    Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 18,552 new COVID-19 cases, 384 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: India crosses 5 lakh mark as it reports highest single-day spike of 18,552 new COVID-19 cases; 384 deaths in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated & 15,685 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India, now 4th worst hit nation, Mumbai faces huge staff crunch

    India raced past the 5 lakh mark in Covid-19 cases on Friday, just six days after the caseload had crossed 4 lakh, even as the day's fresh infections touched another new peak, surging past 18,000 for the first time.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:30 AM, 27 Jun
    Shops, malls, banks, hotels, offices and establishments, all are already aware of precautions to be taken. If you don't wear mask and do not ensure safe distance,Police will raid and initiate legal action, it has already started:Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City.
    10:18 AM, 27 Jun
    Karnataka: Thermal scanning of students being done in schools of Kalaburagi in view of COVID19 outbreak. The state is conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams today for Class 10.
    10:09 AM, 27 Jun
    WATCH: Body of a 70-year-old person who died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh being disposed of using a proclainer by Palasa municipal authorities in Srikakulam yesterday. Palasa Municipal Commissioner & Sanitary Inspector have been suspended, says Srikakulam District Collector.
    9:53 AM, 27 Jun
    Delhi yesterday conducted the highest number of tests in a single day - 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
    9:36 AM, 27 Jun
    Karnataka: State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visits two schools in Bengaluru to inspect the precautionary measures taken amid COVID19 outbreak. Schools are conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate board exams for Class 10 today.
    9:22 AM, 27 Jun
    Total number of samples tested up to 26 June is 79,96,707; the number of samples tested on 26 June is 2,20,479: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    9:10 AM, 27 Jun
    Punjab: Ludhiana Municipal Corporation starts online registration of pets (dogs and cats). B S Sandhu, Ludhiana Mayor says, “First time in Punjab, registration of pets is being done online. The fee is Rs. 400. We've asked pet owners to get registration done by 31st Dec.”
    8:58 AM, 27 Jun
    Himachal Pradesh: John, an Indian citizen of Chinese origin who owns a shoe store in Shimla calls for peace b/w India&China amid border tensions. He says, "I have never felt discrimination here, I feel more Indian than Chinese. Both countries should resolve the matter at govt level"
    8:41 AM, 27 Jun
    Vande Bharat Mission: A special Air India flight for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals leaves from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport for Kochi, Kerala.
    8:37 AM, 27 Jun
    There will be a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths on a Google Form from 01.07.2020. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from 01.07.2020 onwards: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    8:29 AM, 27 Jun
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a Group of Minister (GoM) meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 situation.
    8:15 AM, 27 Jun
    Mexico reported 5,441 new coronavirus cases, 719 more deaths.
    8:05 AM, 27 Jun
    The Centre, which is closely monitoring all the timelines stipulated under the Covid-19 management plan discussed during the June 21 meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, let it be known on Friday that things were progressing in a smooth and timely manner.
    11:57 PM, 26 Jun
    The survey will be conducted in wards M- West, F North and R North in association with the NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai and some other institutions.
    11:57 PM, 26 Jun
    To know the extent of the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be conducting a `sero-survey' during which 10,000 random blood samples will be tested.
    11:55 PM, 26 Jun
    According to a revised COVID-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones should be completed by June 30.
    11:54 PM, 26 Jun
    In some districts, the process is yet to begin as officials are still redrawing the boundaries of the containment zones, another official said.
    11:54 PM, 26 Jun
    The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi will increase in the coming days after a re-mapping of such areas as authorities have decided to divide them into micro clusters for better surveillance and contact-tracing, officials said on Friday. In Northwest district, where the exercise has been concluded, there has been a rise in the number of containment zones from 21 to 28, an official said.
    11:22 PM, 26 Jun
    An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the premises of Delhi's Karol Bagh police station: Delhi Police
    11:20 PM, 26 Jun
    29 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 2,294 including 1,647 recoveries and 12 deaths.
    11:19 PM, 26 Jun
    Number of COVID19 cases rises to 864 in Himachal Pradesh
    11:19 PM, 26 Jun
    Mumbai reports 1,297 new COVID19 cases and 44 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 72,287 and death toll to 4,177: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation
    8:42 PM, 26 Jun
    A total of 5,024 coronavirus cases, the state's highest single day rise, were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of infections to 1,52,765. The death toll reached 7,106 after 175 new fatalites. Of the total number of cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports a total of 72,175 cases alone.
    8:42 PM, 26 Jun
    Forty-four new coronavirus cases were reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,039. The tally includes 667 active cases and two deaths, as per the latest health bulletin.
    8:42 PM, 26 Jun
    Madhya Pradesh reported 203 fresh coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today, taking the total number of infections to 12,798. The tally includes 2,448 active cases while the death toll rose to 546.
    8:26 PM, 26 Jun
    In the last 24 hours, 580 COVID19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 30,158 including 22,038 discharged/cured and 1,772 deaths
    7:40 PM, 26 Jun
    Number of COVID19 cases reaches 850 in Himachal Pradesh, with the state reporting three fresh cases today: State Health Department
    7:39 PM, 26 Jun
    19 cases of COVID19 have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,075 out of which 682 cases are active.
    7:39 PM, 26 Jun
    Number of COVID19 cases reach 2,725 in Uttarakhand, with the state reporting 34 new cases today
    7:21 PM, 26 Jun
    Karnataka reports 445 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 11005 including 6916 discharged, 3905 active cases and 180 deaths
