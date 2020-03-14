Coronavirus: Infosys vacates Bangaluru building, asks staff to work from home

  • search
    Bengaluru, Mar 14: Global software major Infosys vacated one of the buildings in Bengaluru after a team member was suspected to be down with coronavirus (COVID-19).

    "To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect," said the IT major's Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail to all Infoscions.

    "Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety," he said.

    "We request you to refrain from believing in or spreading any information that is hearsay/rumours via any of the social media channels," the IT major's Bengaluru development centre head said.

    "We request your support to ensure we handle this situation with utmost responsibility," he added.

    The IT behemoth has a sprawling campus in the Electronic City with over a dozen buildings housing its development centres and corporate house since the 1990s.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
