    16 Mar, 2020         12:21:57 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Doctors screening people entering Yediyurappa's residence

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union health ministry said.

    The World Health Organization was reporting at least 153,648 cases worldwide. A separate tally by Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the WHO and additional sources, estimates that number may now be around 167,000, with over 6,400 deaths.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:21 PM, 16 Mar
    Cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh decide to postpone next month's ODI and Test in Karachi amid COVID-19 pandemic.
    12:21 PM, 16 Mar
    Cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh decide to postpone next month's ODI and Test in Karachi amid COVID-19 pandemic.
    12:21 PM, 16 Mar
    Chhattisgarh Assembly session adjourned till March 25th in view of Coronovirus.
    12:21 PM, 16 Mar
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes review meetings with all district authorities on containment measures against the spread of COVID19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary & Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat.
    12:21 PM, 16 Mar
    P Chidambaram, Congress: Govt is not doing enough to combat #coronavirus. I've no quarrel if PM wants to call meeting of SAARC or G-20. States are taking bold measures whereas Centre is very diffident&seems to be behind the curve. There should be a video conference between PM & CMs
    12:20 PM, 16 Mar
    Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: All Parks and Gardens in Srinagar will remain closed till further notice.
    12:20 PM, 16 Mar
    Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: All Parks and Gardens in Srinagar will remain closed till further notice.
    12:13 PM, 16 Mar
    Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays on Monday said it has decided to temporarily close its Hyderabad park from 15-21 March due to the rising coronavirus scare in Telangana.
    12:12 PM, 16 Mar
    An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson had in Australia were being traced, but no other results of those efforts have been made public.
    12:12 PM, 16 Mar
    Sri Lanka is conducting a week-long Buddhist prayers as means to combat the growing threat of the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 100,000 people globally. As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases reported in Sri Lanka are 11 with over 137 being hospitalised.
    12:09 PM, 16 Mar
    BMTC temporarily halts few of its services on routes which has witnessed low footfall in the city. The state government had ordered partial lockdown in the state over COVID-19 scare.
    12:09 PM, 16 Mar
    Doctors are screening people entering CM B S Yediyurappa's residence in Bengaluru amidst COVID-19 fear in the state.
    12:08 PM, 16 Mar
    A woman who returned to Ramanagara from Germany is suspected to be infected with COVID-19 The Blood samples of the woman have been sent to lab for testing in Bengaluru.
    11:48 AM, 16 Mar
    The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus was reported in Odisha on Monday after a researcher who recently returned from Italy tested positive for it, a senior official said. The 33-year-old man is being treated at Capital Hospital here, he said. "His condition is stable and he is not showing any other complications," state government's chief spokesperson on coronavirus cases Subroto Bagchi.
    11:38 AM, 16 Mar
    Thermal screening of visitors being conducted at Supreme Court of India.
    11:20 AM, 16 Mar
    M Anganuthu, Secretary of Tourism in Assam: There are over 500 international&about 40,000 domestic tourists in Assam. We've made all arrangement including screening of tourists & they should not fear of anything. We will provide them all possible assistance.
    11:06 AM, 16 Mar
    Maharashtra Health Department: One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the state.
    11:06 AM, 16 Mar
    Assam Government sais, "All Tiger reserves, sanctuaries & national parks in the State to remain closed between March 17 to 29, to avoid the spread of Coronavirus."
    10:21 AM, 16 Mar
    Uttarakhand's Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has kept under 14-day isolation one foreign and eight Indian students on Covid19 suspicion.
    10:14 AM, 16 Mar
    Gopal Bhargav, Leader of Opposition in Assembly to ANI: The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground.
    10:14 AM, 16 Mar
    Gopal Bhargav, Leader of Opposition in Assembly to ANI: The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground.
    10:07 AM, 16 Mar
    Sensex falls over 1,950 points, Nifty below 9,400 amid Coronavirus scare.
    10:06 AM, 16 Mar
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take review meetings via video conferencing of all district authorities today on containment measures against the spread of COVID19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary &Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat.
    10:04 AM, 16 Mar
    Congress' Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram said the government must pay attention to the increase in rate of infections, which he called "worrying".
    9:55 AM, 16 Mar
    A meeting of a group of Union Ministers on coronavirus to be held today at Nirman Bhawan, in Delhi.
    9:27 AM, 16 Mar
    The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the US has recommended to postpone or cancel events having a gathering of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks amid stepped up efforts to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus that has claimed 69 lives in the country.
    9:08 AM, 16 Mar
    Maharashtra: Mumbai Police has arrested one Abrar Mushtaq for allegedly cheating a lady of Rs 4 lakhs on the pretext of providing surgical masks. Accused has been arrested from South Mumbai under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act
    9:08 AM, 16 Mar
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has written to the State Election Commissioner, requesting to revoke its order of postponing local body polls & conduct them as per earlier schedule. Letter reads,"State govt has been taking all necessary steps to contain coronavirus".
    8:57 AM, 16 Mar
    According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.
    8:57 AM, 16 Mar
    Maharashtra: Footfall decreased in parks and gardens in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur over coronavirus concerns.
