    Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest single day jump with 16,922 new COVID-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: 418 deaths and highest single-day spike of 16,922 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in the last 24 hours.

    Positive cases in India stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,894 deaths, according to tha Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:50 AM, 25 Jun
    76 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am. The total number of cases stands at 16,085 including 12,646 recovered cases, 3,064 active cases and 375 deaths: State Health Department.
    10:49 AM, 25 Jun
    According to BBMP, Bengaluru records, Rs 3,64,813 has been collected as fine from 1,824 citizens not wearing maks. Meanwhile, Rs 13,800 penalty has been levied from those not maintaining social distance in public places in the city.
    10:48 AM, 25 Jun
    Karnataka: S. Suresh Kumar, Primary Education Minister visited a School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination centre in Bengaluru today. The SSLC exams have commenced from today; about 8,48,203 students are appearing for the exams.
    10:00 AM, 25 Jun
    Karnataka Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Thursday to decide on further lockdown in the city in view of surging Covid-19 cases. A day after setting off a debate saying the government may have to consider lockdown, Health Minister B Sriramulu maintained that if the cases in the city continued to increase the matter would be discussed with the expert committee, with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and a decision taken.
    9:47 AM, 25 Jun
    A machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport,Indore, Madhya Pradesh to ensure social distancing.Shankar Lalwani,MP says, "if someone doesn't follow social distancing,device relays the message-Door Rahiye,Surakshit Rahiye".
    9:31 AM, 25 Jun
    75,60,782 samples tested till 24th June. 2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    9:19 AM, 25 Jun
    Students arrive at a school in Bengaluru to write their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.
    9:07 AM, 25 Jun
    One wing of Kumar Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru, with 100 rooms having all facilities, is reserved to work as Covid Care Center for management of Ministers, MPs, Legislative Assembly and Council, Senior government officers of above secretary rank for clinical management: Karnataka Health Department
    8:59 AM, 25 Jun
    Volunteers begin being immunised with a new UK coronavirus vaccine and about 300 people will have the vaccine over the coming weeks, as part of a trial led by Robin Shattock and his colleagues, at Imperial College London.
    8:47 AM, 25 Jun
    Chinese health authority say, it received reports of 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland, of whom 14 are domestically transmitted and five are imported.
    8:34 AM, 25 Jun
    A World Health Organization (WHO) expert says, the Covid-19 pandemic has not reached its peak in the Americas and the region is likely to see continued deaths in the coming weeks.
    8:27 AM, 25 Jun
    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says, it will be able to control the curve in the northern suburbs of Mumbai within 8-10 days through its intensive programme.
    8:10 AM, 25 Jun
    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said it will implement the 'Dharavi model' in six northern suburbs of Mumbai where COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.
    11:40 PM, 24 Jun
    18 more COVID-19 positive cases and 55 recovered cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2219 including 632 active cases, 1,575 recovered/discharged and 12 deaths.
    11:34 PM, 24 Jun
    We expect to reach a total of 10M cases within next week. This is a sober reminder that even as we continue R&D into vaccines and therapeutics, we've an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we've now to suppress transmission and save lives: WHO Director-General
    10:02 PM, 24 Jun
    Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 83, a top Health department official said on Wednesday.
    9:58 PM, 24 Jun
    The Odisha government on Wednesday said it has launched a drive to test around 5,000 people associated with Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra for Covid-19, including servitors, police personnel and municipality staff.
    9:54 PM, 24 Jun
    445 new COVID19 positive cases and 11 deaths reported in West Bengal, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 15,173 in the state including 9,702 discharged, 4,880 active cases and 591 deaths.
    9:53 PM, 24 Jun
    The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Uttarakhand is now 2623
    9:53 PM, 24 Jun
    Telangana records 891 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444
    9:53 PM, 24 Jun
    CM Uddhav Thackeray has written to PM Narendra Modi requesting intervention to direct the Medical Council of India to postpone the MD/MS examination till December 2020 as the final year resident doctors are playing a crucial role in fighting this pandemic: Maharashtra CM's Office
    9:53 PM, 24 Jun
    With 1,144 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai increased to 69,625, while 38 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,962.
    9:52 PM, 24 Jun
    Shops in municipal markets of Mumbai will now be allowed to operate on odd-even basis.
    9:52 PM, 24 Jun
    The place of worship was shut during the COVID-19 lockdown and incurred a loss of Rs 500 crore.
    9:52 PM, 24 Jun
    The shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills has netted an income of Rs 7.5 crore in the last two weeks since the temple was re-opened on June 11.
    9:51 PM, 24 Jun
    The New York City Marathon scheduled for November 1 was cancelled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:57 PM, 24 Jun
    Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN extended till March 31, 2021
    8:42 PM, 24 Jun
    No inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses will be allowed from 25th June to 30th June. Movement of private vehicles to another district will be allowed only after obtaining e-passes: Tamil Nadu CM.
    8:42 PM, 24 Jun
    As per the Delhi govt rules, doctors were visiting the residence of COVID19 patients for their health assessment, says Kejriwal.
    8:40 PM, 24 Jun
    Central govt has issued an order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centers for health assessment. Why does the govt want to make a patient with high fever stand in the line? I urge the govt to roll back the order: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
