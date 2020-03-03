Coronavirus LIVE: Doctors screening people entering Yediyurappa's residence

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union health ministry said.

The World Health Organization was reporting at least 153,648 cases worldwide. A separate tally by Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the WHO and additional sources, estimates that number may now be around 167,000, with over 6,400 deaths.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh decide to postpone next month's ODI and Test in Karachi amid COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh decide to postpone next month's ODI and Test in Karachi amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chhattisgarh Assembly session adjourned till March 25th in view of Coronovirus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes review meetings with all district authorities on containment measures against the spread of COVID19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary & Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat. P Chidambaram, Congress: Govt is not doing enough to combat #coronavirus. I've no quarrel if PM wants to call meeting of SAARC or G-20. States are taking bold measures whereas Centre is very diffident&seems to be behind the curve. There should be a video conference between PM & CMs Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: All Parks and Gardens in Srinagar will remain closed till further notice. Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: All Parks and Gardens in Srinagar will remain closed till further notice. Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays on Monday said it has decided to temporarily close its Hyderabad park from 15-21 March due to the rising coronavirus scare in Telangana. An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson had in Australia were being traced, but no other results of those efforts have been made public. Sri Lanka is conducting a week-long Buddhist prayers as means to combat the growing threat of the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 100,000 people globally. As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases reported in Sri Lanka are 11 with over 137 being hospitalised. BMTC temporarily halts few of its services on routes which has witnessed low footfall in the city. The state government had ordered partial lockdown in the state over COVID-19 scare. Doctors are screening people entering CM B S Yediyurappa's residence in Bengaluru amidst COVID-19 fear in the state. A woman who returned to Ramanagara from Germany is suspected to be infected with COVID-19 The Blood samples of the woman have been sent to lab for testing in Bengaluru. The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus was reported in Odisha on Monday after a researcher who recently returned from Italy tested positive for it, a senior official said. The 33-year-old man is being treated at Capital Hospital here, he said. "His condition is stable and he is not showing any other complications," state government's chief spokesperson on coronavirus cases Subroto Bagchi. Delhi: Thermal screening of visitors being conducted at Supreme Court of India. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wO8xZjHBJ7 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Thermal screening of visitors being conducted at Supreme Court of India. M Anganuthu, Secretary of Tourism in Assam: There are over 500 international&about 40,000 domestic tourists in Assam. We've made all arrangement including screening of tourists & they should not fear of anything. We will provide them all possible assistance. Maharashtra Health Department: One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the state. Assam Government sais, "All Tiger reserves, sanctuaries & national parks in the State to remain closed between March 17 to 29, to avoid the spread of Coronavirus." Uttarakhand's Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has kept under 14-day isolation one foreign and eight Indian students on Covid19 suspicion. Gopal Bhargav, Leader of Opposition in Assembly to ANI: The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground. Gopal Bhargav, Leader of Opposition in Assembly to ANI: The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground. Sensex falls over 1,950 points, Nifty below 9,400 amid Coronavirus scare. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take review meetings via video conferencing of all district authorities today on containment measures against the spread of COVID19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary &Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat. Yesterday I had asked the government to consider stronger and more determined measures to combat COVID 19. We got a video conference that left us no wiser. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 16, 2020 Congress' Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram said the government must pay attention to the increase in rate of infections, which he called "worrying". A meeting of a group of Union Ministers on coronavirus to be held today at Nirman Bhawan, in Delhi. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the US has recommended to postpone or cancel events having a gathering of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks amid stepped up efforts to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus that has claimed 69 lives in the country. Maharashtra: Mumbai Police has arrested one Abrar Mushtaq for allegedly cheating a lady of Rs 4 lakhs on the pretext of providing surgical masks. Accused has been arrested from South Mumbai under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has written to the State Election Commissioner, requesting to revoke its order of postponing local body polls & conduct them as per earlier schedule. Letter reads,"State govt has been taking all necessary steps to contain coronavirus". According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country. Maharashtra: Footfall decreased in parks and gardens in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur over #coronavirus concerns. pic.twitter.com/je7Escujr7 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Maharashtra: Footfall decreased in parks and gardens in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur over coronavirus concerns.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.