 Lakhs mark with 708 deaths and highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths, accordinf to the Health Ministry.

