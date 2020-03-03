Coronavirus LIVE: India faces biggest spike in 24 hours, Health Ministry claims 227 cases reported

India

New Delhi, Mar 31: The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000, while New York cheered the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in the city's desperate fight.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has developed tracking technology to track coronavirus patients in the state and prevent the disease's spread. The state government is using two unique tools developed by the State Disaster Management Authority with the help of other agencies to track each person in home quarantine real time and to track the travel history of positive cases.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world today crossed the eight lakh-mark, with 8,00,049 people infected by the deadly virus. Delhi Govt wrote to Lieutenant Governor for registration of FIR in this case, I have full hope he will give orders soon. If any negligence is found on part of any officers then action will be taken against them also: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Markaz, Nizamuddin case. The Delhi High Court judges have contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The information was provided by the high court''s registry on Tuesday. A registry official said that all the 34 judges of the high court together contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund. Out of the 97 cases in Delhi, 24 cases are from Markaz, Nizamuddin. 41 have travel history to foreign countries and 22 are family members of the foreign travelers. 10 cases yet to be ascertained. No local community transmission right now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal A Malaysian national has tested positive for Coronavirus in Jharkhand. She was sent to isolation at Khel Gaon from Hindpidi area, Ranchi: Health Secretary Jharkhand, Nitin Madan Kulkarni With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a caseS, says Lav Aggarwal Health Ministry on Tuesday said that Delhi government has issued an order under Epidemic Disease Act to District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations and Police, to look into the matters wherein landowners are forcing doctors and nurses to vacate their property. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) said that they have decided to donate Rs 25 crores to PM CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19 in India. All Spicejet employees will be facing 10 per cent to 30 per cent salary cuts, depending on their brackets.​ Ajay Singh, the Spicejet CMD will take 30 per cent cut himself. Suraj Patel, an Indian-American former Barack Obama campaign staffer has been tested positive for coronavirus. He disclosed his test in a statement posted on social media. A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said Tuesday. The young age of the fatality "is a very rare occurrence," said a government spokesman, Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death "shook us". It was the first death of a child in the coronavirus crisis gripping Belgium, which has now recorded a total 705 deaths from the disease it causes, according to the latest official toll. Now the #TablighiJamat will become a convenient excuse for some to vilify Muslims everywhere as if we created & spread #COVID around the world. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 31, 2020 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to Twitter and tried to defend the recent cluster coronavirus case emerging from Nizamuddin by claiming that it may become a reason to villify Muslims across the country. On the occasion of April Fool's Day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged people not to spread rumours and misinformation with respect to coronavirus. He further said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in rumour-mongering. Ten more Indian evacuees from Iran have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan. Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dayalan said that a 65-year-old Covid-19 positive patient who was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh has passed away. The total number of deaths in Punjab have now risen to four. Larsen & Toubro Limited(L&T) has committed Rs 150 crores to the PM Cares Fund to support the fight against COVID19 Labourers from other states should not leave Mumbai, we have made adequate arrangements of food & shelter for them. There is no need to leave Maharashtra, they should stay here: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister One staff nurse of a hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula has tested positive for #COVID19; she is in isolation now: Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula. Total number of COVID19 cases rises to 22 in the state. 4 more people test positive for COVID19 in Rajasthan, overall 93 people have tested positive so far in the state including 17 of the Indian evacuees from Iran Across Telangana, there are over 9 lakh migrant workers and we have been able to establish more than 170 camps in Hyderabad, where they have been asked to stay after providing essential commodities: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. Russia reports 500 new coronavirus cases Amid coronavirus scare, clashes have erupted between Nepali and Chinese workers at Nepal hydropower project. The Nepali workers allegedly raised "Go back to China" slogans. An attendant from Assam said that about 300 people from Assam attended the An attendant from Assam said that about 300 people from Assam attended the Nizamuddin event.. Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu said that total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 41 including 3 deaths. He also said that the states's first COVID-19 patient has now fully recovered. Supreme Court asks Center to set up a committee of experts and portal for information on coronavirus pandemic within 24 hours. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders claiming that the salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March. Abhijit Roy, Dy Director Heath and Nodal Officer, COVID 19 in Andaman and Nicobar said that 9 out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Police has said that search for 157 people of the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi is underway. To fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund. Nizamuddin cluster is similar to South Korea Christian outbreak as the number of cases emerged in South Korea came from a church congregation.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.