Coronavirus LIVE: DGCA extends suspension of domestic flights
New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of positive cases in India has risen to 724. 66 have been cured of the dreaded virus.
A day after Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package for the poor, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has addressed the media.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
#WATCH We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate the immune system in #COVID19 patients. We're in a very initial stage&hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. We have applied to the govt for an expedited review: Oncologist Vishal Rao pic.twitter.com/vymRyTrL0R— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri