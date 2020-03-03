  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    18 Mar, 2020         09:31:03 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Number of confirmed cases in India now at 147

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday as two more tested positive in Maharashtra, one in Pimpri and one in Mumbai. The total in the state now mounts to 40.

    India has reported three coronavirus deaths one in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning. China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:31 AM, 18 Mar
    A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said on Wednesday. This is the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection. His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and is in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.
    9:24 AM, 18 Mar
    Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India now at 147. 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreigners have tested positive says Health Ministry.
    9:08 AM, 18 Mar
    Exams for students upto Class 8 were cancelled in Goa on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak. A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for Classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart.
    9:07 AM, 18 Mar
    Embassy of India in Italy: We are doing all that is possible within our limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support & assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome & nearby areas. Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend & reports are awaited.
    9:06 AM, 18 Mar
    Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.
    9:05 AM, 18 Mar
    An unidentified YouTuber has been booked on charges of creating nuisance and shooting video of suspected coronavirus-hit patients in an isolation ward of the civil hospital Hisar ignoring hospital authorities orders and hampering their work, Haryana police said on Tuesday.
    8:55 AM, 18 Mar
    Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: One more person has tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra.
    8:55 AM, 18 Mar
    BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020.
    8:52 AM, 18 Mar
    Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
    8:47 AM, 18 Mar
    As part of precautionary steps against coronavirus threat, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that manages the Lord Venkateswara shrine near here on Tuesday began issuing time slot tokens to devotees for darshan. Devotees were not allowed to sit in compartments of massive queue complexes on the hills to avoid person-to-person contact and instead were issued time tokens.
    8:23 AM, 18 Mar
    Air Asia flights will evacuate Indian students and other passengers stranded in KualaLumpur in light of COVID-19 scare. Foreign tourists and visitors will be restricted from entering Malaysia.
    8:23 AM, 18 Mar
    Indian Railways cancels 76 trains due to low occupancy and also precautionary measures against COVID-19. The railways also issued a set of guidelines to catering staff of zonal railways.
    8:19 AM, 18 Mar
    The world is at war with the invisible army of the new coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said, and asserted that we will win.
    8:19 AM, 18 Mar
    S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar.
    8:10 AM, 18 Mar
    The novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in the air for several hours, according to a US-government funded study. Scientists found that the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease had similar levels of viability outside the body to its predecessor that caused SARS.
    7:21 AM, 18 Mar
    Bengal and Haryana have reported first cases of coronavirus
    7:21 AM, 18 Mar
    All trailers returning from abroad, even if asymptomatic to quarantine themselves at home for at least two weeks. They should be tested if they have symptoms, the ICMR has said.
    7:21 AM, 18 Mar
    Most cases can be categorised as imported cases, while few have been categorised as local transmission.
    12:09 AM, 18 Mar
    Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India issues guidelines for notifying COVID19 affected persons by private institutions.
    11:23 PM, 17 Mar
    All madrasas in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut till April 2
    10:42 PM, 17 Mar
    People availing quarantine facilities at three private hotels identified by the Delhi government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak will have to pay charges, official orders said. The government has set up paid quarantine facilities at three hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox, IBIS - located in Aerocity.
    10:35 PM, 17 Mar
    An Army officer and one woman have been put under self-quarantine at a military institute in Pune after certain symptoms were observed. If required, their tests for COVID19 would be conducted.
    10:20 PM, 17 Mar
    Entry of all foreign tourists in Kashmir has been banned.
    10:19 PM, 17 Mar
    A man, who travelled from London, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kolkata.
    10:17 PM, 17 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to address the global challenge arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.
    10:05 PM, 17 Mar
    Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister: Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students & other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur Airport. We have now approved Air Asia flights for you to Delhi & Visakhapatnam.
    8:43 PM, 17 Mar
    Air India on Tuesday announced temporary suspension of its entire services to Europe and the UK from March 19.
    8:40 PM, 17 Mar
    South Central Railway: Due to poor patronization as a result of COVID19, following 17 trains have been cancelled.
    8:35 PM, 17 Mar
    British horse racing suspended over coronavirus.
    8:34 PM, 17 Mar
    Thailand suspends visa-on-arrival temporarily for India other countries
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X