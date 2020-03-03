YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 49,310 new COVID-19 cases and 740 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: Highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Dont expect COVID-19 vaccine till early 2021, says WHO

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:14 AM, 24 Jul
    Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan flagged off Red Cross Relief Material for people affected by flood & COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar&Uttar Pradesh. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister & Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, was also present at the event.
    10:58 AM, 24 Jul
    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations.
    10:46 AM, 24 Jul
    375 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan reported till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases stands at 33,595 including 9,125 active cases and 598 deaths: State Health Department
    10:23 AM, 24 Jul
    Arunachal Pradesh: 42 new COVID19 positive cases detected during last 24 hours. Out of these new positive cases 33 from Itanagar Capital complex area. Total 654 active positive cases in the state
    10:09 AM, 24 Jul
    To provide work to the rural poor, including the migrants who have returned from cities to villages, the narendramodi Govt announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA taking the budget to over Rs 1 lakh crore: Ravi Shankar Prasad
    9:48 AM, 24 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 23rd July is 1,54,28,170 including 3,52,801 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:37 AM, 24 Jul
    Sikkim reports 22 fresh cases of COVID19, taking tally to 460; number of active cases stands at 338: Official
    9:17 AM, 24 Jul
    WATCH: Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam.
    9:09 AM, 24 Jul
    Maharashtra: Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana volunteers along with BMC are conducting mass screenings in Mumbai using 'Smart Helmets'. Dr Avinash, Medical Officer says,"We screen over 5,000 people in 2 hours using this helmet. Suspected people are isolated and tested"
    8:55 AM, 24 Jul
    A 15-yr-old COVID19 patient was sexually assaulted by 2 boy patients at a COVID care centre in Delhi on the night of July 15. The girl filed a case on July 16 alleging that one boy assaulted her while the other filmed. Both boys arrested & sent to judicial custody: Delhi Police
    8:54 AM, 24 Jul
    Bihar: Patna General Post Office has set up a counter selling hand sanitizers, masks and immunity boosters to tackle COVID19. Ranjeet Kumar, sales manager says, "We are selling 6 types of masks made of khadi & silk. People are giving a good response to our products."
    8:43 AM, 24 Jul
    4,165 Shramik Specials operated till July 9, all demands met: Railways
    8:41 AM, 24 Jul
    I appeal to Heads of religious institutions to ensure enforcement of social distancing & other COVID19 precautions, especially masks, during visits to religious places. I also urge them to make regular public announcements in this regard: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh
    8:25 AM, 24 Jul
    The US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states, as Texas, California, Alabama, Idaho and Florida all announced record one-day death tolls.
    8:25 AM, 24 Jul
    The United States on Thursday recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported, after the nation's total number of infections topped four million earlier in the day.
    12:19 AM, 24 Jul
    Karnataka reports 5,030 new COVID-19 positive cases of which 2207 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. Total number of cases now at 80863 and death toll rises to 1616 after 97 deaths were reported today: State Health Department
    9:28 PM, 23 Jul
    Goa records 174 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,350 out of which 1,666 cases are active and 2,655 have recovered. The death toll stands at 29: State Health Department
    9:23 PM, 23 Jul
    19 new cases reported in the union territory today taking the total number of COVID19 positive cases here to 240, including 170 discharged: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration
    9:23 PM, 23 Jul
    Group of Ministers meeting on Welfare of Street Vendors today reviewed progress of Pradhanmantri Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi.The scheme was launched on 2 June 2020 by Ministry of Urban Development.GoM was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister's Office
    9:22 PM, 23 Jul
    1,041 COVID19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. 1,27,364 total positive cases, 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,745 deaths reported in the national capital so far: Government of Delhi
    9:22 PM, 23 Jul
    2,436 new COVID19 positive cases and 34 deaths have been reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases now stands at 51,757 in the State including 18,846 active cases, 31,656 discharged cases and 1,255 deaths: State Health Department.
    7:39 PM, 23 Jul
    After months of being burdened by coronavirus-related deaths, the workers at crematoriums and graveyards in the national capital are finally heaving a sigh of relief as the number of COVID-19 deaths have fallen significantly, according to a PTI report. Officials of the crematoriums and graveyards said that the number of bodies being brought for final rites have decreased in the past few days.
    7:39 PM, 23 Jul
    Coronavirus patients violating home isolation rules in Punjab will now have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 from the earlier Rs 2,000, according to new guidelines issued by the state government. At present, 951 patients are in home isolation across the state, according to a PTI report.
    7:39 PM, 23 Jul
    After Glenmark's Fabiflu, a second favipiravir (an oral antiviral drug used in Covid-19 treatment)-based formulation got approval from the drug regulator. Pune-based Brinton Pharmaceuticals claimed that it has obtained the nod from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market its brand Faviton, Faviton would be priced at Rs 59 per tablet as against Rs 75 per tablet for FabiFlu. Faviton will be available in a strip of 10 tablets and 50 tablets in a box.
    7:39 PM, 23 Jul
    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a Rs 100,000 solatium each to the families of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the Union Territory. He made the announcement in the assembly here during a debate on the COVID-19 situation in the union territory.
    7:38 PM, 23 Jul
    The extension will be over on 27th July, so another 3 months extension is given from 27th July onwards.
    7:38 PM, 23 Jul
    Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to postpone Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections for another 3 months. The elections were scheduled to be held before May 1 as per Municipal rules but due to #COVID19 a 3-month extension to this was given on 27th April 2020.
    7:37 PM, 23 Jul
    441 new COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Punjab today. Total number of cases now stands at 11739 including 3721 active cases, 7741 discharged cases and 277 deaths: Department of Information & Public Relations, Punjab Govt
    7:37 PM, 23 Jul
    Maharashtra: AIIMS-Nagpur in collaboration with IIT-Jodhpur & IIIT-Nagpur has developed a device for tracking & monitoring of COVID-19 patients. Dr Vibha Dutta, Director, AIIMS Nagpur says, "It'll help in monitoring respiratory rate, pulse, temperature of patients from distance."
    7:37 PM, 23 Jul
    Liquor shops, outside containment zones, to remain open on the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state: Government of Uttar Pradesh.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue