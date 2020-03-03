Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 18,552 new COVID-19 cases, 384 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, June 27: India crosses 5 lakh mark as it reports highest single-day spike of 18,552 new COVID-19 cases; 384 deaths in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated & 15,685 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India raced past the 5 lakh mark in Covid-19 cases on Friday, just six days after the caseload had crossed 4 lakh, even as the day's fresh infections touched another new peak, surging past 18,000 for the first time.

