Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 49,310 new COVID-19 cases and 740 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, July 24: Highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.
Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
Stay tuned for live updates:
11:14 AM, 24 Jul
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan flagged off Red Cross Relief Material for people affected by flood & COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar&Uttar Pradesh. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister & Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, was also present at the event.
10:58 AM, 24 Jul
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations.
10:46 AM, 24 Jul
375 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan reported till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases stands at 33,595 including 9,125 active cases and 598 deaths: State Health Department
10:23 AM, 24 Jul
Arunachal Pradesh: 42 new COVID19 positive cases detected during last 24 hours. Out of these new positive cases 33 from Itanagar Capital complex area. Total 654 active positive cases in the state
10:09 AM, 24 Jul
To provide work to the rural poor, including the migrants who have returned from cities to villages, the
narendramodi
Govt announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA taking the budget to over Rs 1 lakh crore: Ravi Shankar Prasad
9:48 AM, 24 Jul
The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 23rd July is 1,54,28,170 including 3,52,801 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:37 AM, 24 Jul
Sikkim reports 22 fresh cases of COVID19, taking tally to 460; number of active cases stands at 338: Official
WATCH: Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam.
9:09 AM, 24 Jul
Maharashtra: Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana volunteers along with BMC are conducting mass screenings in Mumbai using 'Smart Helmets'. Dr Avinash, Medical Officer says,"We screen over 5,000 people in 2 hours using this helmet. Suspected people are isolated and tested"
8:55 AM, 24 Jul
A 15-yr-old COVID19 patient was sexually assaulted by 2 boy patients at a COVID care centre in Delhi on the night of July 15. The girl filed a case on July 16 alleging that one boy assaulted her while the other filmed. Both boys arrested & sent to judicial custody: Delhi Police
8:54 AM, 24 Jul
Bihar: Patna General Post Office has set up a counter selling hand sanitizers, masks and immunity boosters to tackle COVID19. Ranjeet Kumar, sales manager says, "We are selling 6 types of masks made of khadi & silk. People are giving a good response to our products."
8:43 AM, 24 Jul
4,165 Shramik Specials operated till July 9, all demands met: Railways
8:41 AM, 24 Jul
I appeal to Heads of religious institutions to ensure enforcement of social distancing & other COVID19 precautions, especially masks, during visits to religious places. I also urge them to make regular public announcements in this regard: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh
8:25 AM, 24 Jul
The US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states, as Texas, California, Alabama, Idaho and Florida all announced record one-day death tolls.
8:25 AM, 24 Jul
The United States on Thursday recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported, after the nation's total number of infections topped four million earlier in the day.
12:19 AM, 24 Jul
Karnataka reports 5,030 new COVID-19 positive cases of which 2207 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. Total number of cases now at 80863 and death toll rises to 1616 after 97 deaths were reported today: State Health Department
9:28 PM, 23 Jul
Goa records 174 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,350 out of which 1,666 cases are active and 2,655 have recovered. The death toll stands at 29: State Health Department
9:23 PM, 23 Jul
19 new cases reported in the union territory today taking the total number of COVID19 positive cases here to 240, including 170 discharged: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration
9:23 PM, 23 Jul
Group of Ministers meeting on Welfare of Street Vendors today reviewed progress of Pradhanmantri Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi.The scheme was launched on 2 June 2020 by Ministry of Urban Development.GoM was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister's Office
9:22 PM, 23 Jul
1,041 COVID19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. 1,27,364 total positive cases, 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,745 deaths reported in the national capital so far: Government of Delhi
9:22 PM, 23 Jul
2,436 new COVID19 positive cases and 34 deaths have been reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases now stands at 51,757 in the State including 18,846 active cases, 31,656 discharged cases and 1,255 deaths: State Health Department.
7:39 PM, 23 Jul
After months of being burdened by coronavirus-related deaths, the workers at crematoriums and graveyards in the national capital are finally heaving a sigh of relief as the number of COVID-19 deaths have fallen significantly, according to a PTI report. Officials of the crematoriums and graveyards said that the number of bodies being brought for final rites have decreased in the past few days.
7:39 PM, 23 Jul
Coronavirus patients violating home isolation rules in Punjab will now have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 from the earlier Rs 2,000, according to new guidelines issued by the state government. At present, 951 patients are in home isolation across the state, according to a PTI report.
7:39 PM, 23 Jul
After Glenmark's Fabiflu, a second favipiravir (an oral antiviral drug used in Covid-19 treatment)-based formulation got approval from the drug regulator. Pune-based Brinton Pharmaceuticals claimed that it has obtained the nod from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market its brand Faviton,
Faviton would be priced at Rs 59 per tablet as against Rs 75 per tablet for FabiFlu. Faviton will be available in a strip of 10 tablets and 50 tablets in a box.
7:39 PM, 23 Jul
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a Rs 100,000 solatium each to the families of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the Union Territory. He made the announcement in the assembly here during a debate on the COVID-19 situation in the union territory.
7:38 PM, 23 Jul
The extension will be over on 27th July, so another 3 months extension is given from 27th July onwards.
7:38 PM, 23 Jul
Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to postpone Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections for another 3 months. The elections were scheduled to be held before May 1 as per Municipal rules but due to #COVID19 a 3-month extension to this was given on 27th April 2020.
7:37 PM, 23 Jul
441 new COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Punjab today. Total number of cases now stands at 11739 including 3721 active cases, 7741 discharged cases and 277 deaths: Department of Information & Public Relations, Punjab Govt
7:37 PM, 23 Jul
Maharashtra: AIIMS-Nagpur in collaboration with IIT-Jodhpur & IIIT-Nagpur has developed a device for tracking & monitoring of COVID-19 patients. Dr Vibha Dutta, Director, AIIMS Nagpur says, "It'll help in monitoring respiratory rate, pulse, temperature of patients from distance."
7:37 PM, 23 Jul
Liquor shops, outside containment zones, to remain open on the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state: Government of Uttar Pradesh.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
