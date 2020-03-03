YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 49,931 new COVID-19 cases and 708 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: India's COVID tally cross 14 Lakhs mark with 708 deaths and highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths, accordinf to the Health Ministry.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:55 PM, 27 Jul
    101 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Maharashtra Police Force. Total cases in the Force rises to 8,584 including 6,538 patients who have recovered and 94 deaths: Maharashtra Police
    12:40 PM, 27 Jul
    45 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected out of 335 test results received - 23 in Kohima, 14 in Dimapur & 8 in Mon: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland.
    12:32 PM, 27 Jul
    As of now, there's an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi. Only 2800 COVID patients remain at these hospitals,12,500 beds are vacant. In June, we were at 2nd position in the country as far as states with the highest cases were concerned. Today we're 10th: Delhi CM
    12:02 PM, 27 Jul
    448 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases in the state stands at 36,878 including 10,124 active cases and 631 deaths: State Health Department
    11:38 AM, 27 Jul
    404 COVID beds vacant in Dr RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College hospitals today at 7 am, against a total of 529 COVID beds. 1,283 beds vacant today at 7 am in AIIMS Delhi against a total number of 1,515 COVID beds: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
    11:10 AM, 27 Jul
    Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'.
    10:45 AM, 27 Jul
    Jammu & Kashmir: People remain indoors, streets are deserted and shops are closed in Srinagar, as lockdown restrictions are still in place in parts of Kashmir valley in the wake of COVID19.
    10:08 AM, 27 Jul
    We are happy to share technologies with our friends here in India: Israel's Ambassador to India has a message as an experts team reaches New Delhi for collaboration on COVID19 research.
    9:46 AM, 27 Jul
    43 people tested positive for COVID19 in Kasargod, after they attended a wedding ceremony on 17 July. The newly-wed couple also tested positive. Badiyudukka Police registered a case against bride's father under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020: Kasargod District Authority
    9:32 AM, 27 Jul
    The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 26th July is 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:17 AM, 27 Jul
    Our delegation with the MFA and Ministry of Health took off from Israel and is making its way to India. Once there, the delegation will test 4 promising corona diagnosis solutions together with our Indian partners and counterparts: Israel's Ministry of Defense
    9:08 AM, 27 Jul
    Tripura: Rubber industries that have resumed services with precautionary measures amid COVID19 pandemic are facing uncertainty. Josy Joseph,In-charge of a rubber compressing unit says,"I am unable to sell products like before as market condition is poor. There is uncertainty now"
    8:56 AM, 27 Jul
    Haryana: Handloom industry in Panipat is struggling to survive as there is shortage of labourers due to COVID19. Nasim, labour in-charge of a factory says,"Most of the weavers have left for their native places. They will return after Bakri Eid. Only 15-20 per cent workforce is here now"
    8:37 AM, 27 Jul
    Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 324, including 182 patients who were discharged after recovering from the disease: Andaman and Nicobar Administration
    8:21 AM, 27 Jul
    PM Modi will inaugurate virtually three high-throughput Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata at 4:30pm today.
    11:33 PM, 26 Jul
    1142 COVID patients detected out of the 20542 tests done in the last 24 hours; taking the total number of cases to 32228 including 9091 active cases, 23055 recovered cases and 79 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister
    11:20 PM, 26 Jul
    457 new COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases stands at 8349 including 4560 active cases,3704 recovered/discharged cases and 85 deaths.
    10:52 PM, 26 Jul
    Minister of State (Mos) in the Maharashtra government, Sanjay Bansode has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
    9:39 PM, 26 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh reports 874 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today; taking the total number of cases to 27,800 including 811 deaths and 7,857 active cases.
    9:38 PM, 26 Jul
    Goa records 175 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,861 out of which 1,549 cases are active and 3,277 have recovered. The death toll stands at 35.
    9:35 PM, 26 Jul
    1,132 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 36,430 including 9,852 active cases and 624 deaths.
    8:42 PM, 26 Jul
    Besides, for the first time a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. Also, the number of tests for detection of the Covid-19 has crossed the 16 million mark in the country.
    8:42 PM, 26 Jul
    More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694. “Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases,” the ministry said.
    8:42 PM, 26 Jul
    As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
    8:30 PM, 26 Jul
    Maharashtra reports 9,431 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 3,75,799 including 1,48,601 active cases and 2,13,238 discharged cases. Recovery rate in the state is 56.74%.
    8:30 PM, 26 Jul
    Jammu and Kashmir reported 615 new COVID-19 cases (479 in Kashmir) and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 7,680 and death toll to 312. A total of 9,928 patients have recovered from the disease till date.
    8:30 PM, 26 Jul
    794 new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today; the total number of cases in the State reaches 31,332. There are 6,556 active cases; death toll stands at 392.
    8:29 PM, 26 Jul
    35 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh today; the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 887.
    8:06 PM, 26 Jul
    Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Sunday.
    6:57 PM, 26 Jul
    Karnataka reports 5,199 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 96,141 including 58,417 active cases and 1,878 deaths.
