Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 17,296 new COVID-19 cases, 407 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, June 26: 407 deaths and highest single-day spike of 17,296 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases,2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated & 15,301 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Families of police personnel who lost their lives to coronavirus to continue living in official residence, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Total number of samples tested up to 25 June is 77,76,228; the number of samples tested on 25 June is 2,15,446: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The official unemployment rate was 13.3 per cent in May, compared with 3.5 per cent in February, and even the Labor Department thinks the recent figures are a substantial undercount. Over 700 employees of Hindu Rao Hospital would stage a protest against North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday morning over non-payment of their salaries since April. US officials estimate that 20 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since it first arrived in the United States, meaning that the vast majority of the population remains susceptible. The finance ministry has initiated steps for a one-time restructuring for businesses that were viable in the pre-COVID period, but are struggling under the weight of the pandemic, the government said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today through video-conference in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. China reported a further decline in newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with 13 cases.Eleven were in Beijing, where mass testing has been carried out following an outbreak that appears to have been largely brought under control. Uttarakhand: Dehradun Police have registered a case under sections 147,188,269 and 270 of IPC 1860 against Congress leader Pritam Singh and 14 Congress leaders for holding a large demonstration without permission 127 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today - 14 from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 6549 and the death toll is at 90: Government of J&K In the last late 24 hours, 86 fresh COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur. Total number of positive cases stands at 1056 including 702 are active cases and 354 recovered cases: State Govt 654 new COVID19 positive cases, 533 patients cured/discharged & 15 deaths reported in last 24 hrs in Uttar Pradesh. The number of active cases in the state stands at 6463, death toll rises to 611 and the number of people discharged so far increases to 13119: UP govt 475 new COVID19 positive cases and 15 deaths reported in West Bengal, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 15648 including 10190 discharged, 4852 active cases and 606 deaths: State Health Department 3,661 patients recovered and discharged today in Maharashtra. Total 77,453 patients have been discharged till today: State Health Department These decisions have been taken in accordance with the guidance given by Home Minister in the meeting held on 21 June to further review & strengthen surveillance mechanism for COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi to prevent the spread of disease &provide timely medical care: Delhi LG These decisions have been taken in accordance with the guidance given by Home Minister in the meeting held on 21 June to further review & strengthen surveillance mechanism for COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi to prevent the spread of disease &provide timely medical care: Delhi LG 453 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 12463. A total of 7380 people have recovered/discharged till date. The total death toll rises to 198: Health Department, Government of Haryana Gujarat reports 577 new COVID19 positive cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases rise to 29,578 including 21,506 cured/discharged and 1,754 deaths: State Health Department We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise the medicine (Coronil), we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine: Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna We've followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the licence based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds&put out the results of the clinical trial before people: Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna 11 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 2210: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 108 more people tested positive for COVID19 in Bihar today, taking the total number of cases to 8,381: State Health Department 45 deaths and 3509 new COVID19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 70977, death toll 911. Active cases stand at 30064: State Health Department Central Govt has rolled back its order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centers for health assessment. Now medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they can stay in home isolation & need to be sent to hospital: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 123 persons tested positive for COVID19 today, taking the total number of cases to 3726. The number of active cases stands at 1761: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan It has been decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on July 5, in view of the present circumstances: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Operation Samudra Setu: Indian nationals embarking INS Jalashwa at the Shahid Bahonar Terminal in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Approximately 700 Indian nationals would be embarking today. There is already an existing bilateral mechanism b/w India&Nepal.Embankments&anti-erosion works have already commenced. Both sides are coordinating on a real-time basis to minimise damage due to flooding this Monsoon: MEA on flood mitigation work on Bihar's Gandak barrage Phase-4 of Vande Bharat Mission has been firmed up with effect from July 3. Phase-4 will particularly focus on countries where we still have a large number of Indians who have registered to return: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava SDMA approved the modification of SOP for home isolation for COVID19 patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread & provision of timely medical care for COVID positive cases to save precious lives: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.