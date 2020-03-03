Coronavirus LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM announces financial aid, household commodities to ration card holder
New Delhi, Mar 24: COVID-19 cases spiked on Monday, with 99 fresh ones being reported. This is by far the highest for a single day.
The Health Ministry confirmed 478 cases of which 40 are foreigners. However there was also a brighter side, with 35 recovering and being discharged.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
#WATCH Delhi Police makes use of drone near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protest site to monitor the situation in the area, amid complete lockdown in Delhi. Police cleared the protest site earlier today, in wake of #COVID19. https://t.co/e8lGvWX3pR pic.twitter.com/26RUh5PCxa— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Tamil Nadu: A special Air Asia flight landed at Chennai Airport today, after evacuating 113 persons including one woman, from Malaysia. All passengers are being shifted to the Indian Air Force facility at Tambaram Air Force Station near Chennai for quarantine. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7QtfmuhuMr— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020