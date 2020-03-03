Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 49,310 new COVID-19 cases and 740 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 24: Highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

