    Coronavirus: Infected person ignored Kolkata airport authority's advice to get admit in hospital

    Kolkata, Mar 18: Several people in West Bengal are now being tracked after an 18-year-old man, who recently returned from England, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

    Reportedly, this is the first confirmed case in West Bengal, a senior official of the state government said.

    On Wednesday, several people are being tracked with whom the boy came in contact.

    India's total coronavirus cases reaches 147; nearly 8,000 deaths globally

    According to report, the infected person was first advised by the Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport authority to get admitted to Beleghata ID hospital on 15th. But he instead of going to any hospital reached home, visited some places.

    On 16th he was taken to MR Bangur hospital, where he met deputy super and some others officials. This is second time when he turned down requests to get admitted.

    On the same day he returned back home again.

    His mother, who is a senior state government official, went to Nabanna (the state secretariate), where she attended many important meetings, met several people.

    The youth started showing symptoms of COVID-19 since Tuesday morning, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID hospital here.

    The youth, who had gone to the UK for higher studies, had returned on Sunday.

    34-year-old Army jawan in Leh tests positive for coronavirus, say sources

    "His swabs were collected and sent for examination. The reports revealed he contracted novel coronavirus," the official said.

    The youth's parents and their driver have been quarantined at a newly-set up facilty in Rajarhat area.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
