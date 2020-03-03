Coronavirus LIVE: Number of confirmed cases in India now at 147

India

New Delhi, Mar 18: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday as two more tested positive in Maharashtra, one in Pimpri and one in Mumbai. The total in the state now mounts to 40.

India has reported three coronavirus deaths one in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered.

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning. China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said on Wednesday. This is the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection. His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and is in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in India rises to 147 - comprising 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals (as on 18.03.2020 at 09:00 AM) pic.twitter.com/Lzw64idp5F — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India now at 147. 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreigners have tested positive says Health Ministry. Exams for students upto Class 8 were cancelled in Goa on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak. A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for Classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart. Embassy of India in Italy: We are doing all that is possible within our limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support & assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome & nearby areas. Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend & reports are awaited. Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/QuPDPYN51y — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020 Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. An unidentified YouTuber has been booked on charges of creating nuisance and shooting video of suspected coronavirus-hit patients in an isolation ward of the civil hospital Hisar ignoring hospital authorities orders and hampering their work, Haryana police said on Tuesday. Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: One more person has tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra. BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020. Delhi: Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/RT4cmHdLCd — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020 Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus. As part of precautionary steps against coronavirus threat, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that manages the Lord Venkateswara shrine near here on Tuesday began issuing time slot tokens to devotees for darshan. Devotees were not allowed to sit in compartments of massive queue complexes on the hills to avoid person-to-person contact and instead were issued time tokens. Air Asia flights will evacuate Indian students and other passengers stranded in KualaLumpur in light of COVID-19 scare. Foreign tourists and visitors will be restricted from entering Malaysia. Indian Railways cancels 76 trains due to low occupancy and also precautionary measures against COVID-19. The railways also issued a set of guidelines to catering staff of zonal railways. The world is at war with the invisible army of the new coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said, and asserted that we will win. S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar. The novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in the air for several hours, according to a US-government funded study. Scientists found that the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease had similar levels of viability outside the body to its predecessor that caused SARS. Bengal and Haryana have reported first cases of coronavirus All trailers returning from abroad, even if asymptomatic to quarantine themselves at home for at least two weeks. They should be tested if they have symptoms, the ICMR has said. Most cases can be categorised as imported cases, while few have been categorised as local transmission. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India issues guidelines for notifying #COVID19 affected persons by private institutions. pic.twitter.com/pMcozHWwJY — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020 Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India issues guidelines for notifying COVID19 affected persons by private institutions. All madrasas in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut till April 2 People availing quarantine facilities at three private hotels identified by the Delhi government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak will have to pay charges, official orders said. The government has set up paid quarantine facilities at three hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox, IBIS - located in Aerocity. An Army officer and one woman have been put under self-quarantine at a military institute in Pune after certain symptoms were observed. If required, their tests for COVID19 would be conducted. Entry of all foreign tourists in Kashmir has been banned. A man, who travelled from London, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to address the global challenge arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister: Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students & other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur Airport. We have now approved Air Asia flights for you to Delhi & Visakhapatnam. Air India on Tuesday announced temporary suspension of its entire services to Europe and the UK from March 19. South Central Railway: Due to poor patronization as a result of #COVID19, following 17 trains have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/XqmJyL0a4I — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020 South Central Railway: Due to poor patronization as a result of COVID19, following 17 trains have been cancelled. British horse racing suspended over coronavirus. Thailand suspends visa-on-arrival temporarily for India other countries

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.