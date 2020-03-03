Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, June 24: 465 deaths and highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.
Positive cases in India stand at 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases, 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,476 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that nearly 1,25,000 Indians have returned from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission. He said that 6,037 people returned to India from overseas on June 23.
"Vande Bharat continues to be a mission of hope and happiness for stranded and distressed Indians around the world. So far, nearly 125K Indians have come back on these evacuation flights and nearly 43K have flown out of India. Today (on Tuesday) 6,037 people returned from different countries," Puri said in a tweet.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
1:19 PM, 24 Jun
COVID-19 lockdown in India has impacted education of over 247 million school children: UNICEF report.
12:58 PM, 24 Jun
UN invites K K Shailaja to speak on Kerala's fight against coronavirus pandemic.
12:45 PM, 24 Jun
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) today took over the #COVID19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur, Delhi as Nodal Agency to operate. Many teams of ITBP including medical & administration visited the ashram today & held a series of discussions with the stakeholders: ITBP pic.twitter.com/kWDeTGx98m
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) today took over the COVID19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur, Delhi as Nodal Agency to operate. Many teams of ITBP including medical & administration visited the ashram today & held a series of discussions with the stakeholders: ITBP
12:28 PM, 24 Jun
Today I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to do away with this system as it will create chaos: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia https://t.co/rTt5JdexCZ
Today I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to do away with this system as it will create chaos: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
12:25 PM, 24 Jun
12 more COVID19 cases in UP's Shamli; total rises to 100 in district: Official.
12:23 PM, 24 Jun
In view of curfew in some parts of Puri, all are requested to avoid going to the temple town today. It is again reiterated that darshan of Trinity for devotees is not allowed: Odisha DGP Abhay.
12:07 PM, 24 Jun
30-yr-old undertrial lodged in Balrampur district jail in Uttar Pradesh found dead inside toilet: Officials.
11:51 AM, 24 Jun
Rajasthan reports 7 deaths and 182 new COVID19 positive cases today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 15,809 including 3,013 active cases and 372 deaths: State Health Department
11:44 AM, 24 Jun
The US government's top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic that there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials also said they have not been asked to slow down testing for coronavirus in the United States, an issue that became controversial after President Donald Trump said last weekend that he had asked them to do just that because it was uncovering too many infections. Trump said Wednesday that he wasn't kidding when he said that.
11:28 AM, 24 Jun
Latin America and Caribbean pass 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports AFP news agency
11:17 AM, 24 Jun
Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting is underway.
11:16 AM, 24 Jun
282 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5752, of which 1740 are active and 3988 have recovered: Odisha Information & Public Relations Department
10:57 AM, 24 Jun
With 1,39,010 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 6,531 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 69,631 patients have recovered.
10:44 AM, 24 Jun
It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule,it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first.They even said that they have sent a report. We'll look into it&permission will be given after seeing the report: Shripad Naik,AYUSH Minister
10:43 AM, 24 Jun
Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said.
10:43 AM, 24 Jun
A Brazilian judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public after the right-wing populist attended political rallies without one in the middle of the world’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak. Federal Judge Renato Borelli ruled in a decision made public on Tuesday that Bolsonaro was subject to a fine of 2,000 reais (7) a day if he continued to disobey a local ordinance in the federal district meant to slow the pandemic, reports Reuters.
10:14 AM, 24 Jun
Varanasi: Boat services on the bank of river Ganga have resumed from today after almost 3 months. A boatman says, "Due to the lockdown our livelihood was at stake as movement of boats were completely shut. We are very happy today." #COVID19pic.twitter.com/i7PbqvoUOa
Varanasi: Boat services on the bank of river Ganga have resumed from today after almost 3 months. A boatman says, "Due to the lockdown our livelihood was at stake as movement of boats were completely shut. We are very happy today.
10:02 AM, 24 Jun
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "Delhi’s home isolation plan has been working very well. I have personally spoken to many patients on phone who underwent home isolation. I wud urge Centre and LG not to tinker wid it and restore it back." The Delhi govt and Centre is locked in a battle of quarantine rules in the national capital and shortage of hospital beds.
9:44 AM, 24 Jun
Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s health ministry said. Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.
9:37 AM, 24 Jun
73,52,911 samples tested till 23rd June. 2,15,195 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Delhi: People outside the Azadpur fruit & vegetable market to buy essentials.
9:04 AM, 24 Jun
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 587 to 191,449, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 8,914, the tally showed.
8:53 AM, 24 Jun
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to chair an all-party meeting in Kolkata today, over coronavirus pandemic.
8:42 AM, 24 Jun
In Delhi, data shared by the state health department showed that 69 per cent of all cases were reported in the last 23 days, from June 1 to June 23. “The disease is spreading very fast. The government agencies are doing everything possible to limit it.
8:36 AM, 24 Jun
The fatality counts of the two states don't make a like-for-like comparison due to the addition of previous day’s deaths in Maharashtra's data. Delhi reported 68 fatalities on Tuesday; Maharashtra 248, of which only 75 occurred in the last 48 hours.
8:26 AM, 24 Jun
Delhi reported 3,947 new cases on the day, more than the 3,214 reported in Maharashtra.
8:18 AM, 24 Jun
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland
10:55 PM, 23 Jun
879 COVID19 positive cases, 219 discharged and 3 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 9,553 including 4,224 discharged and 220 deaths
10:55 PM, 23 Jun
A total of 12 trainee sailors at INS Shivaji, Lonavala found COVID positive as on date.Since infection is contained to a particular quarantine block,possibility of its spread to other areas/personnel of establishment is negligible. Precautions are being taken: PRO Defence Mumbai
10:54 PM, 23 Jun
A total of 12 trainee sailors at INS Shivaji, Lonavala found COVID positive as on date.Since infection is contained to a particular quarantine block,possibility of its spread to other areas/personnel of establishment is negligible. Precautions are being taken: PRO Defence Mumbai
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more