    Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: 465 deaths and highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.

    Positive cases in India stand at 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases, 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,476 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that nearly 1,25,000 Indians have returned from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission. He said that 6,037 people returned to India from overseas on June 23.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India, now 4th worst hit nation, Mumbai faces huge staff crunch

    "Vande Bharat continues to be a mission of hope and happiness for stranded and distressed Indians around the world. So far, nearly 125K Indians have come back on these evacuation flights and nearly 43K have flown out of India. Today (on Tuesday) 6,037 people returned from different countries," Puri said in a tweet.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    1:19 PM, 24 Jun
    COVID-19 lockdown in India has impacted education of over 247 million school children: UNICEF report.
    12:58 PM, 24 Jun
    UN invites K K Shailaja to speak on Kerala's fight against coronavirus pandemic.
    12:45 PM, 24 Jun
    Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) today took over the COVID19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur, Delhi as Nodal Agency to operate. Many teams of ITBP including medical & administration visited the ashram today & held a series of discussions with the stakeholders: ITBP
    12:28 PM, 24 Jun
    Today I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to do away with this system as it will create chaos: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
    12:25 PM, 24 Jun
    12 more COVID19 cases in UP's Shamli; total rises to 100 in district: Official.
    12:23 PM, 24 Jun
    In view of curfew in some parts of Puri, all are requested to avoid going to the temple town today. It is again reiterated that darshan of Trinity for devotees is not allowed: Odisha DGP Abhay.
    12:07 PM, 24 Jun
    30-yr-old undertrial lodged in Balrampur district jail in Uttar Pradesh found dead inside toilet: Officials.
    11:51 AM, 24 Jun
    Rajasthan reports 7 deaths and 182 new COVID19 positive cases today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 15,809 including 3,013 active cases and 372 deaths: State Health Department
    11:44 AM, 24 Jun
    The US government's top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic that there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials also said they have not been asked to slow down testing for coronavirus in the United States, an issue that became controversial after President Donald Trump said last weekend that he had asked them to do just that because it was uncovering too many infections. Trump said Wednesday that he wasn't kidding when he said that.
    11:28 AM, 24 Jun
    Latin America and Caribbean pass 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports AFP news agency
    11:17 AM, 24 Jun
    Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting is underway.
    11:16 AM, 24 Jun
    282 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5752, of which 1740 are active and 3988 have recovered: Odisha Information & Public Relations Department
    10:57 AM, 24 Jun
    With 1,39,010 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 6,531 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 69,631 patients have recovered.
    10:44 AM, 24 Jun
    It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule,it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first.They even said that they have sent a report. We'll look into it&permission will be given after seeing the report: Shripad Naik,AYUSH Minister
    10:43 AM, 24 Jun
    Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said.
    10:43 AM, 24 Jun
    A Brazilian judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public after the right-wing populist attended political rallies without one in the middle of the world’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak. Federal Judge Renato Borelli ruled in a decision made public on Tuesday that Bolsonaro was subject to a fine of 2,000 reais (7) a day if he continued to disobey a local ordinance in the federal district meant to slow the pandemic, reports Reuters.
    10:14 AM, 24 Jun
    Varanasi: Boat services on the bank of river Ganga have resumed from today after almost 3 months. A boatman says, "Due to the lockdown our livelihood was at stake as movement of boats were completely shut. We are very happy today.
    10:02 AM, 24 Jun
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "Delhi’s home isolation plan has been working very well. I have personally spoken to many patients on phone who underwent home isolation. I wud urge Centre and LG not to tinker wid it and restore it back." The Delhi govt and Centre is locked in a battle of quarantine rules in the national capital and shortage of hospital beds.
    9:44 AM, 24 Jun
    Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s health ministry said. Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.
    9:37 AM, 24 Jun
    73,52,911 samples tested till 23rd June. 2,15,195 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:19 AM, 24 Jun
    Delhi: People outside the Azadpur fruit & vegetable market to buy essentials.
    9:04 AM, 24 Jun
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 587 to 191,449, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 8,914, the tally showed.
    8:53 AM, 24 Jun
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to chair an all-party meeting in Kolkata today, over coronavirus pandemic.
    8:42 AM, 24 Jun
    In Delhi, data shared by the state health department showed that 69 per cent of all cases were reported in the last 23 days, from June 1 to June 23. “The disease is spreading very fast. The government agencies are doing everything possible to limit it.
    8:36 AM, 24 Jun
    The fatality counts of the two states don't make a like-for-like comparison due to the addition of previous day’s deaths in Maharashtra's data. Delhi reported 68 fatalities on Tuesday; Maharashtra 248, of which only 75 occurred in the last 48 hours.
    8:26 AM, 24 Jun
    Delhi reported 3,947 new cases on the day, more than the 3,214 reported in Maharashtra.
    8:18 AM, 24 Jun
    China reports 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland
    10:55 PM, 23 Jun
    879 COVID19 positive cases, 219 discharged and 3 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 9,553 including 4,224 discharged and 220 deaths
    10:55 PM, 23 Jun
    A total of 12 trainee sailors at INS Shivaji, Lonavala found COVID positive as on date.Since infection is contained to a particular quarantine block,possibility of its spread to other areas/personnel of establishment is negligible. Precautions are being taken: PRO Defence Mumbai
    10:54 PM, 23 Jun
