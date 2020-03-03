  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: At 9 pm for 9 mins on Sunday turn off lights says Modi

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and was found to be negative.

    Trump, who had earlier maintained a low profile, made use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to order companies to produce hospital ventilators essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

    Coronavirus LIVE: You are not alone during the lockdown

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:48 AM, 3 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period but light candles or switch on mobile torches from their doorsteps and balconies: A recap from PM Modi's address to the nation.
    9:12 AM, 3 Apr
    Let us fight and defeat coronavirus.
    9:12 AM, 3 Apr
    The video message by Modi has ended.
    9:12 AM, 3 Apr
    This exercise will help us fight the problem says PM Modi. Our spirit is greater than any force in the world.
    9:11 AM, 3 Apr
    Sit alone for sometime and think about the people of the country says Modi.
    9:10 AM, 3 Apr
    At this time please do not go out. Stand at your door or balconies says Modi.
    9:10 AM, 3 Apr
    At this time we will prove that we are not alone. All lights will be switched off at 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes.
    9:10 AM, 3 Apr
    Light candles, put on the torch, light lamps says Modi.
    9:09 AM, 3 Apr
    On April 5 at 9 pm, I need 9 minutes of your time says Modi. Turn off the lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes.
    9:07 AM, 3 Apr
    We must make people aware. We need to fight fake news relating to coronavirus. Let us kill fake news says Modi.
    9:06 AM, 3 Apr
    When the nation is fighting such a big battle, it is necessary that we are together and remain strong.
    9:05 AM, 3 Apr
    This is a lockdown and we are all at home. But we are not alone. The entire nation is together says Modi. We are with each other.
    9:03 AM, 3 Apr
    Many countries are following the lockdown. Many nations are also clapping for the health workers says Modi.
    9:02 AM, 3 Apr
    I thank the people for putting in so much effort to make this lockdown successful.
    9:02 AM, 3 Apr
    PM Modi is sharing his video message. It has been nine days since the lockdown.
    8:57 AM, 3 Apr
    Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. They have contact history with the doctor of the institution who tested positive on April 1.
    8:45 AM, 3 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department said that two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians and 16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.
    8:41 AM, 3 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to throw light on the 21-day lockdown, which was imposed to arrest the soaring rise in coronavirus infections across India at 9 am today.
    8:16 AM, 3 Apr
    The US has recorded 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
    8:09 AM, 3 Apr
    It is reportedly said that China has reported 29 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland.
    8:09 AM, 3 Apr
    Three persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus in Una, Himachal Pradesh.
    8:09 AM, 3 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department has said that five people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Tonk. It also said that they are close contacts of the positive coronavirus patients who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
    8:09 AM, 3 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am today, where he is expected to discuss the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which will end on April 14
    12:53 AM, 3 Apr
    The World Bank on Thursday approved USD 1-billion emergency financing for India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 76 lives and infected 2,500 others in the country.
    11:35 PM, 2 Apr
    One 67-year-old COVID19 patient has passed away. He was also suffering from Tuberculosis. The total number of deaths in Maharashtra rises to 21.
    11:10 PM, 2 Apr
    A complaint was received from the CMO that the nurses of MMG hospital have alleged that 6 coronavirus patients admitted at the hospital's isolation ward are misbehaving with them; We are at the spot for investigation of the matter: SP City
    10:56 PM, 2 Apr
    British Airways temporarily laid off 28,000 staff, says union.
    10:54 PM, 2 Apr
    3 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases to 10. There are 245 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees in institutional quarantine in the state.
    10:53 PM, 2 Apr
    5 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar taking total number of cases to 29. 2 are from Gopalganj with travel history to Middle East and 1 from Saran with travel history to UK. 2 are from Gaya and are contacts of earlier positive cases.
    10:53 PM, 2 Apr
    27 persons associated with Tablighi Jamat traced in the state so far, out of which 19 persons have been tested negative for COVID 19, tracking for others underway: Health & Family Welfare Department, Odisha.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X