    24 Mar, 2020         11:16:36 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM announces financial aid, household commodities to ration card holder

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: COVID-19 cases spiked on Monday, with 99 fresh ones being reported. This is by far the highest for a single day.

    The Health Ministry confirmed 478 cases of which 40 are foreigners. However there was also a brighter side, with 35 recovering and being discharged.

    PTI Image

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    11:16 AM, 24 Mar
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that Rs 1,000 to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities to the people of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister further said that to avoid long queues, these commodities would be issued on a token basis
    11:07 AM, 24 Mar
    Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said the armed forces have so far evacuated 1,186 from foreign countries with 796 of them are in quarantine under military supervision.
    10:40 AM, 24 Mar
    Gujarat principal health secretary claimed that two new positive cases in the state. Total number of positive cases increased to 33.
    10:13 AM, 24 Mar
    Delhi Police were seen using drones near Jamia Millia Islamia protest site to monitor the situation in the area. This move by the police comes amid complete lockdown in Delhi. Earlier, the Police cleared the protest site in wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
    10:12 AM, 24 Mar
    Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that people associated with essential services are exempted. But, strict action would be taken against those who defy orders.
    9:59 AM, 24 Mar
    According to senior officials, as many as 37 patients suffering from coronavirus have been cured and discharged on Tuesday morning.
    9:30 AM, 24 Mar
    Amid the lockdown imposed by the West Bengal government, several shops that are selling essential commodities remain open.
    8:48 AM, 24 Mar
    Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Police successfully cleared the protesters from the Shaheen Bagh site.
    7:53 AM, 24 Mar
    Dr Michael J Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation said that India has tremendous capacities. India had in the past led the world in eradicating two silent killers, Small Pox and Polio, he also said.
    7:53 AM, 24 Mar
    While calling on India to aggressively fight coronavirus, he said that the future of the virus will depend largely on what happens in densely populated countries like India. “India led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities, all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilised, Ryan also said.
    7:53 AM, 24 Mar
    The Supreme Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over the "very active steps" taken by the central government to deal with coronavirus pandemic and said even critics have appreciated the efforts.
    7:53 AM, 24 Mar
    The Delhi government announced an allocation of Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector in its budget, with approving Rs 2,578 crore for upgrading and expanding 16 hospitals.
    7:53 AM, 24 Mar
    The Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) said it has recommended two RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test kits for use in ICMR-approved government and private laboratories. These test kits have been found to have 100 per cent concordance among true positive and true negative samples.
    12:03 AM, 24 Mar
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a high-level meeting with officials to review preparedness in the wake of #COVID19, after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, today.
    11:55 PM, 23 Mar
    France Coronavirus death toll jumps 186 to 860, reports AFP news agency quoting Minister
    11:55 PM, 23 Mar
    Tamil Nadu: A special Air Asia flight landed at Chennai Airport today, after evacuating 113 persons including one woman, from Malaysia. All passengers are being shifted to the Indian Air Force facility at Tambaram Air Force Station near Chennai for quarantine.
    11:54 PM, 23 Mar
    As per the UAE government’s directive, Emirates will temporarily suspend all passenger services from 25 March 2020.
    11:53 PM, 23 Mar
    Team lead by colleague Masarat Hashim KAS & involving brilliant professionals tracked more than 65 people who returned from affected countries skipping screening&changing routes. Amazing job. Srinagar is thankful to all for inputs: Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar DM
    11:53 PM, 23 Mar
    Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 471 in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    11:53 PM, 23 Mar
    30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country: Govt
    11:53 PM, 23 Mar
    Govt decides to stop incoming passengers on all 107 immigration posts, including airports, seaports, land ports: MHA
    11:52 PM, 23 Mar
    Nasscom tells member companies to prepare for complete lockdown, move assets to enable work from home, wherever possible
    11:51 PM, 23 Mar
    Ensure only mission-critical staff comes to work: Nasscom to IT companies
    11:13 PM, 23 Mar
    A doctor couple and their daughter, who returned from the US recently, were forcefully taken to the isolation facility in Rajarhat on Monday after they were found to be ignoring the advice of home quarantine and venturing out, officials said.
    11:13 PM, 23 Mar
    Detected coronavirus cases top 350,000 globally
    10:04 PM, 23 Mar
    Telangana Police has registered a case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police and his son who had returned from UK, for not following quarantine protocol. The DSP's son has been tested positive for COVID19 now.
    10:04 PM, 23 Mar
    Navy warships are carrying out necessary operations. Health of officers/sailors is being monitored. Navy has issued guidelines for manning in all commands&units in accordance with govt guidelines while ensuring necessary operational functionality is maintained:Indian Navy sources
    10:03 PM, 23 Mar
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates the death toll due to Coronavirus to 9.
    10:02 PM, 23 Mar
    Till date seven COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh state: Director Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh
    10:01 PM, 23 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh
    Lockdown has been imposed in one more district, Jaunpur, taking the total number of districts where restrictions are in place to 17: Uttar Pradesh Govt
    X