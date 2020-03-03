Coronavirus LIVE: India faces biggest spike in 24 hours, Health Ministry claims 227 cases reported

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 31: The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000, while New York cheered the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in the city's desperate fight.

    Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has developed tracking technology to track coronavirus patients in the state and prevent the disease's spread. The state government is using two unique tools developed by the State Disaster Management Authority with the help of other agencies to track each person in home quarantine real time and to track the travel history of positive cases.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    5:36 PM, 31 Mar
    The number of coronavirus infections around the world today crossed the eight lakh-mark, with 8,00,049 people infected by the deadly virus.
    5:23 PM, 31 Mar
    Delhi Govt wrote to Lieutenant Governor for registration of FIR in this case, I have full hope he will give orders soon. If any negligence is found on part of any officers then action will be taken against them also: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Markaz, Nizamuddin case.
    5:11 PM, 31 Mar
    The Delhi High Court judges have contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The information was provided by the high court''s registry on Tuesday. A registry official said that all the 34 judges of the high court together contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund.
    5:09 PM, 31 Mar
    Out of the 97 cases in Delhi, 24 cases are from Markaz, Nizamuddin. 41 have travel history to foreign countries and 22 are family members of the foreign travelers. 10 cases yet to be ascertained. No local community transmission right now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    5:08 PM, 31 Mar
    A Malaysian national has tested positive for Coronavirus in Jharkhand. She was sent to isolation at Khel Gaon from Hindpidi area, Ranchi: Health Secretary Jharkhand, Nitin Madan Kulkarni
    4:56 PM, 31 Mar
    With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a caseS, says Lav Aggarwal
    4:16 PM, 31 Mar
    Health Ministry on Tuesday said that Delhi government has issued an order under Epidemic Disease Act to District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations and Police, to look into the matters wherein landowners are forcing doctors and nurses to vacate their property.
    4:06 PM, 31 Mar
    Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) said that they have decided to donate Rs 25 crores to PM CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19 in India.
    3:51 PM, 31 Mar
    All Spicejet employees will be facing 10 per cent to 30 per cent salary cuts, depending on their brackets.​ Ajay Singh, the Spicejet CMD will take 30 per cent cut himself.
    3:41 PM, 31 Mar
    Suraj Patel, an Indian-American former Barack Obama campaign staffer has been tested positive for coronavirus. He disclosed his test in a statement posted on social media.
    3:35 PM, 31 Mar
    A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said Tuesday. The young age of the fatality "is a very rare occurrence," said a government spokesman, Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death "shook us". It was the first death of a child in the coronavirus crisis gripping Belgium, which has now recorded a total 705 deaths from the disease it causes, according to the latest official toll.
    3:32 PM, 31 Mar
    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to Twitter and tried to defend the recent cluster coronavirus case emerging from Nizamuddin by claiming that it may become a reason to villify Muslims across the country.
    3:00 PM, 31 Mar
    On the occasion of April Fool's Day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged people not to spread rumours and misinformation with respect to coronavirus. He further said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in rumour-mongering.
    2:57 PM, 31 Mar
    Ten more Indian evacuees from Iran have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan.
    2:52 PM, 31 Mar
    Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dayalan said that a 65-year-old Covid-19 positive patient who was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh has passed away. The total number of deaths in Punjab have now risen to four.
    2:49 PM, 31 Mar
    Larsen & Toubro Limited(L&T) has committed Rs 150 crores to the PM Cares Fund to support the fight against COVID19
    2:49 PM, 31 Mar
    Labourers from other states should not leave Mumbai, we have made adequate arrangements of food & shelter for them. There is no need to leave Maharashtra, they should stay here: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister
    2:49 PM, 31 Mar
    One staff nurse of a hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula has tested positive for #COVID19; she is in isolation now: Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula. Total number of COVID19 cases rises to 22 in the state.
    2:49 PM, 31 Mar
    4 more people test positive for COVID19 in Rajasthan, overall 93 people have tested positive so far in the state including 17 of the Indian evacuees from Iran
    2:49 PM, 31 Mar
    Across Telangana, there are over 9 lakh migrant workers and we have been able to establish more than 170 camps in Hyderabad, where they have been asked to stay after providing essential commodities: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao.
    2:47 PM, 31 Mar
    Russia reports 500 new coronavirus cases
    2:08 PM, 31 Mar
    Amid coronavirus scare, clashes have erupted between Nepali and Chinese workers at Nepal hydropower project. The Nepali workers allegedly raised "Go back to China" slogans.
    1:47 PM, 31 Mar
    An attendant from Assam said that about 300 people from Assam attended the An attendant from Assam said that about 300 people from Assam attended the Nizamuddin event..
    1:40 PM, 31 Mar
    Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu said that total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 41 including 3 deaths. He also said that the states's first COVID-19 patient has now fully recovered.
    1:35 PM, 31 Mar
    Supreme Court asks Center to set up a committee of experts and portal for information on coronavirus pandemic within 24 hours.
    1:04 PM, 31 Mar
    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders claiming that the salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March.
    1:00 PM, 31 Mar
    Abhijit Roy, Dy Director Heath and Nodal Officer, COVID 19 in Andaman and Nicobar said that 9 out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi.
    12:53 PM, 31 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Police has said that search for 157 people of the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi is underway.
    12:43 PM, 31 Mar
    To fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund.
    12:31 PM, 31 Mar
    Nizamuddin cluster is similar to South Korea Christian outbreak as the number of cases emerged in South Korea came from a church congregation.
