    15 Mar, 2020         19:05:02 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi proposes COVID-19 emergency fund with SAARC heads

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 84, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over 132,000 and killed 5,000 people around the world.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a "do it all" approach and carry out "social distancing, testing, contact tracing".

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:05 PM, 15 Mar
    Eastern Railway: Disinfection/sanitization of train coaches at coaching depots of Eastern Railway's Malda division to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
    6:06 PM, 15 Mar
    Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: Pakistan shares common concern over potential of COVID19 affecting South Asia. All our countries have confirmed cases. There is no room for any complacency. While hoping for the best we have to be prepared for the worst.
    6:06 PM, 15 Mar
    Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: With over 155,000 infections, 5833 deaths and 138 countries involved, no nation & no region on earth can afford to be unresponsive.
    6:05 PM, 15 Mar
    Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering:I think it is very timely&would like to thank PM Modi for his excellent leadership to bring all of us together because togetherness is required at all times but when the world is fighting one common disease, it is very imp to leave behind our differences.
    6:03 PM, 15 Mar
    Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli: I would like to thank PM Modi ji for taking this important & timely initiative. Our collective wisdom and efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for the SAARC region as we fight COVID19.
    5:43 PM, 15 Mar
    Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh: I thank PM Modi for taking this initiative. I also thank him for bringing and hosting 23 of our students from Wuhan (China) along with Indian students.
    5:43 PM, 15 Mar
    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Our economy has taken serious blow, particularly tourism sector which was just recovering after last years' terrorist attack. I strongly recommend SAARC leaders to formulate mechanism to assist our economies to tide over difficult period.
    5:33 PM, 15 Mar
    President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa at video conference of all SAARC member countries, over COVID19 said, "First, I must thank PM Narendra Modi for initiating this to share our experiences, ideas, best practices and to understand the challenges & discuss measures to be taken."
    5:32 PM, 15 Mar
    President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani: We should create a common framework for tele-medicine to combat Coronavirus. The closing of borders will result in a significant problem of availability of food, medicines & basic goods.
    5:28 PM, 15 Mar
    PM Narendra Modi at video conference of all SAARC member countries,over COVID19: Our people-to-people ties are ancient and our societies are deeply interconnected. Therefore, we must all prepare together, act together and succeed together.
    5:25 PM, 15 Mar
    Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at video conference of all SAARC member countries,over COVID19: The Maldives is fortunate to have received general assistance from India and I convey my Government's appreciation to Mr Modi and people of India.
    5:13 PM, 15 Mar
    'Prepare, but don't panic' has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, said PM Modi at SAARC video conference.
    5:12 PM, 15 Mar
    "Our region has reported less than 150 coronavirus cases, but we need to remain vigilant," PM Modi said at SAARC video conference.
    5:08 PM, 15 Mar
    Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison: I am aware that Prime Minister Modi is keen to organise a link-up between all the G20 leaders. I think that's a commendable initiative. Australia obviously supports that.
    5:07 PM, 15 Mar
    Southern Railway:Southern Railways has withdrawn supply of woolen blankets to AC coach passengers & has commenced removal of curtains in all classes of AC coaches. Passengers are requested to cooperate&bring their blankets if necessary or may ask from coach attendant.
    4:53 PM, 15 Mar
    Film bodies,including Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association,Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors' Association,in a meeting today decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from 19 March to 31 March,in view of CoronaVirus.
    4:15 PM, 15 Mar
    Special Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health, Sanjeeva Kumar: An order has been placed for the procurement of an additional 80,56,365 N95 masks and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
    4:14 PM, 15 Mar
    Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health: The third batch of 236 evacuees from Iran has arrived today and are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic at present.
    4:14 PM, 15 Mar
    Sanjeeva Kr, Special Secy, Ministry of Health: 23 new cases have been detected since the last update - 17 from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, 1 from Rajasthan & 3 from Kerala. There are now 107 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the country, including 9 discharged cases & 2 deaths.
    4:14 PM, 15 Mar
    Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health: Both first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. The country has enough capacity as only 10 percent of the capacity has been utilized per day so far.
    4:13 PM, 15 Mar
    Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim: All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, angnawadi across the state will remain closed from 16th to 29th March. No teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come.
    4:13 PM, 15 Mar
    Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim: All the cinema halls and swimming pools in the state will also remain closed from 16th to 29th March.
    3:40 PM, 15 Mar
    KS Alagiri, President of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee: I am not politicising Coronavirus, it indeed is a serious problem but I have reservations that Modi government may use Coronavirus against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest. We should watch both Coronavirus & Modi.
    3:38 PM, 15 Mar
    A 24/7 helpline number has been set up at AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) - 9971876591.
    3:37 PM, 15 Mar
    "No new cases were reported y'day & today. Cases reported are of people who came from abroad. Government has made all preparation to fight against this. We've asked central government to help in setting up of labs wherever required, shortly we will do it," BS Yediyurappa said.
    3:37 PM, 15 Mar
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said, "We have taken a lot of precautions to prevent Coronavirus spread. For the first time shutdown has been declared for a week. People are also cooperating with us, we will take further decision after one week."
    3:28 PM, 15 Mar
    Airport Public Relations Officer (PRO): The flight departed without the 19 passengers who were in the group of the UK citizen. All the 19 passengers are in the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College.
    3:27 PM, 15 Mar
    Kerala's Cochin International Airport: All 289 passengers onboard a Dubai-bound Emirates flight deboarded after a UK citizen, who was tested positive, identified among the passengers. The patient's samples were taken yesterday & was advised to be in quarantine.
    3:06 PM, 15 Mar
    PM Narendra Modi had telephonic conversation with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. They discussed the situation of #Coronavirus in the state and the measures regarding it.
    3:05 PM, 15 Mar
    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close Mumbai Zoo (Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo) till further orders, to prevent Coronavirus spread.
