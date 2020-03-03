Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 48,916 new COVID-19 cases and 757 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 25: Single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    1:39 PM, 25 Jul
    Bihar: A 35-year-old COVID19 positive man in home-isolation dies by suicide in Patna City's Malsalami Police Station limits.
    1:20 PM, 25 Jul
    2,072 Covid cases take Pune past 64k mark, death toll rises by 53.
    1:12 PM, 25 Jul
    Bhopal: An ambulance arrives at the residence of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after he tests positive for COVID19
    12:45 PM, 25 Jul
    UP govt should pay attention to Covid testing says Mayawati, BSP chief
    12:24 PM, 25 Jul
    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19.
    12:13 PM, 25 Jul
    Bulgaria's coronavirus case tally passes 10,000.
    11:58 AM, 25 Jul
    Jharkhand Covid-19 case rally rises to 7,627 with 377 new infections. The total number of active cases in the state is 4,197 and 3,354 recovered cases; death toll 76: State Health Department.
    11:43 AM, 25 Jul
    The World Health Organization expresses concern over a coronavirus resurgence in Europe as Britain joins France, Germany and Austria in announcing tighter mask rules and greater testing
    11:30 AM, 25 Jul
    557 new Covid-19 positive cases and 6 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today, total number of cases in the state stands at 34,735.
    11:16 AM, 25 Jul
    Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank.
    10:55 AM, 25 Jul
    11 districts in Delhi brace for second round of sero survey.
    10:44 AM, 25 Jul
    Government extends its order imposing curbs on airfare till November 24.
    10:31 AM, 25 Jul
    Victoria reported five more virus deaths Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities to 61 in the hardest-hit Australian state.
    10:20 AM, 25 Jul
    Bhopal: Police conducted a raid at a lounge in Bhopal on 23rd July & arrested 33 people yesterday for violating night curfew. Additional SP Crime Branch-Bhopal said,"Case registered. The 2 main accused took lounge on rent & were conducting similar activities, from past 4 months."
    10:09 AM, 25 Jul
    West Bengal: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on 29th July, amid COVID19 induced lockdown
    9:53 AM, 25 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 24th July is 1,58,49,068 including 4,20,898 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:38 AM, 25 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh: Priests offer prayers at Nagchandreshwar Temple on the occasion of 'Naag Panchami'. The priest says, "The doors of this temple are opened once in a year. This year due to COVID19, devotees can do online darshan for 24 hours."
    9:28 AM, 25 Jul
    Rajasthan Government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives: Raghu Sharma, State Health Minister
    9:17 AM, 25 Jul
    Delhi: Cinema halls gearing up to resume functioning expecting relaxations in coming months. G Dutta,CEO PVR Cinemas says,"We're ensuring basics like sanitization and masks. Paper tickets no longer in use.Entry,exit and intermissions planned in a manner that avoids overcrowding"
    9:07 AM, 25 Jul
    Maharashtra: 'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city today and tomorrow, to curb the spread of COVID19 infection; essential services to remain functional
    8:56 AM, 25 Jul
    Can't fly without face masks, say US airlines.
    8:42 AM, 25 Jul
    Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signs executive orders aimed at lowering drug prices
    8:26 AM, 25 Jul
    'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city today and tomorrow, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection; essential services to remain operational.
    8:17 AM, 25 Jul
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with CMs of all states on July 27.
    12:00 AM, 25 Jul
    On 27th July, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Noida, Kolkata & Mumbai through video conference. CMs Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee & Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in the virtual event.
    11:29 PM, 24 Jul
    Jharkhand reports nine COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, the highest in a day, as death toll climbs to 76: Govt bulletin
    11:28 PM, 24 Jul
    1,640 COVID19 positive cases, 1007 patients recovered and 8 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 52,466 including 40,334 recovered cases and 455 deaths: Government of Telangana
    11:28 PM, 24 Jul
    Karnataka: Hallamma, a 100-year-old woman from Huvina Hadagali town of Bellary district who had tested positive for COVID19, claims that she has now recovered from the disease. She says, "Doctors treated me well. I am healthy now." Her son had also tested positive for COVID.
    11:28 PM, 24 Jul
    Boeing is providing inspection and replacement information to fleet owners if they find an issue: Boeing Statement
    11:28 PM, 24 Jul
    Boeing advises operators of 737 Classic aeroplanes (series -300 to -500) & next-gen 737s (series -600 to -900) to inspect engine valve for corrosion. With aeroplanes being stored/used infrequently due to lower demand during COVID,valve can be more susceptible to corrosion: Boeing
    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

