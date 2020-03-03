India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Mar 24: COVID-19 cases spiked on Monday, with 99 fresh ones being reported. This is by far the highest for a single day.

The Health Ministry confirmed 478 cases of which 40 are foreigners. However there was also a brighter side, with 35 recovering and being discharged.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that Rs 1,000 to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities to the people of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister further said that to avoid long queues, these commodities would be issued on a token basis Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said the armed forces have so far evacuated 1,186 from foreign countries with 796 of them are in quarantine under military supervision. Gujarat principal health secretary claimed that two new positive cases in the state. Total number of positive cases increased to 33. #WATCH Delhi Police makes use of drone near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protest site to monitor the situation in the area, amid complete lockdown in Delhi. Police cleared the protest site earlier today, in wake of #COVID19. https://t.co/e8lGvWX3pR pic.twitter.com/26RUh5PCxa — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020 Delhi Police were seen using drones near Jamia Millia Islamia protest site to monitor the situation in the area. This move by the police comes amid complete lockdown in Delhi. Earlier, the Police cleared the protest site in wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that people associated with essential services are exempted. But, strict action would be taken against those who defy orders. According to senior officials, as many as 37 patients suffering from coronavirus have been cured and discharged on Tuesday morning. Amid the lockdown imposed by the West Bengal government, several shops that are selling essential commodities remain open. Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Police successfully cleared the protesters from the Shaheen Bagh site. Dr Michael J Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation said that India has tremendous capacities. India had in the past led the world in eradicating two silent killers, Small Pox and Polio, he also said. While calling on India to aggressively fight coronavirus, he said that the future of the virus will depend largely on what happens in densely populated countries like India. “India led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities, all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilised, Ryan also said. The Supreme Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over the "very active steps" taken by the central government to deal with coronavirus pandemic and said even critics have appreciated the efforts. The Delhi government announced an allocation of Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector in its budget, with approving Rs 2,578 crore for upgrading and expanding 16 hospitals. The Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) said it has recommended two RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test kits for use in ICMR-approved government and private laboratories. These test kits have been found to have 100 per cent concordance among true positive and true negative samples. Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a high-level meeting with officials to review preparedness in the wake of #COVID19, after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, today. France Coronavirus death toll jumps 186 to 860, reports AFP news agency quoting Minister Tamil Nadu: A special Air Asia flight landed at Chennai Airport today, after evacuating 113 persons including one woman, from Malaysia. All passengers are being shifted to the Indian Air Force facility at Tambaram Air Force Station near Chennai for quarantine. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7QtfmuhuMr — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020 Tamil Nadu: A special Air Asia flight landed at Chennai Airport today, after evacuating 113 persons including one woman, from Malaysia. All passengers are being shifted to the Indian Air Force facility at Tambaram Air Force Station near Chennai for quarantine. As per the UAE government’s directive, Emirates will temporarily suspend all passenger services from 25 March 2020. Team lead by colleague Masarat Hashim KAS & involving brilliant professionals tracked more than 65 people who returned from affected countries skipping screening&changing routes. Amazing job. Srinagar is thankful to all for inputs: Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar DM Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 471 in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country: Govt Govt decides to stop incoming passengers on all 107 immigration posts, including airports, seaports, land ports: MHA Nasscom tells member companies to prepare for complete lockdown, move assets to enable work from home, wherever possible Ensure only mission-critical staff comes to work: Nasscom to IT companies A doctor couple and their daughter, who returned from the US recently, were forcefully taken to the isolation facility in Rajarhat on Monday after they were found to be ignoring the advice of home quarantine and venturing out, officials said. Detected coronavirus cases top 350,000 globally Telangana Police has registered a case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police and his son who had returned from UK, for not following quarantine protocol. The DSP's son has been tested positive for COVID19 now. Navy warships are carrying out necessary operations. Health of officers/sailors is being monitored. Navy has issued guidelines for manning in all commands&units in accordance with govt guidelines while ensuring necessary operational functionality is maintained:Indian Navy sources Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates the death toll due to Coronavirus to 9. Till date seven COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh state: Director Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Lockdown has been imposed in one more district, Jaunpur, taking the total number of districts where restrictions are in place to 17: Uttar Pradesh Govt

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.