Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 48,916 new COVID-19 cases and 757 deaths in last 24 hours

Bhopal: An ambulance arrives at the residence of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after he tests positive for COVID19
12:45 PM, 25 Jul
UP govt should pay attention to Covid testing says Mayawati, BSP chief
12:24 PM, 25 Jul
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19.
12:13 PM, 25 Jul
Bulgaria's coronavirus case tally passes 10,000.
11:58 AM, 25 Jul
Jharkhand Covid-19 case rally rises to 7,627 with 377 new infections. The total number of active cases in the state is 4,197 and 3,354 recovered cases; death toll 76: State Health Department.
11:43 AM, 25 Jul
The World Health Organization expresses concern over a coronavirus resurgence in Europe as Britain joins France, Germany and Austria in announcing tighter mask rules and greater testing
11:30 AM, 25 Jul
557 new Covid-19 positive cases and 6 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today, total number of cases in the state stands at 34,735.
11:16 AM, 25 Jul
Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank.
10:55 AM, 25 Jul
11 districts in Delhi brace for second round of sero survey.
10:44 AM, 25 Jul
Government extends its order imposing curbs on airfare till November 24.
10:31 AM, 25 Jul
Victoria reported five more virus deaths Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities to 61 in the hardest-hit Australian state.
10:20 AM, 25 Jul
Bhopal: Police conducted a raid at a lounge in Bhopal on 23rd July & arrested 33 people yesterday for violating night curfew. Additional SP Crime Branch-Bhopal said,"Case registered. The 2 main accused took lounge on rent & were conducting similar activities, from past 4 months." pic.twitter.com/nERuQWiemm
Bhopal: Police conducted a raid at a lounge in Bhopal on 23rd July & arrested 33 people yesterday for violating night curfew. Additional SP Crime Branch-Bhopal said,"Case registered. The 2 main accused took lounge on rent & were conducting similar activities, from past 4 months."
10:09 AM, 25 Jul
West Bengal: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on 29th July, amid COVID19 induced lockdown pic.twitter.com/KlodWoVxX5
West Bengal: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on 29th July, amid COVID19 induced lockdown
9:53 AM, 25 Jul
The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 24th July is 1,58,49,068 including 4,20,898 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:38 AM, 25 Jul
Madhya Pradesh: Priests offer prayers at Nagchandreshwar Temple on the occasion of 'Naag Panchami'. The priest says, "The doors of this temple are opened once in a year. This year due to #COVID19, devotees can do online darshan for 24 hours." pic.twitter.com/36qmWn9hri
Madhya Pradesh: Priests offer prayers at Nagchandreshwar Temple on the occasion of 'Naag Panchami'. The priest says, "The doors of this temple are opened once in a year. This year due to COVID19, devotees can do online darshan for 24 hours."
9:28 AM, 25 Jul
Rajasthan Government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives: Raghu Sharma, State Health Minister
9:17 AM, 25 Jul
Delhi: Cinema halls gearing up to resume functioning expecting relaxations in coming months. G Dutta,CEO PVR Cinemas says,"We're ensuring basics like sanitization&masks. Paper tickets no longer in use.Entry,exit&intermissions planned in a manner that avoids overcrowding" #COVID19pic.twitter.com/O5cBNHJFrB
Delhi: Cinema halls gearing up to resume functioning expecting relaxations in coming months. G Dutta,CEO PVR Cinemas says,"We're ensuring basics like sanitization and masks. Paper tickets no longer in use.Entry,exit and intermissions planned in a manner that avoids overcrowding"
9:07 AM, 25 Jul
Maharashtra: 'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city today and tomorrow, to curb the spread of COVID19 infection; essential services to remain functional pic.twitter.com/VrFlvEkq9j
Maharashtra: 'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city today and tomorrow, to curb the spread of COVID19 infection; essential services to remain functional
8:56 AM, 25 Jul
Can't fly without face masks, say US airlines.
8:42 AM, 25 Jul
Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signs executive orders aimed at lowering drug prices
8:26 AM, 25 Jul
'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city today and tomorrow, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection; essential services to remain operational.
8:17 AM, 25 Jul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with CMs of all states on July 27.
12:00 AM, 25 Jul
On 27th July, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Noida, Kolkata & Mumbai through video conference. CMs Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee & Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in the virtual event.
11:29 PM, 24 Jul
Jharkhand reports nine COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, the highest in a day, as death toll climbs to 76: Govt bulletin
11:28 PM, 24 Jul
1,640 COVID19 positive cases, 1007 patients recovered and 8 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 52,466 including 40,334 recovered cases and 455 deaths: Government of Telangana
11:28 PM, 24 Jul
Karnataka: Hallamma, a 100-year-old woman from Huvina Hadagali town of Bellary district who had tested positive for COVID19, claims that she has now recovered from the disease. She says, "Doctors treated me well. I am healthy now." Her son had also tested positive for COVID.
11:28 PM, 24 Jul
Boeing is providing inspection and replacement information to fleet owners if they find an issue: Boeing Statement
11:28 PM, 24 Jul
Boeing advises operators of 737 Classic aeroplanes (series -300 to -500) & next-gen 737s (series -600 to -900) to inspect engine valve for corrosion. With aeroplanes being stored/used infrequently due to lower demand during COVID,valve can be more susceptible to corrosion: Boeing
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more