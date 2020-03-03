  • search
    27 Mar, 2020         17:43:57 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: DGCA extends suspension of domestic flights

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of positive cases in India has risen to 724. 66 have been cured of the dreaded virus.

    A day after Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package for the poor, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has addressed the media.

    Coronavirus LIVE: DGCA extends suspension of domestic flights

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    5:43 PM, 27 Mar
    All the urban local bodies, municipal bodies and district collectors have been advised to provide all the necessary facilities to the needy, daily wage and contract workers: Telangana CM KC Rao
    5:43 PM, 27 Mar
    As of now, there are five hospitals across Army, Navy, and Air Force that can carry out COVID19 tests. Six additional hospitals are also being equipped with the resources to begin testing: Indian Army officials
    5:43 PM, 27 Mar
    Apart from Maldives, we are ready to dispatch Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to Nepal for assisting them with the current COVID19 situation. Other assistance as sought by MEA/MoD for other countries will be provided as & when required: Indian Army officials on regional assistance
    5:43 PM, 27 Mar
    Proper arrangements are being put in place for wheat harvesting & storage of potato crop in Punjab. The govt will also ensure smooth procurement & release of timely payment to wheat farmers: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh
    5:31 PM, 27 Mar
    In Jammu district, movement passes related to supply of groceries & essential commodities will be routed through Deputy Director of Legal Metrology & passes related to chemists will be routed through Deputy Controller Drugs: Jammu District Deputy Commissioner
    5:31 PM, 27 Mar
    On PM Modi's appeal, 1 crore BJP workers will distribute 5 food packets each, every day among the needy people. Initiating this drive today, I handed over 10 food packets to police personnel, to be distributed among the needy people: Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP national president
    5:27 PM, 27 Mar
    Today, 19 samples were tested and all are found negative. Till now, total 152 possibly infected COVID19 cases were investigated in which 149 samples are found negative & 3 samples found positive: Health Department, Himachal Pradesh
    5:27 PM, 27 Mar
    4 more positive cases in #Kashmir; all from Srinagar district - 2 have travel history abroad; the other 2 have travel history outside J&K as part of religious congregation: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir
    5:27 PM, 27 Mar
    Himachal Pradesh government cuts the curfew relaxation from six hours to three hours daily: State Public Relations Department quotes Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
    5:27 PM, 27 Mar
    10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telanagana on Friday: Total number of cases in state now 59, says CM
    5:08 PM, 27 Mar
    Wtach: We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate the immune system in #COVID19 patients. We're in a very initial stage&hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. We have applied to the govt for an expedited review: Oncologist Vishal Rao
    4:55 PM, 27 Mar
    Boris Johnson is experiencing mild symptoms says No.10
    4:53 PM, 27 Mar
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19.
    4:46 PM, 27 Mar
    During the briefing, R Ganga Ketkar, Indian Council of Medical Research said, "We are likely to start our participation soon in solidarity trial that the World Health Organization (WHO) is starting. Earlier we did not do it because our numbers were so small that our contribution would have looked minuscule.
    4:43 PM, 27 Mar
    He further went on to say that since this is not a vaccine, it cannot prevent infection of COVID-19. This is focused on positive patients.
    4:40 PM, 27 Mar
    Oncologist Vishal Rao said that they have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate immune system in COVID-19 patients, and are in a very initial stage and hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend.
    4:38 PM, 27 Mar
    "We have issued national telemedicine guidelines. This facilitates the process wherein doctors sitting at their homes can provide services to the patients. We urge and request citizens to take advantage of it and doctors to utilize this," Luv Aggarwal added.
    4:34 PM, 27 Mar
    Luv Aggarwal also said that as many as 1.4 lakh companies have asked their employees to work from home on the Centre's appeal.
    4:30 PM, 27 Mar
    MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the States have been requested to make arrangements for food, water and sanitation for the migrant labourers. Hotels and rented accommodation should stay open and functional, while taking all the COVID-19 precautions.
    4:23 PM, 27 Mar
    The DGCA extended the suspension of all domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations until April 14.
    4:22 PM, 27 Mar
    He further said that the government has announced a cover of Rs 50 lakh for the medical staff working amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this, a total of 22 lakh people are expected to benefit.
    4:20 PM, 27 Mar
    We have given an order to a PSU to provide 10,000 ventilators. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has also been requested to purchase 30,000 additional ventilators in the next 1 to 2 months says Health Ministry.
    4:17 PM, 27 Mar
    Till now 724 cases have been confirmed and the total deaths stand at 17. The last 24 hours have seen 75 new positive cases and 4 deaths says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
    4:12 PM, 27 Mar
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefs media on COVID-19 situation.
    4:03 PM, 27 Mar
    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a press conference shortly.
    3:43 PM, 27 Mar
    Maharashtra Health Department has said that 12 more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) test positive for Coronavirus in Sangli. Till now, there are 147 positive cases in Maharashtra.
    3:33 PM, 27 Mar
    Sindu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada said that a 10-month-old baby in Sajipanadu of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka has been tested positive for COVID-19.
    3:16 PM, 27 Mar
    Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has pledged to donate his one month salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak.
    3:08 PM, 27 Mar
    GoAir has offered the Centre its aircraft, crew and airport staff to carry out emergency services with respect to coronavirus outbreak. This move by the aircraft came two days after IndiGo made a similar offer.
    3:00 PM, 27 Mar
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to represent India in a global meeting on Friday evening with 35 leaders organised by Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40).
