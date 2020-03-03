Coronavirus Update: Confirmed cases in India jumps to 109, total cases in Maharashtra reaches to 32

India

New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 84, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over 132,000 and killed 5,000 people around the world.

As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a "do it all" approach and carry out "social distancing, testing, contact tracing".

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

All India Trinamool Congress: We will appeal to the state Election Commission to defer upcoming Municipal/Corporation elections. In the wake of COVID19 outbreak All India Trinamool Congress said, "We will appeal to the state Election Commission to defer upcoming Municipal/Corporation elections." Jammu & Kashmir: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has issued an advisory to NRIs/ foreigners & other visitors not to visit the Shrine for 28 days after landing in India as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. Eastern Railway: Disinfection/sanitization of train coaches at coaching depots of Eastern Railway's Malda division to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: Pakistan shares common concern over potential of #COVID19 affecting South Asia. All our countries have confirmed cases. There is no room for any complacency. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: Pakistan shares common concern over potential of COVID19 affecting South Asia. All our countries have confirmed cases. There is no room for any complacency. While hoping for the best we have to be prepared for the worst. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: With over 155,000 infections, 5833 deaths and 138 countries involved, no nation & no region on earth can afford to be unresponsive. Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering:I think it is very timely&would like to thank PM Modi for his excellent leadership to bring all of us together because togetherness is required at all times but when the world is fighting one common disease, it is very imp to leave behind our differences. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli: I would like to thank PM Modi ji for taking this important & timely initiative. Our collective wisdom and efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for the SAARC region as we fight COVID19. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh: I thank PM Modi for taking this initiative. I also thank him for bringing and hosting 23 of our students from Wuhan (China) along with Indian students. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/v9CzYS5H50 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020 Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh: I thank PM Modi for taking this initiative. I also thank him for bringing and hosting 23 of our students from Wuhan (China) along with Indian students. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Our economy has taken serious blow, particularly tourism sector which was just recovering after last years' terrorist attack. I strongly recommend SAARC leaders to formulate mechanism to assist our economies to tide over difficult period. President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa at video conference of all SAARC member countries, over #COVID19: First, I must thank PM Narendra Modi for initiating this to share our experiences, ideas, best practices and to understand the challenges & discuss measures to be taken. pic.twitter.com/pQEppg3e8A — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020 President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa at video conference of all SAARC member countries, over COVID19 said, "First, I must thank PM Narendra Modi for initiating this to share our experiences, ideas, best practices and to understand the challenges & discuss measures to be taken." President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani: We should create a common framework for tele-medicine to combat #Coronavirus. The closing of borders will result in a significant problem of availability of food, medicines & basic goods. pic.twitter.com/voRB6wFVuC — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020 President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani: We should create a common framework for tele-medicine to combat Coronavirus. The closing of borders will result in a significant problem of availability of food, medicines & basic goods. PM Narendra Modi at video conference of all SAARC member countries,over COVID19: Our people-to-people ties are ancient and our societies are deeply interconnected. Therefore, we must all prepare together, act together and succeed together. Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at video conference of all SAARC member countries,over COVID19: The Maldives is fortunate to have received general assistance from India and I convey my Government's appreciation to Mr Modi and people of India. 'Prepare, but don't panic' has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, said PM Modi at SAARC video conference. "Our region has reported less than 150 coronavirus cases, but we need to remain vigilant," PM Modi said at SAARC video conference. Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison: I am aware that Prime Minister Modi is keen to organise a link-up between all the G20 leaders. I think that's a commendable initiative. Australia obviously supports that. Southern Railway:Southern Railways has withdrawn supply of woolen blankets to AC coach passengers & has commenced removal of curtains in all classes of AC coaches. Passengers are requested to cooperate&bring their blankets if necessary or may ask from coach attendant. Film bodies,including Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association,Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors' Association,in a meeting today decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from 19 March to 31 March,in view of CoronaVirus. Special Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health, Sanjeeva Kumar: An order has been placed for the procurement of an additional 80,56,365 N95 masks and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health: The third batch of 236 evacuees from Iran has arrived today and are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic at present. Sanjeeva Kr, Special Secy, Ministry of Health: 23 new cases have been detected since the last update - 17 from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, 1 from Rajasthan & 3 from Kerala. There are now 107 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the country, including 9 discharged cases & 2 deaths. Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health: Both first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. The country has enough capacity as only 10 percent of the capacity has been utilized per day so far. Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim: All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, angnawadi across the state will remain closed from 16th to 29th March. No teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come. Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim: All the cinema halls and swimming pools in the state will also remain closed from 16th to 29th March. KS Alagiri, President of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee: I am not politicising Coronavirus, it indeed is a serious problem but I have reservations that Modi government may use Coronavirus against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest. We should watch both Coronavirus & Modi. A 24/7 helpline number has been set up at AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) - 9971876591. "No new cases were reported y'day & today. Cases reported are of people who came from abroad. Government has made all preparation to fight against this. We've asked central government to help in setting up of labs wherever required, shortly we will do it," BS Yediyurappa said. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said, "We have taken a lot of precautions to prevent Coronavirus spread. For the first time shutdown has been declared for a week. People are also cooperating with us, we will take further decision after one week." Airport Public Relations Officer (PRO): The flight departed without the 19 passengers who were in the group of the UK citizen. All the 19 passengers are in the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College. Kerala's Cochin International Airport: All 289 passengers onboard a Dubai-bound Emirates flight deboarded after a UK citizen, who was tested positive, identified among the passengers. The patient's samples were taken yesterday & was advised to be in quarantine.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.