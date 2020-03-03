Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day jump with 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, June 24: 465 deaths and highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.

Positive cases in India stand at 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases, 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,476 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that nearly 1,25,000 Indians have returned from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission. He said that 6,037 people returned to India from overseas on June 23.

"Vande Bharat continues to be a mission of hope and happiness for stranded and distressed Indians around the world. So far, nearly 125K Indians have come back on these evacuation flights and nearly 43K have flown out of India. Today (on Tuesday) 6,037 people returned from different countries," Puri said in a tweet.

Stay tuned for live updates: