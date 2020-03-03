Coronavirus LIVE: DGCA extends suspension of domestic flights

India

New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of positive cases in India has risen to 724. 66 have been cured of the dreaded virus.

A day after Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package for the poor, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has addressed the media.

All the urban local bodies, municipal bodies and district collectors have been advised to provide all the necessary facilities to the needy, daily wage and contract workers: Telangana CM KC Rao As of now, there are five hospitals across Army, Navy, and Air Force that can carry out COVID19 tests. Six additional hospitals are also being equipped with the resources to begin testing: Indian Army officials Apart from Maldives, we are ready to dispatch Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to Nepal for assisting them with the current COVID19 situation. Other assistance as sought by MEA/MoD for other countries will be provided as & when required: Indian Army officials on regional assistance Proper arrangements are being put in place for wheat harvesting & storage of potato crop in Punjab. The govt will also ensure smooth procurement & release of timely payment to wheat farmers: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh In Jammu district, movement passes related to supply of groceries & essential commodities will be routed through Deputy Director of Legal Metrology & passes related to chemists will be routed through Deputy Controller Drugs: Jammu District Deputy Commissioner On PM Modi's appeal, 1 crore BJP workers will distribute 5 food packets each, every day among the needy people. Initiating this drive today, I handed over 10 food packets to police personnel, to be distributed among the needy people: Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP national president Today, 19 samples were tested and all are found negative. Till now, total 152 possibly infected COVID19 cases were investigated in which 149 samples are found negative & 3 samples found positive: Health Department, Himachal Pradesh 4 more positive cases in #Kashmir; all from Srinagar district - 2 have travel history abroad; the other 2 have travel history outside J&K as part of religious congregation: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir Himachal Pradesh government cuts the curfew relaxation from six hours to three hours daily: State Public Relations Department quotes Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telanagana on Friday: Total number of cases in state now 59, says CM #WATCH We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate the immune system in #COVID19 patients. We're in a very initial stage&hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. We have applied to the govt for an expedited review: Oncologist Vishal Rao pic.twitter.com/vymRyTrL0R — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020 Wtach: We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate the immune system in #COVID19 patients. We're in a very initial stage&hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. We have applied to the govt for an expedited review: Oncologist Vishal Rao Boris Johnson is experiencing mild symptoms says No.10 Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19. During the briefing, R Ganga Ketkar, Indian Council of Medical Research said, "We are likely to start our participation soon in solidarity trial that the World Health Organization (WHO) is starting. Earlier we did not do it because our numbers were so small that our contribution would have looked minuscule. He further went on to say that since this is not a vaccine, it cannot prevent infection of COVID-19. This is focused on positive patients. Oncologist Vishal Rao said that they have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate immune system in COVID-19 patients, and are in a very initial stage and hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. "We have issued national telemedicine guidelines. This facilitates the process wherein doctors sitting at their homes can provide services to the patients. We urge and request citizens to take advantage of it and doctors to utilize this," Luv Aggarwal added. Luv Aggarwal also said that as many as 1.4 lakh companies have asked their employees to work from home on the Centre's appeal. MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the States have been requested to make arrangements for food, water and sanitation for the migrant labourers. Hotels and rented accommodation should stay open and functional, while taking all the COVID-19 precautions. The DGCA extended the suspension of all domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations until April 14. He further said that the government has announced a cover of Rs 50 lakh for the medical staff working amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this, a total of 22 lakh people are expected to benefit. We have given an order to a PSU to provide 10,000 ventilators. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has also been requested to purchase 30,000 additional ventilators in the next 1 to 2 months says Health Ministry. Till now 724 cases have been confirmed and the total deaths stand at 17. The last 24 hours have seen 75 new positive cases and 4 deaths says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefs media on COVID-19 situation. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a press conference shortly. Maharashtra Health Department has said that 12 more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) test positive for Coronavirus in Sangli. Till now, there are 147 positive cases in Maharashtra. Sindu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada said that a 10-month-old baby in Sajipanadu of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka has been tested positive for COVID-19. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has pledged to donate his one month salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak. GoAir has offered the Centre its aircraft, crew and airport staff to carry out emergency services with respect to coronavirus outbreak. This move by the aircraft came two days after IndiGo made a similar offer. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to represent India in a global meeting on Friday evening with 35 leaders organised by Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40).

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.