Coronavirus: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Aug 25: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. The Congress President has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The senior Congress leader has been touring the state extensively to assess damages due to floods and to strengthen the party's district units.

Earlier, Union Health Ministry said that India's tally of the coronavirus cases rose to more than 3.1 million after 60,975 fresh infections and 848 deaths were reported from across the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, there are 7,04,348 active cases and 58,390 people have succumbed to the disease till date. The total COVID-19 recoveries crossed 2.4 million as 66,550 patients were discharged between Monday and Tuesday morning.

With this the recovery rate is now at 75.91 per cent, which the government has attributed to "effective implementation of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively".