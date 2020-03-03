Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 18,552 new COVID-19 cases, 384 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 27: India crosses 5 lakh mark as it reports highest single-day spike of 18,552 new COVID-19 cases; 384 deaths in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated & 15,685 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India raced past the 5 lakh mark in Covid-19 cases on Friday, just six days after the caseload had crossed 4 lakh, even as the day's fresh infections touched another new peak, surging past 18,000 for the first time.
10:30 AM, 27 Jun
Shops, malls, banks, hotels, offices and establishments, all are already aware of precautions to be taken. If you don't wear mask and do not ensure safe distance,Police will raid and initiate legal action, it has already started:Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City.
10:18 AM, 27 Jun
Karnataka: Thermal scanning of students being done in schools of Kalaburagi in view of #COVID19 outbreak. The state is conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams today for Class 10. pic.twitter.com/SBk2lNzzsM
Karnataka: Thermal scanning of students being done in schools of Kalaburagi in view of COVID19 outbreak. The state is conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams today for Class 10.
10:09 AM, 27 Jun
#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Body of a 70-year-old person who died of #COVID19 being disposed of using a proclainer by Palasa municipal authorities in Srikakulam yesterday.
Palasa Municipal Commissioner & Sanitary Inspector have been suspended, says Srikakulam District Collector. pic.twitter.com/NCcMrxtRmL
WATCH: Body of a 70-year-old person who died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh being disposed of using a proclainer by Palasa municipal authorities in Srikakulam yesterday.
Palasa Municipal Commissioner & Sanitary Inspector have been suspended, says Srikakulam District Collector.
9:53 AM, 27 Jun
Delhi yesterday conducted the highest number of tests in a single day - 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
9:36 AM, 27 Jun
Karnataka: State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visits two schools in Bengaluru to inspect the precautionary measures taken amid COVID19 outbreak. Schools are conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate board exams for Class 10 today.
9:22 AM, 27 Jun
Total number of samples tested up to 26 June is 79,96,707; the number of samples tested on 26 June is 2,20,479: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
9:10 AM, 27 Jun
Punjab: Ludhiana Municipal Corporation starts online registration of pets (dogs and cats). B S Sandhu, Ludhiana Mayor says, “First time in Punjab, registration of pets is being done online. The fee is Rs. 400. We've asked pet owners to get registration done by 31st Dec.”
8:58 AM, 27 Jun
Himachal Pradesh: John, an Indian citizen of Chinese origin who owns a shoe store in Shimla calls for peace b/w India&China amid border tensions. He says,"I've never felt discrimination here, I feel more Indian than Chinese. Both countries should resolve the matter at govt level" pic.twitter.com/9D1J7Op13i
Himachal Pradesh: John, an Indian citizen of Chinese origin who owns a shoe store in Shimla calls for peace b/w India&China amid border tensions. He says, "I have never felt discrimination here, I feel more Indian than Chinese. Both countries should resolve the matter at govt level"
Vande Bharat Mission: A special Air India flight for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals leaves from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport for Kochi, Kerala.
8:37 AM, 27 Jun
There will be a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths on a Google Form from 01.07.2020. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from 01.07.2020 onwards: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
8:29 AM, 27 Jun
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a Group of Minister (GoM) meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 situation.
8:15 AM, 27 Jun
Mexico reported 5,441 new coronavirus cases, 719 more deaths.
8:05 AM, 27 Jun
The Centre, which is closely monitoring all the timelines stipulated under the Covid-19 management plan discussed during the June 21 meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, let it be known on Friday that things were progressing in a smooth and timely manner.
11:57 PM, 26 Jun
The survey will be conducted in wards M- West, F North and R North in association with the NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai and some other institutions.
11:57 PM, 26 Jun
To know the extent of the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be conducting a `sero-survey' during which 10,000 random blood samples will be tested.
11:55 PM, 26 Jun
According to a revised COVID-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones should be completed by June 30.
11:54 PM, 26 Jun
In some districts, the process is yet to begin as officials are still redrawing the boundaries of the containment zones, another official said.
11:54 PM, 26 Jun
The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi will increase in the coming days after a re-mapping of such areas as authorities have decided to divide them into micro clusters for better surveillance and contact-tracing, officials said on Friday. In Northwest district, where the exercise has been concluded, there has been a rise in the number of containment zones from 21 to 28, an official said.
11:22 PM, 26 Jun
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the premises of Delhi's Karol Bagh police station: Delhi Police
11:20 PM, 26 Jun
29 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 2,294 including 1,647 recoveries and 12 deaths.
11:19 PM, 26 Jun
Number of COVID19 cases rises to 864 in Himachal Pradesh
11:19 PM, 26 Jun
Mumbai reports 1,297 new COVID19 cases and 44 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 72,287 and death toll to 4,177: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation
8:42 PM, 26 Jun
A total of 5,024 coronavirus cases, the state's highest single day rise, were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of infections to 1,52,765. The death toll reached 7,106 after 175 new fatalites. Of the total number of cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports a total of 72,175 cases alone.
8:42 PM, 26 Jun
Forty-four new coronavirus cases were reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,039. The tally includes 667 active cases and two deaths, as per the latest health bulletin.
8:42 PM, 26 Jun
Madhya Pradesh reported 203 fresh coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today, taking the total number of infections to 12,798. The tally includes 2,448 active cases while the death toll rose to 546.
8:26 PM, 26 Jun
In the last 24 hours, 580 COVID19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 30,158 including 22,038 discharged/cured and 1,772 deaths
7:40 PM, 26 Jun
Number of COVID19 cases reaches 850 in Himachal Pradesh, with the state reporting three fresh cases today: State Health Department
7:39 PM, 26 Jun
19 cases of COVID19 have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,075 out of which 682 cases are active.
7:39 PM, 26 Jun
Number of COVID19 cases reach 2,725 in Uttarakhand, with the state reporting 34 new cases today
7:21 PM, 26 Jun
Karnataka reports 445 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 11005 including 6916 discharged, 3905 active cases and 180 deaths
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
