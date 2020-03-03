  • search
    27 Mar, 2020         11:22:27 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Banks are safe, no need for panic withdrawals says RBI

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of positive cases in India has risen to 724. 66 have been cured of the dreaded virus.

    A day after Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package for the poor, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media.

    Coronavirus LIVE: RBI likely to allow banks to increase lending ceiling

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    11:22 AM, 27 Mar
    Maharashtra Health officials confirmed five new coronavirus cases in Vidharbha region. This has increased the total number of cases in the state from 130 to 135.
    11:03 AM, 27 Mar
    President Ram Nath Kovind, along with the Vice President Naidu, had an interaction with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories with respect to the outbreak of coronavirus.
    10:48 AM, 27 Mar
    Divisional Commissioner Nagpur (Maharashtra) has said that five more people have tested positive for coronavirus. It is said that four cases are from Nagpur and one from Gondia.
    10:42 AM, 27 Mar
    Commercial banks and NBFC are permitted to allow a three month moratorium on payment of instalments of all term loans says Das.
    10:40 AM, 27 Mar
    I remain optimistic says Das. The fiscal deficit and current account deficit are much lower now says Das
    10:40 AM, 27 Mar
    This too shall pass says Shaktikanta Das. Stay clean, stay safe and go digital says RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das.
    10:38 AM, 27 Mar
    The RBI will undertake a repo operation of up to Rs 1 lakh crore to infuse liquidity into the market says Das.
    10:37 AM, 27 Mar
    The RBI will conduct auctions of long term. Repo operation of three year tenure up to Rs 1 lakh crore at flatting rate linked to policy rate says Das.
    10:35 AM, 27 Mar
    The Indian banking system is safe and sound says Das. Depositors need not worry on the safety of their funds. I urge the public not to resort to any panic withdrawal says Das.
    10:33 AM, 27 Mar
    Banks in India which operate international service centre banking units are allowed to take part in the NDF market from June 1 2020 says Das.
    10:30 AM, 27 Mar
    The moratorium will have no adverse impact on the credit history of beneficiaries says Das.
    10:29 AM, 27 Mar
    Moratorium on term loans: All commercial banks, cooperative banks and all lending institutions are being permitted to allow a three month moratorium. Lending institutions are allowed deferment of three months on interest from March 2020 says Das.
    10:26 AM, 27 Mar
    We have decided to widen the monetary policy rate corridor from 50 basis to 65 basis points says Das.
    10:24 AM, 27 Mar
    If COVID19 case prolongs and the supply chain could get disrupted and it could jeopardise India's growth. We hope that drop in crude oil prices will help India," says Das.
    10:24 AM, 27 Mar
    To help banks, it has been decided to reduce the cash reserve ratio to 100 basis points says Das.
    10:21 AM, 27 Mar
    Measures to expand liquidity in system sizeably. Steps to re-enforce monetary transactions. Efforts to ease financial stress by relaxing repayment capabilities says Das.
    10:19 AM, 27 Mar
    Indian financial markets are under stress. Keep it flowing is of paramount importance says Das.
    10:19 AM, 27 Mar
    Need of the hour is to what ever is necessary to shield the domestic economy from the pandemic.
    10:18 AM, 27 Mar
    RBI has taken measures to inject liquidity in the system. Need to take strong action to minimise the impact says Das.
    10:18 AM, 27 Mar
    Banks should do all that they can to keep the credit flowing says Das.
    10:18 AM, 27 Mar
    If all us follow the rules and advise by government, then as a country we can win this war says Das.
    10:16 AM, 27 Mar
    Food prices may soften. The collapse in crude prices could ease fuel inflation pressure says Das.
    10:16 AM, 27 Mar
    If coronavirus prolongs and supply chains get affected, the global slowdown could deepen. Slump in crude can provide relief says Das.
    10:14 AM, 27 Mar
    Most sectors of the economy will be affected depending on the spread and duration of the coronavirus says Das.
    10:13 AM, 27 Mar
    The outlook is heavily contingent on the intensity of the pandemic. Large parts of the global economy will slip into recession says Das.
    10:12 AM, 27 Mar
    It our duty to preserve financial stability says RBI
    10:11 AM, 27 Mar
    Let me assure that the RBI is at work, monitoring the evolving the financial marker says Das.
    10:11 AM, 27 Mar
    Tough times never last, only tough institutions last says Das.
    10:10 AM, 27 Mar
    This decision has been warranted by the force of coronavirus. It will mitigated the negative impact of the virus and also preserve financial stability.
    10:09 AM, 27 Mar
    The NPC voted by a 4:2 majority to reduce the policy rep rate by 75 basis points. The repo rate stands reduced at 4.4 per cent.
