Coronavirus: Indians stranded abroad to be brought back from May 7 in phased manner

New Delhi, May 04: The central government will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner starting May 7.

"The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard," said a statement from the Press Information Bureau today.

"Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7."

In a statement, the Home Ministry said only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel and it would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships, and the facility will be available on a payment basis.

After their arrival in India, medical examination will be conducted on everyone and they will be subsequently put under quarantine for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional facility, the ministry said.

The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation will soon share detailed information about it through their websites, it said.

"The state governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states," the ministry said.

India banned arrival of international flights beginning March 23.

The 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17.