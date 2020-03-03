Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 49,931 new COVID-19 cases and 708 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 27: India's COVID tally cross 14 Lakhs mark with 708 deaths and highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours.
Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths, accordinf to the Health Ministry.
Stay tuned for live updates:
12:55 PM, 27 Jul
101 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Maharashtra Police Force. Total cases in the Force rises to 8,584 including 6,538 patients who have recovered and 94 deaths: Maharashtra Police
12:40 PM, 27 Jul
45 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected out of 335 test results received - 23 in Kohima, 14 in Dimapur & 8 in Mon: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland.
12:32 PM, 27 Jul
As of now, there's an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi. Only 2800 COVID patients remain at these hospitals,12,500 beds are vacant. In June, we were at 2nd position in the country as far as states with the highest cases were concerned. Today we're 10th: Delhi CM
12:02 PM, 27 Jul
448 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases in the state stands at 36,878 including 10,124 active cases and 631 deaths: State Health Department
11:38 AM, 27 Jul
404 COVID beds vacant in Dr RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College hospitals today at 7 am, against a total of 529 COVID beds. 1,283 beds vacant today at 7 am in AIIMS Delhi against a total number of 1,515 COVID beds: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
11:10 AM, 27 Jul
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'. pic.twitter.com/Zw1PFlXALS
10:45 AM, 27 Jul
Jammu & Kashmir: People remain indoors, streets are deserted and shops are closed in Srinagar, as lockdown restrictions are still in place in parts of Kashmir valley in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/PQVmziMbZj
We are happy to share technologies with our friends here in India: Israel's Ambassador to India has a message as an experts team reaches New Delhi for collaboration on COVID19 research.
9:46 AM, 27 Jul
43 people tested positive for COVID19 in Kasargod, after they attended a wedding ceremony on 17 July. The newly-wed couple also tested positive. Badiyudukka Police registered a case against bride's father under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020: Kasargod District Authority
9:32 AM, 27 Jul
The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 26th July is 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:17 AM, 27 Jul
Our delegation with the MFA and Ministry of Health took off from Israel and is making its way to India. Once there, the delegation will test 4 promising corona diagnosis solutions together with our Indian partners and counterparts: Israel's Ministry of Defense pic.twitter.com/KcrFDLwT77
9:08 AM, 27 Jul
Tripura:Rubber industries that have resumed services with precautionary measures amid #COVID19 pandemic are facing uncertainty. Josy Joseph,In-charge of a rubber compressing unit says,"I am unable to sell products like before as market condition is poor. There is uncertainty now" pic.twitter.com/WcD6FVm2KH
8:56 AM, 27 Jul
Haryana: Handloom industry in Panipat is struggling to survive as there is shortage of labourers due to #COVID19. Nasim, labour in-charge of a factory says,"Most of the weavers have left for their native places. They will return after Bakri Eid. Only 15-20% workforce is here now" pic.twitter.com/ETSjeZrnkH
8:37 AM, 27 Jul
Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 324, including 182 patients who were discharged after recovering from the disease: Andaman and Nicobar Administration
8:21 AM, 27 Jul
PM Modi will inaugurate virtually three high-throughput Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata at 4:30pm today.
11:33 PM, 26 Jul
1142 COVID patients detected out of the 20542 tests done in the last 24 hours; taking the total number of cases to 32228 including 9091 active cases, 23055 recovered cases and 79 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister
11:20 PM, 26 Jul
457 new COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases stands at 8349 including 4560 active cases,3704 recovered/discharged cases and 85 deaths.
10:52 PM, 26 Jul
Minister of State (Mos) in the Maharashtra government, Sanjay Bansode has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
9:39 PM, 26 Jul
Madhya Pradesh reports 874 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today; taking the total number of cases to 27,800 including 811 deaths and 7,857 active cases.
9:38 PM, 26 Jul
Goa records 175 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,861 out of which 1,549 cases are active and 3,277 have recovered. The death toll stands at 35.
9:35 PM, 26 Jul
1,132 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 36,430 including 9,852 active cases and 624 deaths.
8:42 PM, 26 Jul
Besides, for the first time a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. Also, the number of tests for detection of the Covid-19 has crossed the 16 million mark in the country.
8:42 PM, 26 Jul
More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694. “Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases,” the ministry said.
8:42 PM, 26 Jul
As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
8:30 PM, 26 Jul
Maharashtra reports 9,431 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 3,75,799 including 1,48,601 active cases and 2,13,238 discharged cases. Recovery rate in the state is 56.74%.
8:30 PM, 26 Jul
Jammu and Kashmir reported 615 new COVID-19 cases (479 in Kashmir) and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 7,680 and death toll to 312. A total of 9,928 patients have recovered from the disease till date.
8:30 PM, 26 Jul
794 new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today; the total number of cases in the State reaches 31,332. There are 6,556 active cases; death toll stands at 392.
8:29 PM, 26 Jul
35 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh today; the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 887.
8:06 PM, 26 Jul
Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Sunday.
6:57 PM, 26 Jul
Karnataka reports 5,199 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 96,141 including 58,417 active cases and 1,878 deaths.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
