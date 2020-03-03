For Quick Alerts
27 Mar, 2020 11:22:27 IST
Coronavirus LIVE: Banks are safe, no need for panic withdrawals says RBI
India
New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of positive cases in India has risen to 724. 66 have been cured of the dreaded virus.
A day after Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package for the poor, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
President Kovind, along with the Vice President, interacted with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories on issues related to #COVID19. He lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling the challenge pic.twitter.com/54LX4kwFDk— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020
President Ram Nath Kovind, along with the Vice President Naidu, had an interaction with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories with respect to the outbreak of coronavirus.
