    Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 17,296 new COVID-19 cases, 407 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: 407 deaths and highest single-day spike of 17,296 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in the last 24 hours.

    Positive cases in India stand at 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases,2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated & 15,301 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:36 AM, 26 Jun
    Families of police personnel who lost their lives to coronavirus to continue living in official residence, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
    9:24 AM, 26 Jun
    Total number of samples tested up to 25 June is 77,76,228; the number of samples tested on 25 June is 2,15,446: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    9:12 AM, 26 Jun
    The official unemployment rate was 13.3 per cent in May, compared with 3.5 per cent in February, and even the Labor Department thinks the recent figures are a substantial undercount.
    8:58 AM, 26 Jun
    Over 700 employees of Hindu Rao Hospital would stage a protest against North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday morning over non-payment of their salaries since April.
    8:49 AM, 26 Jun
    US officials estimate that 20 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since it first arrived in the United States, meaning that the vast majority of the population remains susceptible.
    8:39 AM, 26 Jun
    The finance ministry has initiated steps for a one-time restructuring for businesses that were viable in the pre-COVID period, but are struggling under the weight of the pandemic, the government said on Thursday.
    8:28 AM, 26 Jun
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today through video-conference in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
    8:27 AM, 26 Jun
    China reported a further decline in newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with 13 cases.Eleven were in Beijing, where mass testing has been carried out following an outbreak that appears to have been largely brought under control.
    8:15 PM, 25 Jun
    Uttarakhand: Dehradun Police have registered a case under sections 147,188,269 and 270 of IPC 1860 against Congress leader Pritam Singh and 14 Congress leaders for holding a large demonstration without permission
    8:15 PM, 25 Jun
    127 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today - 14 from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 6549 and the death toll is at 90: Government of J&K
    8:15 PM, 25 Jun
    In the last late 24 hours, 86 fresh COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur. Total number of positive cases stands at 1056 including 702 are active cases and 354 recovered cases: State Govt
    8:15 PM, 25 Jun
    654 new COVID19 positive cases, 533 patients cured/discharged & 15 deaths reported in last 24 hrs in Uttar Pradesh. The number of active cases in the state stands at 6463, death toll rises to 611 and the number of people discharged so far increases to 13119: UP govt
    8:15 PM, 25 Jun
    475 new COVID19 positive cases and 15 deaths reported in West Bengal, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 15648 including 10190 discharged, 4852 active cases and 606 deaths: State Health Department
    8:14 PM, 25 Jun
    3,661 patients recovered and discharged today in Maharashtra. Total 77,453 patients have been discharged till today: State Health Department
    8:14 PM, 25 Jun
    These decisions have been taken in accordance with the guidance given by Home Minister in the meeting held on 21 June to further review & strengthen surveillance mechanism for COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi to prevent the spread of disease &provide timely medical care: Delhi LG
    8:13 PM, 25 Jun
    These decisions have been taken in accordance with the guidance given by Home Minister in the meeting held on 21 June to further review & strengthen surveillance mechanism for COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi to prevent the spread of disease &provide timely medical care: Delhi LG
    8:12 PM, 25 Jun
    453 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 12463. A total of 7380 people have recovered/discharged till date. The total death toll rises to 198: Health Department, Government of Haryana
    8:12 PM, 25 Jun
    Gujarat reports 577 new COVID19 positive cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases rise to 29,578 including 21,506 cured/discharged and 1,754 deaths: State Health Department
    8:11 PM, 25 Jun
    We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise the medicine (Coronil), we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine: Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna
    8:11 PM, 25 Jun
    We've followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the licence based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds&put out the results of the clinical trial before people: Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna
    8:11 PM, 25 Jun
    11 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 2210: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    8:10 PM, 25 Jun
    108 more people tested positive for COVID19 in Bihar today, taking the total number of cases to 8,381: State Health Department
    8:10 PM, 25 Jun
    45 deaths and 3509 new COVID19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 70977, death toll 911. Active cases stand at 30064: State Health Department
    8:10 PM, 25 Jun
    Central Govt has rolled back its order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centers for health assessment. Now medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they can stay in home isolation & need to be sent to hospital: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
    8:09 PM, 25 Jun
    123 persons tested positive for COVID19 today, taking the total number of cases to 3726. The number of active cases stands at 1761: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    8:09 PM, 25 Jun
    It has been decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on July 5, in view of the present circumstances: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
    6:08 PM, 25 Jun
    Operation Samudra Setu: Indian nationals embarking INS Jalashwa at the Shahid Bahonar Terminal in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Approximately 700 Indian nationals would be embarking today.
    6:07 PM, 25 Jun
    There is already an existing bilateral mechanism b/w India&Nepal.Embankments&anti-erosion works have already commenced. Both sides are coordinating on a real-time basis to minimise damage due to flooding this Monsoon: MEA on flood mitigation work on Bihar's Gandak barrage
    6:07 PM, 25 Jun
    Phase-4 of Vande Bharat Mission has been firmed up with effect from July 3. Phase-4 will particularly focus on countries where we still have a large number of Indians who have registered to return: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava
    6:07 PM, 25 Jun
    SDMA approved the modification of SOP for home isolation for COVID19 patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread & provision of timely medical care for COVID positive cases to save precious lives: Delhi Lieutenant Governor
