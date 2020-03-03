India

New Delhi, June 24: 418 deaths and highest single-day spike of 16,922 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,894 deaths, according to tha Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 76 fresh #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am. The total number of cases stands at 16085 including 12646 recovered cases, 3064 active cases and 375 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/iLgmYyRSyY — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020 76 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am. The total number of cases stands at 16,085 including 12,646 recovered cases, 3,064 active cases and 375 deaths: State Health Department. According to BBMP, Bengaluru records, Rs 3,64,813 has been collected as fine from 1,824 citizens not wearing maks. Meanwhile, Rs 13,800 penalty has been levied from those not maintaining social distance in public places in the city. Karnataka: S. Suresh Kumar, Primary Education Minister visited a School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination centre in Bengaluru today. The SSLC exams have commenced from today; about 8,48,203 students are appearing for the exams. Karnataka Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Thursday to decide on further lockdown in the city in view of surging Covid-19 cases. A day after setting off a debate saying the government may have to consider lockdown, Health Minister B Sriramulu maintained that if the cases in the city continued to increase the matter would be discussed with the expert committee, with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and a decision taken. MP:A machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport,Indore to ensure social distancing.Shankar Lalwani,MP says"if someone doesn't follow social distancing,device relays the message-Door Rahiye,Surakshit Rahiye" pic.twitter.com/b0QKqf75yh — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020 A machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport,Indore, Madhya Pradesh to ensure social distancing.Shankar Lalwani,MP says, "if someone doesn't follow social distancing,device relays the message-Door Rahiye,Surakshit Rahiye". 75,60,782 samples tested till 24th June. 2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Karnataka: Students writing their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, arrive at a school in Bengaluru as the exam commences today amid #COVID19 pandemic. Students are being given mask, sanitiser and their temperature is being checked using a temperature gun. pic.twitter.com/FoUq7BEm8P — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020 Students arrive at a school in Bengaluru to write their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams amid COVID-19 pandemic. One wing of Kumar Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru, with 100 rooms having all facilities, is reserved to work as Covid Care Center for management of Ministers, MPs, Legislative Assembly and Council, Senior government officers of above secretary rank for clinical management: Karnataka Health Department Volunteers begin being immunised with a new UK coronavirus vaccine and about 300 people will have the vaccine over the coming weeks, as part of a trial led by Robin Shattock and his colleagues, at Imperial College London. Chinese health authority say, it received reports of 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland, of whom 14 are domestically transmitted and five are imported. A World Health Organization (WHO) expert says, the Covid-19 pandemic has not reached its peak in the Americas and the region is likely to see continued deaths in the coming weeks. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says, it will be able to control the curve in the northern suburbs of Mumbai within 8-10 days through its intensive programme. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said it will implement the 'Dharavi model' in six northern suburbs of Mumbai where COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. 18 more COVID-19 positive cases and 55 recovered cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2219 including 632 active cases, 1,575 recovered/discharged and 12 deaths. We expect to reach a total of 10M cases within next week. This is a sober reminder that even as we continue R&D into vaccines and therapeutics, we've an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we've now to suppress transmission and save lives: WHO Director-General Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 83, a top Health department official said on Wednesday. The Odisha government on Wednesday said it has launched a drive to test around 5,000 people associated with Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra for Covid-19, including servitors, police personnel and municipality staff. 445 new COVID19 positive cases and 11 deaths reported in West Bengal, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 15,173 in the state including 9,702 discharged, 4,880 active cases and 591 deaths. The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Uttarakhand is now 2623 Telangana records 891 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444 CM Uddhav Thackeray has written to PM Narendra Modi requesting intervention to direct the Medical Council of India to postpone the MD/MS examination till December 2020 as the final year resident doctors are playing a crucial role in fighting this pandemic: Maharashtra CM's Office With 1,144 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai increased to 69,625, while 38 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,962. Shops in municipal markets of Mumbai will now be allowed to operate on odd-even basis. The place of worship was shut during the COVID-19 lockdown and incurred a loss of Rs 500 crore. The shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills has netted an income of Rs 7.5 crore in the last two weeks since the temple was re-opened on June 11. The New York City Marathon scheduled for November 1 was cancelled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN extended till March 31, 2021 No inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses will be allowed from 25th June to 30th June. Movement of private vehicles to another district will be allowed only after obtaining e-passes: Tamil Nadu CM. As per the Delhi govt rules, doctors were visiting the residence of COVID19 patients for their health assessment, says Kejriwal. Central govt has issued an order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centers for health assessment. Why does the govt want to make a patient with high fever stand in the line? I urge the govt to roll back the order: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.